- $14,995
2007 Audi S8 quattro115,113 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
MGM Imports - Cincinnati / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPN44E07N012205
Stock: 2668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,999
2007 Audi S8 quattro82,323 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Executive Autosport - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPN44E77N008491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995
2007 Audi S8 quattro119,541 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Piehl Motors Cadillac Geneseo - Geneseo / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPN44E07N011832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,991
2008 Audi S8 quattro76,950 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
Recent Arrival! S8 5.2 Calla White quattro ***NAVIGATION, ***LEATHER, ***HEATED SEATS, ***LOW MILES, ***MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ***PUSH BUTTON START, RARE SOLAR SUNROOF OPTION, CARBON TRIM, BANG & OLUFSEN AUDI SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, FULL LEATHER UPGRADE, REAR SEAT LUMBAR!, IMPECCABLY SERVICED!, NEW AIR SUSPENSION!. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 24760 miles below market average!Our success can only be measured by Customer Loyalty. We must earn this loyalty by delivering the highest quality products and services - Consistently and with Customer Perceived Professionalism.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPN94E48N013758
Stock: 8N013758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $14,991
2008 Audi S8 quattroNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Midwest Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi S8 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPN94E38N009880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$48,750Great Deal | $10,052 below market
2017 Audi S8 plus quattro55,615 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi S8 plus 4dr 4.0 TFSI features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Florett Silver Matte Effect with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Driver Assistance Package, Dynamic Package, Full Leather Package, 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, Head restraints memory, Heads-Up Display, Power driver seat, Seatbelt memory, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front & Rear Ceramic Brakes, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Fiber Rear Lip Spoiler, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Sport Exhaust with Black Finishers, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated 22-Way Power Front Comfort Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, Ventilated front seats, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 9 x 21 5-Double-Arm Titanium Finish, Rear Window Blind, Rain sensing wipers Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD2HN901118
Stock: 901118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $47,995Great Deal | $5,120 below market
2016 Audi S8 quattro40,553 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Braman BMW West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LOW LOW MILES, Local Trade, Power Moonroof, REAR VIEW CAMERA, Wheels: 9.0" x 21" 5-Triple-Spoke. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 730 miles below market average!Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD0GN001979
Stock: BU-67784A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- Price Drop$56,980Great Deal | $6,871 below market
2017 Audi S8 plus quattro44,345 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi S8 plus 4dr 4.0 TFSI features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Heated 22-Way Power Front Comfort Sport Seats, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Spoiler, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, HVAC memory, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Seatbelt memory, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Heads-Up Display, 14 Speakers, Compass, Rear Window Blind, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD9HN900189
Stock: 900189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- Price Drop$37,995Great Deal | $2,164 below market
2015 Audi S8 quattro66,124 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
2015 Audi S8 4.0T quattro 17/27 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. quattro BlackReviews:* Staggering acceleration; unflappable handling; cutting-edge technology features; superbly built cabin; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds* While sharing a basic profile with its A8 cousin, the 2015 Audi S8 expresses itself through a more striking wardrobe. Aluminum optic surfacing beautifies the angular grille and side mirrors, and with LED technology on its headlights, taillights, and turn signals. Filling the corners are colossal 21-inch triple-spoke wheels and tires that cling to the road, and out back, the exclusive S8 quad oval exhaust pipes amplify the invigorating V8 growl. Stepping into the cabin of the Audi S8, the abundance of space is only the first clue of its dedication to comfort. Power sunshades on the rear and side-rear windows minimize outside glare, while the driver and passenger get spoiled with seat heaters, ventilators, and massage functions. Audi advanced key makes digging for the key a distant memory, while power closing doors make every exit an effortless one. All passengers enjoy premium Valcona leather seating and the tailored comfort of four-zone climate control. When it comes to breathtaking performance, the Audi S8 delivers. 60mph is yours in 3.9 seconds. It offers stellar handling, four-season drivability, thanks to Audi quattro. The twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V8 offers an awesome sum of 520hp that belies its size. A sport-tuned adaptive air suspension and quick steering give the S8 a spirited feel. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allow for up to eight devices. The S8 also includes Audi MMI Navigation and a 14-speaker BOSE sound system with iPod integration. The S8 stays safe with an array of airbags, reminders, and lower anchors and tethers. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryPorsche Delaware is the newest member of the Piazza Auto Group. Our focus is to provide the highest quality service to create lifetime customer. We are committed to long-term growth which can only happen with your complete satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUK2AFDXFN001443
Stock: FN001443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $79,995Great Deal | $7,975 below market
