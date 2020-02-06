Used 2009 Bentley Continental GT for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Bentley Continental GT is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. Want a car with low miles? This Bentley Continental GT has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 29,770. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. The 6.0L W12 DOHC 48V TURBO engine gives good performance and saves on gas too. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. The top of the line luxury package will completely surround you in both comfort and class. The best thing about this Bentley Continental GT is that its features have features. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Potomac.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Bentley Continental GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBCR63W35C025747

Stock: 025747

Certified Pre-Owned: No

