- Pros
- Cons
-
- Seductive styling
- agile handling
- V12 power
- beautifully crafted.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
The height, length and width proportions are exceptional. The interior is spacious (back seat is a little tight but works well) and beautifully crafted. I have had this car for over four years with no problems except a minor exhaust part. I have about 21000 miles of driving pleasure. It is beautiful to look at, has fantastic pipes and drives wonderfully. I bought the car used with 3500 miles. I have had my Rapide for five years and it is an outstanding vehicle. 23000 fun miles. No problems at all. Update 2/17. Car is still the best. It looks great and is a fun car to drive. Dynamic looks will keep it fresh for years to come. Prices have come down to a very affordable level. Still a magnificent car. Admirers always think it is a new model. Few people are familiar with the Rapide so that may be why it is thought of as a new model. Update 2/18. I like the car better than ever. It continues to perform wonderfully and it looks great. Prices for 2011, 2012 models are very reasonable. Update 2/19. No change. It is still the best looking car on the road. And the exhaust tone blows everything away. It is the envy of all the valets. Update 8/19. After owning this car for 8 years, I still enjoy every aspect of it. Absolutely no issues other than TPS system failure. I did buy new tires so I am not too concerned about monitoring the pressure.
|Luxury 4dr Sedan
5.9L 12cyl 6A
|MPG
|13 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|470 hp @ 6000 rpm
FAQ
Is the Aston Martin Rapide a good car?
Is the Aston Martin Rapide reliable?
Is the 2012 Aston Martin Rapide a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2012 Aston Martin Rapide?
The least-expensive 2012 Aston Martin Rapide is the 2012 Aston Martin Rapide 4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $207,895.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 6A) which starts at $226,850
- 4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 6A) which starts at $207,895
What are the different models of Aston Martin Rapide?
Used 2012 Aston Martin Rapide Overview
The Used 2012 Aston Martin Rapide is offered in the following submodels: Rapide Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2012 Aston Martin Rapide?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2012 Aston Martin Rapide and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2012 Rapide 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2012 Rapide.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
