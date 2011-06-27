  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S8
  4. Used 2003 Audi S8
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2003 Audi S8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • All-weather capability, highly detailed interior, offers the handling of a midsize sport sedan in a luxury sedan package, big trunk, stealth appearance.
  • Engine doesn't completely satisfy, mediocre rear legroom, stealth appearance can also be confused with bland and boring.
Other years
2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2009
2008
2007
2003
2002
2001
Audi S8 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2009
2008
2007
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$4,449 - $9,362
Used S8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The S8 is not our favorite high-end sport sedan, but it's well-suited for situations where maximum grip and anonymity are required.

2003 Highlights

Changes to Audi's hot-rod version of the A8 flagship are minimal for 2003. Among them are a new set of 18-inch alloys; birch or sycamore wood interior trim; new black dash and door panel trim; and "Audi Exclusive" embossment for the headrests. Also, the premium package now includes the navigation, parking assist and tire pressure monitoring systems. Three limited-edition color combinations will be offered -- a silver exterior with a burgundy interior, a Ming Blue exterior with a platinum interior and a black exterior with a caramel interior -- but the Alcantara leather package has been discontinued.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Audi S8.

5(78%)
4(0%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A used 2003 Review
Ken,11/04/2008
Bought through eBay with 98000 on the odometer. Drove it 2000 miles home in 28 hours. An amazing ride--interior indistinguishable from new. No rattles, no oil consumption, everything works. My 5th used Audi. My recommendation: never buy a new one- -they last 200K miles easily and are used car bargains. I love the dual personality of the S8. A comfortable and quiet crusier that wakes up at 6000 rpm and emits a glorious V8 roar. Handles better than any 4000 pound, 5 pax vehicle should. Love it.
2003 Audi S8
PASHA,12/30/2008
For me it is the best vehicle so far for all around. It is sporty, classy, family oreinted, stylish, good handling. When you own this car, you do not need sport coupe or SUV. It wil give you all pleasure and your needs. It's a very good built vehicle. Touch up finish is excellent. Having quattro drive and driving in rain is fun. I will recomend this vehicle for every car fanatic
Audi 2002 S8
mitchshap,01/04/2003
The 4 wheel drive is great but it detracts from handling around curves. Little creature comforts could be improved upon (i.e heating steering wheel should be in S8, better navigation system and computer). Overall, I would probably not buy again.
The A8L
THS,07/02/2003
The A8L is a wonderful car to drive. It is very reliable and has all the confort features one would desire.
See all 9 reviews of the 2003 Audi S8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Audi S8 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 Audi S8

Used 2003 Audi S8 Overview

The Used 2003 Audi S8 is offered in the following submodels: S8 Sedan. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Audi S8?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Audi S8s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Audi S8 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Audi S8.

Can't find a used 2003 Audi S8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S8 for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,895.

Find a used Audi for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,055.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S8 for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,016.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,644.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Audi S8?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S8 lease specials

Related Used 2003 Audi S8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles