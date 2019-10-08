Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 11,157 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$97,800$14,185 Below Market
BMW of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
2014 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Onyx MetallicBeluga w/Leather Bucket Seats, Original MSRP $254,795, Wood & Hide 3 Spoke Steering Wheel, Painted Radiator Shell with Bright Chrome Matrix Style Grill, Space Saving Spare Wheel, Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheel, Contrast Stitching, Deep-Pile Carpet Mats w/Leather Trimming, Front Ashtray w/Cigar Lighter, Navigation System, Neck Warmer, Rear-View Camera, Seat Ventilation & Massage Function to Front Seats, Wheels: 21" x 9.5" 10 Twin-Spoke Dark Tint Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZA2EC093261
Stock: BP11164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 11,412 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$114,990$5,300 Below Market
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRED FEATURES:* AWD, Leather, Navigation, Remote Start, Htd Seats, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Premium Audio.With 11,412 miles this 2014 Continental GT Speed with a 6.0 l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Memory Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Digital Media Storage, Single-Disc CD Player. 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2dr Conv near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call The Byers Collection today at * TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2dr Conv! The Byers Collection serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 401 N Hamilton Rd. Columbus OH, to check it out in person! The Byers Collection Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Bentley Continental GT Speed comes factory equipped with an impressive 6.0 l engine, an 8-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Turbocharged Engine, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Active Suspension, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Air Suspension, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Power Passenger Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Remote Trunk Release, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. The Byers Collection is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to The Byers Collection in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Convertible Soft Top, Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Back-Up Sensors, Rear Parking Aid, HID Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rollover Protection System, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag. This 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2dr Conv comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditionsThe The Byers Collection used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2dr Conv will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Bentley Continental GT Speed for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Audi financing? Our The Byers Collection finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Bentley Continental GT Speed for sale. The Byers Collection has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Audi dealer service, sales and the The Byers Collection difference!The Byers Collection Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed 2dr Conv stock # I29250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZA9EC091135
Stock: I29250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 12,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$119,900$4,079 Below Market
The Garage - Miami / Florida
2014 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT SPEED CONVERTIBLE FINISED IN DAMSON METALLIC OVER BELUGA LEATHER INTERIOR WITH DARK TINT ALUMINUM TRIM. THIS BENTLEY COMES EQUIPPED WITH: 616 HORSEPOWER TWIN-TURBOCHARGED W12 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH SHIFT PADDLES 21 SPEED ALLOY WHEELS SPACE SAVING SPARE WHEEL PAINTED RADIATOR BRIGHT CHROME GRILLE VENTILATED AND MASSAGE FRONT SEATS CONVENIENCE SPECIFICATION NECK WARMER NIAM BENTLEY PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM CONTRAST STITCHING PLUS 2 KEYS - Contact Rolando Santos at 305-594-2223 or rolando@themiamigarage.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZA3EC090790
Stock: 90790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2019
- 9,456 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$118,900
North Freeway Hyundai - Spring / Texas
We are proud to offer this 2014 BENTLEY GT SPEED CONVERTIBLE in Beluga/Beluga with only 9180 miles. Powered by a 6 litre W12 twin turbo pushing 616 hp at 6,000 and 590 lb ft of torque at 1,700 rpm driven by a eight gears of the Bentley ZF 8HP ALL WHEEL DRIVE transmission. This beautiful Bentley had an original MSRP of $262,655 with the following options.CONTINENTAL GT SPEED CONVERTIBLECONVENIENCE SPECIFICATIONCROSS STITCHING.21 SPEED ALLOY WHEELSSTANDARD BRAKES-RED CALIPERSNECK WARMERSEAT VENTILATION & MESSAGESPACE SAVING SPARE WHEEL6 DISC CD CHANGERSTORAGE CASE TO CONSOLE3 SPOKE HIDE TRIMMED WHEELDEEP PILE OVERMATS FRONT & REARCONTRAST STITCHING TO WHEELSIM CARD READER TO TELEPHONEGAS GUZZLERDESTINATION CHARGELocated at 20440 I-45 North on the north side of Houston, we are the exotic car division of North Freeway Hyundai, a part of the Potamkin Auto Group comprised of 18 factory authorized brands around the country including Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Maserati, Pagani, and others. Gary Seale and Matt Blevins together have nearly 60 years of exotic and vintage automobile experience. We offer available financing and can also help arrange enclosed transportation anywhere in the world. For further information on this vehicle, please don't hesitate to call or email!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZA4EC095626
