Used 2009 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2009 TTS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room32.6 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room47.5 in.
Measurements
Front track61.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity23.4 cu.ft.
Length165.3 in.
Curb weight3252 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
EPA interior volume87.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Brilliant Red
  • Ibis White
  • Meteor Gray Pearl Effect
  • Solar Orange
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black/Silver, premium leather
  • Black/Magma Red, premium leather
  • Black (Silk Nappa Leather), premium leather
  • Black/Orange, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9 in. wheelsyes
245/40R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
