Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible for Sale Near Me

*DESIRED FEATURES:* AWD, Leather, Navigation, Remote Start, Htd Seats, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Memory Seats, Premium Audio. With 11,412 miles this 2014 Continental GT Speed with a 6.0 l engine. *TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Memory Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Digital Media Storage, Single-Disc CD Player. *MECHANICAL FEATURES:* 6.0 l engine, 8-speed automatic w/od transmission, Turbocharged Engine, Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Active Suspension, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Air Suspension, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Power Passenger Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Remote Trunk Release, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. *INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Bucket Seats, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat. *EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Convertible Soft Top, Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects. *SAFETY OPTIONS:* Back-Up Sensors, Rear Parking Aid, HID Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Rollover Protection System, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBGC3ZA9EC091135

Stock: I29250

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020