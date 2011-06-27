Vehicle overview

If regular flagship luxury sedans don't quite get your blood pumping, Audi offers a solution: the 2015 Audi S8. The S8 is based on the regular A8 flagship and provides the same elegant driving experience, but it's got a huge helping of turbocharged V8 horsepower piled on top. The lap of luxury has perhaps never been this exciting.

How many horses, you ask? Try 520 of them, harnessed to a smooth and quick eight-speed automatic transmission. That's enough to take this big sedan from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds, which is as quick as many high-end sports cars. Equally remarkable is the exceptional refinement this V8 displays, as it's powerful right off idle and stays nearly silent during highway cruising. And should you desire to pilot the S8 on your favorite curving road, the pinpoint control afforded by the S8's exclusive sport-tuned air suspension may fool you into thinking you're driving a car two-thirds the size.

High-performance flagship sedans are a special breed, and each example deserves careful consideration. The 2015 Porsche Panamera lineup includes the wickedly fast Turbo model plus the naturally aspirated Panamera GTS; both are fantastic to drive. The 2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG provides outlandish acceleration along with unbeatable cabin ambience. Nor will you go wrong with the sleek 2015 Jaguar XJR or the understated 2015 BMW Alpina B7. But the 2015 Audi S8 more than holds its own in this company, and it just might be the best all-around car in this class. It earns an Edmunds.com "A" rating.