2007 Bentley Continental GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • First-rate interior, useful high-tech controls and features, all-wheel-drive confidence, a bargain relative to others in its class.
  • Lack of manual transmission, hefty curb weight, dull exhaust note.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A best seller in the ultraluxury segment, the 2007 Bentley Continental GT coupe delivers a popular combination of style and prestige.

Vehicle overview

A standout in the high-priced two-door crowd, the 2007 Bentley Continental GT luxury coupe delivers everything you would expect from a vehicle in this segment. The exterior styling imparts opulence: With its majestic front fascia, this is the sort of car you expect to see being piloted by an Oscar winner or a visiting head of state. Unlike some vehicles in this price range, however, the Continental GT is never stodgy. Its sculpted lines hint at athleticism, and the car rides on big 19- or 20-inch alloys that impart a message of performance.

Enter the cabin and things get even ritzier. Volkswagen, Bentley's parent company since the late '90s, has proven it knows a thing or two about crafting stylish cabins via its work with Audi, another brand in its lineup. Accordingly, the Continental GT's cabin gleams with tasteful chrome and aluminum touches and rich wood trim.

As a pure driving machine, the 2007 Bentley Continental GT isn't your best bet in this segment; the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti and Aston Martin DB9 both offer driving dynamics more suited for those with enthusiast leanings. But for those who regard all-wheel drive, deluxe accommodations, tasteful glamour and affordable exotic-car pricing as priorities, the GT should suit nicely.

2007 Bentley Continental GT models

Only one trim level is available for 2007 Bentley Continental GT buyers. Of course, this trim is loaded with amenities. Standard equipment on the luxury coupe includes 19-inch wheels; four-zone climate control; xenon bi-HID headlights; adjustable suspension damping; auto-latching doors; 14-way power front seats with three-position memory; massaging driver and passenger seats; DVD navigation; and a 300-watt, 12-speaker audio system with a glovebox-mounted CD changer. A bevy of customization options is available. If you want to personalize your ride with out-of-range exterior paint colors and special interior trim materials and color schemes, you're in luck.

Also on the options list is a Mulliner Driving Specification Package, which adds 20-inch two-piece wheels, unique leather upholstery and upgraded wood trim. There's also a special run of Continental GT Diamond Series. Based on the Mulliner Driving Specification, these cars feature carbon ceramic brakes (a production first for Bentley) new 20-inch wheels and three exclusive exterior colors.

2007 Highlights

Minor feature updates for the 2007 Bentley Continental GT include DVD-based navigation (previously CD-based) and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. There's also the new "Diamond Series" edition. This limited-run series celebrates the brand's 60th year. Using the Mulliner Driving Specification package as a base, it adds exclusive carbon-ceramic brakes, new 20-inch wheels and special exterior paint choices.

Performance & mpg

Powering the Continental GT is a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo W12 capable of 552 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, which sends the engine's power through an all-wheel-drive system. This Bentley's twin-turbo W12 offers potent thrust with very little drama. Bentley states that the Continental GT can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, and is capable of a top speed of just under 200 mph. Braking is just as hassle-free, with excellent pedal feedback and abbreviated stops.

Safety

This ultraluxury coupe offers standard safety features like stability control, traction control, antilock brakes, a tire-pressure monitor and side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers. Dusk-sensing headlamps are also standard, along with front and rear parking sensors.

Driving

The 2007 Bentley Continental GT feels stately and solid on the road, due in no small part to its sizable curb weight; the car tips the scales at 5,300 pounds. It feels secure when tested on corners, a trait that owes a debt of gratitude to the car's adjustable and automatic air suspension system. (The suspension setup gives drivers the choice of four settings, the softest of which is suitable for highway travel.) Still, the Continental GT's heft makes it a poor choice for those who plan to while away the hours chasing redline on the twisties.

Interior

Open the door to the Bentley Continental GT and you'll find a cabin drenched in real metal accents and supple leather. The interior has an old-world design theme, with push-pull vent controls, deep-set gauges and lots of switches and levers made of real metal. This being a Bentley, there is tremendous attention to detail. You'll find that even the car's exterior mirrors are circled with chrome bezel, and seatbacks are graced with sleek, brushed aluminum release levers.

Double-pane side glass blocks wind noise and helps keep the cabin as quiet as a reading room. Interior controls are relatively intuitive, and most drivers will be able to function within the cabin without cracking the owner's manual. There's room for two passengers in back. Don't expect an abundance of headroom, since the Continental GT's sloping rear deck and window results in some compromises in this area. There's ample room for groceries and cargo in the trunk; at 13 cubic feet, this Bentley's luggage capacity more than doubles that of the Aston Martin DB9.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Bentley Continental GT.

The Bentley that Reinvented the Name
The Man,08/28/2007
From the day that I took delivery of this car my life has truly become more interesting! I couldn't help but sit in the car for the majority of the first day, whether I was driving somewhere or I was in my garage. The interior is literally unparalleled in the current automotive market. The outside is a perfect complement for the goregous interior. With sweeping lines that run the length of the car, the Bentley Continental GT still reminds me of the old carriage cars of the early ninties, which is so rare to see in modern cars. The performance is amazing, handling, acceleration, and top speed are all great for a car that is as comfortable as it is, and that weights 5300 pounds!
See all 1 reviews of the 2007 Bentley Continental GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
More about the 2007 Bentley Continental GT

