Used 2009 Audi TTS Consumer Reviews

Awesome Vehicle Bruce , 03/12/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I recently purchased my 2009 TTS convertible and could not be happier. The exterior look is a unique combination of sophistication and a fun roadster (I get a lot of head turns driving it). The interior design is not only smartly laid out but the quality is obviously of the highest level. It has great acceleration and a very smooth ride and handling at high speeds. While some may say the AWD feature (which is great for northern weather) may detract from the rear wheel drive sensation of speed and acceleration, I have not noticed this. Overall, I cannot find a bad thing to say about this car. It truly is a winner.

wow... Swooper , 05/07/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful wow..that's what anybody I give a ride to in the TTS says after taking it for a spin. No one believes that its a "4 banger". Drove the 370Z, G37, M3, Cayman, Corvette, WRX, etc. Nothing compares to the TTS. this is now a real machine. I'm glad Audi does not advertise in the mainstream market and keeps these gems to true car enthusiasts

Very Pleased, Came From Porsche, BMW, MB KMK , 06/12/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful What a great vehicle. Replaced a Lotus Exige which I mistakenly thought I could manage as a daily driver. The Exige is brilliant but was simply a car to be endured to be enjoyed. What the TTS loses to outright track performance from the Lotus it more than makes up with overall reliability, fit & finish, & comfort. I've had an R32 which the Audi is essentially a sexier, more powerful & luxurious, version. Some alternatives are faster, sharper, cheaper, etc. But, the Audi TTS is a brilliant fast, four-season sports car that can coddle you in luxury, large cargo area, and is a modern classic. Price & Performance alternatives: BMW 135, 370Z. STI/Evo are decent near-luxury considerations

Upgraded to this from the original MK1... smileman , 11/25/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful ... and it definitely delivers. I knew I was in trouble when I test drove it at the dealer. Wasn't looking to buy that day, but after the drive I knew I was taking it home. I've had it for almost a year now and very happy with my choice. The car corners and handles with supreme confidence. It's unbelievable coming from a 2001 TT - what I can do with this car! Coming from a manual I was a little skeptical of DSG. But the ability to paddle shift (key when engaging in spirited driving), the smoothness and quickness of DSG sold me pretty quickly. Very rare to see the a TTS too. I've only seen one other in the Bay Area.