Mercedes-Benz Sedans for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$49,545Est. Loan: $867/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! A sensational four door destined to dominate on the racetrack and impress on the expressway! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. It includes power seats, air conditioning, power windows, and cruise control. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KWF8EB6LR596948
Stock: AR596948
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$73,655Est. Loan: $1,356/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! It captivates spirited drivers searching for the perfect blend of practicality and performance. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: power front seats, power moon roof, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class AMG® CLA 45 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K5J5DB5LN082543
Stock: AN082543
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$63,615Est. Loan: $1,088/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! This is a superb vehicle at an affordable price! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: power trunk closing assist, turn signal indicator mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KZF8EB0LA807556
Stock: AA807556
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$70,060Est. Loan: $1,154/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Want to stretch your purchasing power? Check out this 2020! A great car and a great value! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Top features include power front seats, heated seats, heated door mirrors, and seat memory. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 43 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KWF6EB2LR595963
Stock: AR595963
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$81,985Est. Loan: $1,387/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
What a great deal on this 2020 Mercedes-Benz! An all capable and supremely stylish package! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: front and rear reading lights, rain sensing wipers, and air conditioning. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K2J5KB4LA075239
Stock: AA075239
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$86,150Est. Loan: $1,454/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
How about this great vehicle! Distinctive design and opulent equipment are standard. A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Top features include front dual zone air conditioning, automatic dimming door mirrors, telescoping steering wheel, and seat memory. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDD2J5KB1LA050492
Stock: AA050492
Listed since: 01-25-2020
$43,025Est. Loan: $737/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2020! A sporty sedan seating as many as 5 occupants with ease! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized comfort and style by including: power front seats, telescoping steering wheel, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K3G4FB7LJ236643
Stock: AJ236643
Listed since: 07-21-2020
See OffersAdNEW2020 Mercedes-Benz C-ClassSummer Sales EventSee OffersVisit MBUSA.COM for detailsMBUSA.COMDisclaimer*
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$106,785Est. Loan: $1,883/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! You'll be impressed by a spectacular blend of technology, style and refinement. Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Top features include heated front seats, a trip computer, remote keyless entry, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG6EB0LA526434
Stock: AA526434
Listed since: 11-20-2019
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$213,295Est. Loan: $3,885/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this great value! Feature-packed and decked out! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power trunk closing assist, heated and ventilated seats - both front and rear, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 12 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KUX8AB6LA563764
Stock: AA563764
Listed since: 05-22-2020
$44,020Est. Loan: $753/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Here is the opportunity you've been waiting for! This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! Some vehicles just speak for themselves! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Top features include rain sensing wipers, power front seats, power moon roof, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K3G4FB7LW046652
Stock: AW046652
Listed since: 01-06-2020
$41,400Est. Loan: $707/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Top features include power windows, a power seat, an outside temperature display, and remote keyless entry. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K3G4FB5LJ238584
Stock: AJ238584
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$46,815Est. Loan: $816/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this great low mileage vehicle! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: automatic dimming door mirrors, power front seats, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KWF8EBXLR594359
Stock: AR594359
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$117,090Est. Loan: $2,083/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Looking for a new car at an affordable price? You won't want to miss this excellent value! First and foremost is the striking exterior. A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Mercedes-Benz prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: power trunk closing assist, automatic dimming door mirrors, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8GB0LA521095
Stock: AA521095
Listed since: 10-29-2019
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$76,195Est. Loan: $1,296/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A premium luxury car seating as many as 5 occupants with ease! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized comfort and style by including: power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, an overhead console, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG® C 63 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 55SWF8GB6LU331670
Stock: AU331670
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$181,195Est. Loan: $3,210/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! A great car and a great value! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized comfort and style by including: power trunk closing assist, heated and ventilated seats - both front and rear, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KUX8GB0LA558390
Stock: AA558390
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$121,085Est. Loan: $2,158/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It'll satisfy drivers and passengers seeking the ultimate in comfort and refinement. A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. All of the premium features expected of a Mercedes-Benz are offered, including: power trunk closing assist, front and rear reading lights, and a blind spot monitoring system. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 560 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDUG8GB2LA507215
Stock: AA507215
Listed since: 04-04-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$97,175Est. Loan: $1,648/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Injecting the driving experience with world class power, precision and modern style! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: power trunk closing assist, rain sensing wipers, and a blind spot monitoring system. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class AMG® E 53 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZF6BB1LA755119
Stock: AA755119
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- ExteriorInterior23 mi away
$50,170Est. Loan: $885/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Are you interested in a simply great car? This Mercedes-Benz won't be on the lot long! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Mercedes-Benz prioritized comfort and style by including: power moon roof, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and power seats. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG® A 35 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1K3G5BB9LJ205776
Stock: AJ205776
Listed since: 07-11-2020