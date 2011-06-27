Used 2012 Audi TTS Consumer Reviews

gvr99 , 12/12/2013

In reference to the title. I am one that doesn't really believe in stowing a car for the winter. Especially an Audi TTS Quattro. I live near Toronto, Canada and my business is downtown Toronto. Yes we come from the land of the ice and snow 4 to 5 months of the year. The TTS is a sports car made for this weather. In November off came the 19" summers and on went the 18" winters. There are not many vehicles I can think of that handle the ice and snow better. The 4 cylinder Turbo is awesome on fuel. The option of automatic or paddle shifters makes for an easy commute in traffic and a quick shift into sport manual mode and we have lots of shifting fun. This car is fast and handles very very well.