Vehicle overview

When the Bentley Continental GT debuted in 2003, its swooping shape and substantial road presence turned the heads of even the most jaded of wealthy motorists. Seven years later, however, the GT has become as become as commonplace in Beverly Hills as a trust fund, barely turning the heads of visiting tourists. With hotter, sexier models trolling Rodeo Drive, that seven-year itch might be pushing buyers away until the GT goes in for a little nip and tuck.

But that's not to say this Bentley is unworthy of your affection. The 2010 Bentley Continental GT continues to impress inside, where rich cowhide, gleaming wood and classic analog instrumentation combine to create a perfectly opulent environment. Under the hood, the all-wheel-drive Bentley receives a twin-turbocharged W12 power plant courtesy of parent company Volkswagen, a distinctive-sounding engine that generates gargantuan low-end torque.

When stacked up against other ultraluxury coupes, though, the Continental GT's appeal might begin to wane. A similarly priced Aston Martin DB9 delivers more driving excitement in a sleeker body, as does a Maserati GranTurismo at $60,000 less. The Mercedes CL600 is another fantastic ride and certainly more up to date in terms of electronics. On its own merits, the Bentley Continental GT will still impress those with discerning tastes. But we're starting to look forward to what kind of a comeback might be in store for the next full redesign.