Stock: X095626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 55,671 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$78,988$1,127 Below Market
Barocci Motor Group - Richmond / California
You are looking at a striking 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed AWD with the W12 Engine. Luxurious Upgrades Include The Much Desired Dynamic Cruise Control for Added Comfort on Longer Trips as well as Massage, Heated, Cooled Seats to Adjust to Fluctuating Temperatures and Keep you Comfortable As you Enjoy the Beautiful Sunsets in This One of a Kind Cruiser. Comes with a Clean History Report and Has been Fully Inspected and Detailed by Our World Class Team. Barocci, Luxury You Demand.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZA4EC089387
Stock: 6465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 36,672 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$89,882$3,836 Below Market
Bentley Bugatti Lamborghini Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
2014 Bentley Continental GTC Speed 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Reviews: * World-class interior craftsmanship; four powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds * The 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed has been subtly enhanced to create a more beautiful, more powerful, and faster two-door coupe than Bentley has ever put on the market. This luxurious vehicle can top its speed at 205mph if the driver has a place to do so, and getting started at 60mph takes a mere four seconds. The W12-engine with eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission has had its turbocharger tweaked in order to offer a 13 percent increase in fuel efficiency, and with AWD standard, the Speed can be experienced on any terrain. Walking its exterior, slight changes can be seen such as lowered suspension by 10mm and a matrix grille and air intakes that have been darkened to a tinted chrome finish. The large inner headlight accents the creases and lines of the coupe as they head down toward the large, elliptical exhaust pipes in the rear. Speed alloy wheels of 21-inches are a stunning silver that can be easily optioned to a dark tint. Once inside this ride, the Speed generates many decisions for the driver as comfort is the easy part with leather wrapping the wheel, gearlever, seats, armrest, and every other soft surface. However, the choice of interior colors is endless. Hide colors are offered in 17 options with specific choices for the upholstery, hand-stitching, carpet, and even the seatbelts. Duo-tone seats are now a no-cost option. Technology has not been ignored either in this designer Bentley. The touch screen infotainment system is state-of-the-art with a 30GB hard drive, 15 GB of music storage, and map data (all the latest upgrades and advances, of course). Music can be played via the storage, an iPod or mp3 player, the six-CD changer, or through an SD card, all out the bold sounds of the Balanced Mode Radiator speakers with separate tweeter and midrange speakers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZA9EC087151
Stock: YP0915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 14,135 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$105,989$3,864 Below Market
Ganley Akron Imports - Akron / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZA2EC086522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$116,900
Decozen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Verona / New Jersey
Thank you for considering DeCozen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, for your next vehicle. Our Dealership has been in business for over 85 years, we pride ourselves by offering the highest quality of new and pre-owned vehicles. We guarantee that we will beat any deal from our competitors on the same equipped vehicle by $500.00 guarantied. All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced below market value, giving you the best deal possible. Most of our pre-owned vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our factory trained ASE Certified technicians. We also offer extended warranties on a majority of our pre-owned vehicle inventory. Our Finance Department works with a variety of A rated banks to provide our customers with the lowest and most aggressive rates and terms. Even if your credit is less than perfect! We would love to invite you to visit our 50 car climate controlled showroom. So please make an appointment today or just stop in so we could serve you further. Thank you, Your Friends at DeCozen
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZA8EC086699
Stock: 5366F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,244 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$112,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 23K Miles On This Stunning Black On Linen GT Speed Convertible. This GT Speed Is In Incredible Condition And In The Most Sought After Color Combination. The Beluga Exterior Is Flawless Deep, Glossy Black, The Linen Interior Is Also In Excellent Condition. Factory Options Include: NAIM For Bentley Premium Audio System. Convenience Spec. Pkg., Adaptive Cruise, Cordless Handset To Front Armrest, Rear View Camera. Contrast Stitching, Bentley Emblem Embroidered In All Headrests, 3-Spoke Dual Tone Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Contrast Stitching, Black Soft Top, Nav, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, And Much More! It Also Comes With All Books And A Spotless Carfax Report. This Is The GT Speed Convertible That You've Been Waiting For, Don't Let It Slip Away! ............. We Have Extremely Low Interest Rates With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now............................. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZA6EC086538
Stock: 3482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 8,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$145,898
