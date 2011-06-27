  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental GT
  4. Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2010 Bentley Continental GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sumptuous interior, powerful turbocharged 12-cylinder engine, standard all-wheel drive, extensive customization possibilities.
  • Aging design, heavy, pricey, most competitors handle better, outdated infotainment interface.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Bentley Continental GT for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$45,512 - $69,020
Used Continental GT for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Bentley Continental GT is beginning to show its age among a more athletic and attractive crowd of fresh competitors.

Vehicle overview

When the Bentley Continental GT debuted in 2003, its swooping shape and substantial road presence turned the heads of even the most jaded of wealthy motorists. Seven years later, however, the GT has become as become as commonplace in Beverly Hills as a trust fund, barely turning the heads of visiting tourists. With hotter, sexier models trolling Rodeo Drive, that seven-year itch might be pushing buyers away until the GT goes in for a little nip and tuck.

But that's not to say this Bentley is unworthy of your affection. The 2010 Bentley Continental GT continues to impress inside, where rich cowhide, gleaming wood and classic analog instrumentation combine to create a perfectly opulent environment. Under the hood, the all-wheel-drive Bentley receives a twin-turbocharged W12 power plant courtesy of parent company Volkswagen, a distinctive-sounding engine that generates gargantuan low-end torque.

When stacked up against other ultraluxury coupes, though, the Continental GT's appeal might begin to wane. A similarly priced Aston Martin DB9 delivers more driving excitement in a sleeker body, as does a Maserati GranTurismo at $60,000 less. The Mercedes CL600 is another fantastic ride and certainly more up to date in terms of electronics. On its own merits, the Bentley Continental GT will still impress those with discerning tastes. But we're starting to look forward to what kind of a comeback might be in store for the next full redesign.

2010 Bentley Continental GT models

The 2010 Bentley Continental GT is a premium luxury coupe offered in a single, well-appointed trim level. Standard equipment includes painted 19-inch alloy wheels, an electronically adjustable air suspension, bi-xenon headlamps with washers, an automatically deploying rear spoiler, rain-sensing wipers, power door latches, front and rear parking sensors, keyless ignition and entry, a power-opening and -closing trunk, a full leather interior with a choice of primary and secondary hides in 17 colors, burl walnut trim, multizone automatic climate control with rear-seat controls, 14-way power heated front seats, memory functions, Bluetooth, a navigation system and a 10-speaker stereo with satellite radio and a glovebox-mounted six-CD changer.

Options include carbon-ceramic brakes (only available with the optional 20-inch wheels), adaptive cruise control, a three-spoke sport steering wheel (heated or regular), an 1,100-watt 13-speaker Naim sound system with two subwoofers, an iPod input jack, massaging front seats, four upgraded interior veneers and a rearview camera. There are also a variety of special-order options known as the Mulliner Driving Specification that range from more exclusive veneers and lamb's-wool carpeting to diamond-quilted seating surfaces and specialized exterior paint colors.

New for 2010 is the Series 51 option of pre-selected interior treatments. This add-on takes its name from the year 1951, when the first official Bentley styling department was established. This package adds "51" badging, 20-inch polished wheels and special cabin treatment. The latter includes three-tone color schemes, unique upholstery with contrasting piping/stitching and exclusive wood veneers.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Bentley Continental GT remains unchanged, except for the addition of some color and styling choices as part of the new Series 51 option. The new, higher-performance Continental Supersports is reviewed separately.

Performance & mpg

Powering the Bentley Continental GT is a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine with 12 cylinders arranged in the Volkswagen Group's unique W formation. This W12 power plant produces an impressive 552 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Even more noteworthy is that all of this torque is on tap at just 1,600 rpm. A six-speed automatic with steering-column-mounted paddle shifters is the only transmission available, and it sends power to all four wheels.

Despite its hefty 5,180-pound curb weight, the Continental GT hustles from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds with a quarter-mile time of 12.8 seconds at 108 mph. Top speed is reported at a breathtaking 198 mph. Acceleration is a virtual dead heat with the Aston Martin DB9 and BMW M6, but trails the Mercedes-Benz CL600 by about half a second. As expected, fuel economy is decidedly low, registering an EPA-estimated 10 mpg city/17 highway and 13 combined.

Safety

The Continental GT comes standard with stability control, antilock brakes and side curtain airbags for front and rear passengers.

Driving

While the W12's 552 hp gets the 2010 Bentley Continental GT to full boil in rapid fashion, the massive curb weight is a hindrance when it comes to cornering. Other ultraluxury competitors outclass the Bentley in this regard. For touring in grand style, though, the GT will certainly satisfy, with its serene driving dynamics on even the roughest of roads. For those who desire a bit more handling prowess, the Continental GT Speed or Supersports models (both reviewed separately) are worth a look.

Interior

Much like the exterior, some parts of the 2010 Bentley Continental GT's interior are beginning to show their age. A need for a refresh is most evident in the electronic display screen, which is small by more contemporary standards, as well as the non-intuitive controls. The GT's overall interior design manages to stay fresh, though, while materials and craftsmanship are beyond reproach. Metal accents, rich wood veneers, supple leather surfaces and near flawless stitching are timeless Bentley hallmarks.

Wind and road noise are reduced to near silence thanks to plenty of sound insulation and double-paned side glass. Front seat comfort is excellent, befitting a car of this stature and price, but rear seat passengers will find their quarters much less accommodating. Rear headroom is limited, as is legroom. The trunk's 13-cubic-foot capacity is respectable for this class of car, though owners are still likely going to use the rear seats for cargo overflow.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Bentley Continental GT.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fabulous, except...
Steve D,05/17/2010
If you are in this class, you have some expectations. The car is wonderful to drive, stunning curb appeal, and incredibly powerful. Meeting those expectations. However, the 7 year old BMW 745 Li I traded in had much more advanced electronics. It gets a 5 in reliability because the battery drains from starting W-12 engine after about 10 days of around town driving and must be plugged into an external charger. The car starts, but no stereo, SatNav or other accessories. Overall, it is a thrill every time I start the car and all my friends always want me to drive them to dinner.
See all 1 reviews of the 2010 Bentley Continental GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT features & specs
More about the 2010 Bentley Continental GT

Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT Overview

The Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT is offered in the following submodels: Continental GT Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Bentley Continental GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Bentley Continental GT for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT.

Can't find a used 2010 Bentley Continental GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Continental GT for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,748.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,360.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Continental GT for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,173.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,558.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Bentley Continental GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials
Check out Bentley Continental GT lease specials

Related Used 2010 Bentley Continental GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles