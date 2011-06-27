Vehicle overview

A standout in the high-priced two-door crowd, the 2007 Bentley Continental GT luxury coupe delivers everything you would expect from a vehicle in this segment. The exterior styling imparts opulence: With its majestic front fascia, this is the sort of car you expect to see being piloted by an Oscar winner or a visiting head of state. Unlike some vehicles in this price range, however, the Continental GT is never stodgy. Its sculpted lines hint at athleticism, and the car rides on big 19- or 20-inch alloys that impart a message of performance.

Enter the cabin and things get even ritzier. Volkswagen, Bentley's parent company since the late '90s, has proven it knows a thing or two about crafting stylish cabins via its work with Audi, another brand in its lineup. Accordingly, the Continental GT's cabin gleams with tasteful chrome and aluminum touches and rich wood trim.

As a pure driving machine, the 2007 Bentley Continental GT isn't your best bet in this segment; the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti and Aston Martin DB9 both offer driving dynamics more suited for those with enthusiast leanings. But for those who regard all-wheel drive, deluxe accommodations, tasteful glamour and affordable exotic-car pricing as priorities, the GT should suit nicely.