Cadillac of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
2014 Bentley Continental GTC Speed Light Onyx Metallic GPS NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH/HANDS-FREE, LEATHER, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CAR PLAY, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, *PASSED 91 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, *EXTENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, ONE OWNER, MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY FACTORY EQUIPPED, ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, Linen w/Leather Bucket Seats. NO HAGGLE PRICING AT CADILLAC OF NAPERVILLE OUR CARS ARE MARKET PRICED DAILY.Reviews: * World-class interior craftsmanship; four powerful engines; standard all-wheel drive; extensive customization possibilities; easy to drive. Source: Edmunds * The 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed has been subtly enhanced to create a more beautiful, more powerful, and faster two-door coupe than Bentley has ever put on the market. This luxurious vehicle can top its speed at 205mph if the driver has a place to do so, and getting started at 60mph takes a mere four seconds. The W12-engine with eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission has had its turbocharger tweaked in order to offer a 13 percent increase in fuel efficiency, and with AWD standard, the Speed can be experienced on any terrain. Walking its exterior, slight changes can be seen such as lowered suspension by 10mm and a matrix grille and air intakes that have been darkened to a tinted chrome finish. The large inner headlight accents the creases and lines of the coupe as they head down toward the large, elliptical exhaust pipes in the rear. Speed alloy wheels of 21-inches are a stunning silver that can be easily optioned to a dark tint. Once inside this ride, the Speed generates many decisions for the driver as comfort is the easy part with leather wrapping the wheel, gearlever, seats, armrest, and every other soft surface. However, the choice of interior colors is endless. Hide colors are offered in 17 options with specific choices for the upholstery, hand-stitching, carpet, and even the seatbelts. Duo-tone seats are now a no-cost option. Technology has not been ignored either in this designer Bentley. The touch screen infotainment system is state-of-the-art with a 30GB hard drive, 15 GB of music storage, and map data (all the latest upgrades and advances, of course). Music can be played via the storage, an iPod or mp3 player, the six-CD changer, or through an SD card, all out the bold sounds of the Balanced Mode Radiator speakers with separate tweeter and midrange speakers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZA9EC089160
Stock: M3943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2018
- 32,266 miles
$103,897
The Sarasota Studio - Sarasota / Florida
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: The Benefits of Buying Pre-Owned A Pre-Owned Bentley bestows not just a sense of history on its driver, but also an enthusiasm for the journey to come. But this is down to more than Bentley’s glorious heritage. It is about the design, performance and craftsmanship of every car. And it is about the very real benefits of buying from a Bentley dealer, including a full warranty and the skills of the Bentley-trained technicians who inspect each and every Pre-Owned car. The Pre-Owned Inspection Every car must pass a rigorous inspection before being certified for sale as a Pre-Owned Bentley. Its service history and provenance must be established and certified, which involves checking the car’s specification against the original build records from Crewe. Only factory-trained technicians are permitted to inspect cars at this level because only they are qualified to award a Certificate of Authenticity. The Bentley Warranty The Bentley Pre-Owned warranty is valid for a minimum of 12 months. There are no mileage restrictions and you are free to extend the period of cover at your discretion. The warranty has been designed to provide cover for your car that is as close to that offered in a new car warranty as possible. Roadside Assistance* Our Roadside Assistance package includes benefits such as roadside recovery and home assistance to garaging and storage, travel and accommodation costs (where applicable), car hire and car repatriation. For precise details on the contents of the package in your country, go to our Roadside Assistance information or contact your Bentley Dealer. *Depending on market. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to your Bentley DealerThis vehicle is currently located at Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars at 3333 Gandy Blvd, St Petersburg, Florida. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars is minutes from Downtown St Pete, The Sundial, Downtown Tampa, International Plaza, St Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Dimmitt Automotive Group - Luxury & Exotic Pre-Owned Cars offers quality vehicles and an unmatched level of service. To verify this vehicle’s availability please visit our website Dimmitt.com or call (877) 731-5930.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBGC3ZAXEC090754
Stock: P3682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible searches:
Related Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Arlington TX
- Used Bentley Continental New York NY
- Used Bentley Bentayga Paterson NJ
- Used Bentley Bentayga Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Bentley Continental Boston MA
- Used Bentley Continental Fort Myers FL
- Used Bentley Bentayga Newark NJ
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Hollywood FL
- Used Bentley Flying Spur Ann Arbor MI
- Used Bentley Continental Phoenix AZ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Bentley Continental 2015 Newark NJ
- Used Bentley Continental 2015 Paterson NJ
- Used Bentley Bentayga 2017 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon