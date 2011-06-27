2003 Audi S8 Review
Pros & Cons
- All-weather capability, highly detailed interior, offers the handling of a midsize sport sedan in a luxury sedan package, big trunk, stealth appearance.
- Engine doesn't completely satisfy, mediocre rear legroom, stealth appearance can also be confused with bland and boring.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,449 - $9,362
Edmunds' Expert Review
The S8 is not our favorite high-end sport sedan, but it's well-suited for situations where maximum grip and anonymity are required.
2003 Highlights
Changes to Audi's hot-rod version of the A8 flagship are minimal for 2003. Among them are a new set of 18-inch alloys; birch or sycamore wood interior trim; new black dash and door panel trim; and "Audi Exclusive" embossment for the headrests. Also, the premium package now includes the navigation, parking assist and tire pressure monitoring systems. Three limited-edition color combinations will be offered -- a silver exterior with a burgundy interior, a Ming Blue exterior with a platinum interior and a black exterior with a caramel interior -- but the Alcantara leather package has been discontinued.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Audi S8.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ken,11/04/2008
Bought through eBay with 98000 on the odometer. Drove it 2000 miles home in 28 hours. An amazing ride--interior indistinguishable from new. No rattles, no oil consumption, everything works. My 5th used Audi. My recommendation: never buy a new one- -they last 200K miles easily and are used car bargains. I love the dual personality of the S8. A comfortable and quiet crusier that wakes up at 6000 rpm and emits a glorious V8 roar. Handles better than any 4000 pound, 5 pax vehicle should. Love it.
PASHA,12/30/2008
For me it is the best vehicle so far for all around. It is sporty, classy, family oreinted, stylish, good handling. When you own this car, you do not need sport coupe or SUV. It wil give you all pleasure and your needs. It's a very good built vehicle. Touch up finish is excellent. Having quattro drive and driving in rain is fun. I will recomend this vehicle for every car fanatic
mitchshap,01/04/2003
The 4 wheel drive is great but it detracts from handling around curves. Little creature comforts could be improved upon (i.e heating steering wheel should be in S8, better navigation system and computer). Overall, I would probably not buy again.
THS,07/02/2003
The A8L is a wonderful car to drive. It is very reliable and has all the confort features one would desire.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Related Used 2003 Audi S8 info
