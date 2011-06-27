2007 Bentley Continental GT Review
Pros & Cons
- First-rate interior, useful high-tech controls and features, all-wheel-drive confidence, a bargain relative to others in its class.
- Lack of manual transmission, hefty curb weight, dull exhaust note.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
A best seller in the ultraluxury segment, the 2007 Bentley Continental GT coupe delivers a popular combination of style and prestige.
Vehicle overview
A standout in the high-priced two-door crowd, the 2007 Bentley Continental GT luxury coupe delivers everything you would expect from a vehicle in this segment. The exterior styling imparts opulence: With its majestic front fascia, this is the sort of car you expect to see being piloted by an Oscar winner or a visiting head of state. Unlike some vehicles in this price range, however, the Continental GT is never stodgy. Its sculpted lines hint at athleticism, and the car rides on big 19- or 20-inch alloys that impart a message of performance.
Enter the cabin and things get even ritzier. Volkswagen, Bentley's parent company since the late '90s, has proven it knows a thing or two about crafting stylish cabins via its work with Audi, another brand in its lineup. Accordingly, the Continental GT's cabin gleams with tasteful chrome and aluminum touches and rich wood trim.
As a pure driving machine, the 2007 Bentley Continental GT isn't your best bet in this segment; the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti and Aston Martin DB9 both offer driving dynamics more suited for those with enthusiast leanings. But for those who regard all-wheel drive, deluxe accommodations, tasteful glamour and affordable exotic-car pricing as priorities, the GT should suit nicely.
2007 Bentley Continental GT models
Only one trim level is available for 2007 Bentley Continental GT buyers. Of course, this trim is loaded with amenities. Standard equipment on the luxury coupe includes 19-inch wheels; four-zone climate control; xenon bi-HID headlights; adjustable suspension damping; auto-latching doors; 14-way power front seats with three-position memory; massaging driver and passenger seats; DVD navigation; and a 300-watt, 12-speaker audio system with a glovebox-mounted CD changer. A bevy of customization options is available. If you want to personalize your ride with out-of-range exterior paint colors and special interior trim materials and color schemes, you're in luck.
Also on the options list is a Mulliner Driving Specification Package, which adds 20-inch two-piece wheels, unique leather upholstery and upgraded wood trim. There's also a special run of Continental GT Diamond Series. Based on the Mulliner Driving Specification, these cars feature carbon ceramic brakes (a production first for Bentley) new 20-inch wheels and three exclusive exterior colors.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Powering the Continental GT is a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo W12 capable of 552 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, which sends the engine's power through an all-wheel-drive system. This Bentley's twin-turbo W12 offers potent thrust with very little drama. Bentley states that the Continental GT can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, and is capable of a top speed of just under 200 mph. Braking is just as hassle-free, with excellent pedal feedback and abbreviated stops.
Safety
This ultraluxury coupe offers standard safety features like stability control, traction control, antilock brakes, a tire-pressure monitor and side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers. Dusk-sensing headlamps are also standard, along with front and rear parking sensors.
Driving
The 2007 Bentley Continental GT feels stately and solid on the road, due in no small part to its sizable curb weight; the car tips the scales at 5,300 pounds. It feels secure when tested on corners, a trait that owes a debt of gratitude to the car's adjustable and automatic air suspension system. (The suspension setup gives drivers the choice of four settings, the softest of which is suitable for highway travel.) Still, the Continental GT's heft makes it a poor choice for those who plan to while away the hours chasing redline on the twisties.
Interior
Open the door to the Bentley Continental GT and you'll find a cabin drenched in real metal accents and supple leather. The interior has an old-world design theme, with push-pull vent controls, deep-set gauges and lots of switches and levers made of real metal. This being a Bentley, there is tremendous attention to detail. You'll find that even the car's exterior mirrors are circled with chrome bezel, and seatbacks are graced with sleek, brushed aluminum release levers.
Double-pane side glass blocks wind noise and helps keep the cabin as quiet as a reading room. Interior controls are relatively intuitive, and most drivers will be able to function within the cabin without cracking the owner's manual. There's room for two passengers in back. Don't expect an abundance of headroom, since the Continental GT's sloping rear deck and window results in some compromises in this area. There's ample room for groceries and cargo in the trunk; at 13 cubic feet, this Bentley's luggage capacity more than doubles that of the Aston Martin DB9.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Bentley Continental GT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the Continental GT
Related Used 2007 Bentley Continental GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons