Vehicle overview

If Gulfstream married Rolls-Royce and they had a kid, we imagine junior would be something like the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. Melding a business jet-like interior with British motorcar charm, this luxury sedan accelerates like a G6 on take-off and cruises effortlessly at autobahn-level speeds. All the while, its fortunate passengers enjoy a roomy, serene and pampering cabin.

Essentially a longer, four-door version of the previous-generation Continental GT coupe, the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur shares its sleeker sibling's turbocharged 12-cylinder powerhouse that makes this big bruiser's eye-opening performance possible. Those concerned with fuel consumption may be dismayed to learn that the new, more fuel-efficient turbocharged V8 engine that's available on the coupe cannot be had on the Flying Spur. Still, we doubt that most potential buyers of a Spur will consider its 13 mpg combined fuel economy rating to be a deal breaker.

Impressive as this swanky and speedy sedan is, it is not without some formidable rivals. The 2013 Jaguar XJL, 2013 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and 2013 Porsche Panamera may not have quite the presence of the big Bentley, but they do offer a variety of engine choices and also provide roomy rear quarters and more up-to-date electronics. The Aston Martin Rapide offers sexy styling that's more sports car than sedan, though rear passengers pay the price with notably tighter accommodations. Lastly, those who can spend beyond the Spur's substantial price tag might also consider the more stately Rolls-Royce Ghost. As expected, there's not a bad one in the bunch, so we suggest driving the lot of them to help you with your decision. We could think of worse ways to spend a weekend.