2017 Audi S8 plus quattro10,171 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Bridgewater - Bridgewater / New Jersey
S8 PlusMSRP was $145,130$28,280 in Factory OptionsAudi Bridgewater and Audi Mendham are proud to offer this good-looking 2017 Audi S8 in Mythos Black Metallic. This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features;3-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel,Audi Active Lane Assist,Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go,Audi Design Selection Black w/Arras Red Stitching,Audi Pre Sense Plus,Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System,Carbon Fiber Rear Lip Spoiler,Driver Assistance Package,Dynamic Package,Front & Rear Ceramic Brakes,Full Leather Package,Increased Top Speed Limiter,Night Vision Assistant,Piano Black Shift Lever,Rear Heated Seats,Rear Seat Pass-Through,S8 Cold Weather Package,Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 31170 miles below market average!We were recognized by Audi with the prestigious Magna Society Award as a dealership that goes above and beyond in customer service and exceeds standard business objectives. We offer a complimentary valet service to make it easier than ever for you to schedule service for your vehicle. Just tell us where you'll be and we'll come to you. If you do bring your vehicle to our Audi dealership for service, you can take advantage of complimentary courtesy cars and a complimentary shuttle service so you can go about your day as planned. Before we return your Audi to you, we'll give it a complimentary car wash so it looks like new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD4HN900696
Stock: HN900696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $30,998Great Deal
2013 Audi S8 quattro62,159 milesDelivery available*
Texas Auto - Webster / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD2DN025399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$29,988Great Deal
2013 Audi S8 quattro79,142 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Texas Motorcars - Addison / Texas
2013 Audi S8 This beautiful 2013 Audi S8 has a 4.0L twin turbo V8 engine with 520 horsepower and automatic transmission. Clean CARFAX with no accidents reported! Features deep tinted privacy windows, Bang & Olufsen advanced sound system, luxury leather interior, heated and cooled massaging seats, navigation, Bluetooth, 360 back up camera, moonroof, dual 10-inch rear dvd screens and LOTS more! READY for work and play! Give us a call today! We offer free delivery on select vehicles within 300 miles of our shop! Ask your salesperson for details. Financing is available with competitive rates! Get pre-approved in no time by filling out a credit application on the finance section of our website! We also offer industry leading, highly rated warranty options so you can select one perfect for your specific vehicle needs. All vehicles are priced for QUICK SALE. Call us today to see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Texas Motorcars. Texas Motorcars in Addison is a family owned and operated business. We are committed to delivering the best possible service! Our mission is to provide Dallas/Fort Worth and the continental Unites States with hand picked, quality vehicles at no hassle prices. We can offer pre-purchase inspections, financing, warranties and more! Se habla Español! Texas Motorcars "A Better Way To Buy!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD3DN010541
Stock: 010541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $43,996Good Deal | $4,513 below market
2016 Audi S8 quattro52,501 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carr Vancouver Buick GMC - Vancouver / Washington
: Excellent Condition. WAS $49,996, PRICED TO MOVE $6,100 below Kelley Blue Book! S8 trim. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. WHY BUY FROM US: Carr Cadillac Buick GMC is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. We have been a family owned business for over 75 years and we truly care about our customers, that's why nearly every new and used vehicle comes with a LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY plus 10 YEARS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE at NO EXTRA COST! CARR Cadillac Buick GMC dealership is centrally located in Vancouver, WA, serving all the way up to Seattle GMC Buick Cadillac customers and the greater Portland Metro GMC Buick Cadillac customer EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Staggering acceleration; unflappable handling; cutting-edge technology features; superbly built cabin; standard all-wheel drive." -Edmunds.com. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may require factory financing. See dealer or visit www.carrbuickgmc.com or carrcadillacvancouver.com for qualification requirements of total discounts.Residency restrictions may apply. Tax, Pricing analysis performed on 8/16/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD6GN003798
Stock: G209085A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-17-2020
- Price Drop$71,998Fair Deal | $2,043 below market
2017 Audi S8 plus quattro23,275 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
****NAVIGATION****BLUETOOTH****PLUS 4.0T QUATTRO ORIGINAL MSRP $133,050**BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM $6,300**BLACK OPTIC EXTERIOR PACKAGE $5,500**AUDI NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT $2,300**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE,AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST,AUDI PRE SENSE PLUS,AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL $2,100**21INCH 5-DOUBLE-ARM WHEELS IN GLOSS BLACK FINISH**MILEAGE WELL BELOW MARKET AVARAGE**PLEASE CALL 7045357100 TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY**FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS**SUPER LOW RATES**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD4HN900231
Stock: CT15233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $61,995Fair Deal | $1,294 below market
2017 Audi S8 plus quattro47,805 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Brooklyn - Brooklyn / New York
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Black 2017 Audi S8 4.0T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 605hp
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD2HN900583
Stock: AU116537B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- $66,995Good Deal | $4,784 below market
2017 Audi S8 plus quattro44,105 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFDXHN900606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $43,899Good Deal | $957 below market
2016 Audi S8 quattro70,163 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Michaels Autos - Orlando / Florida
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE. CALL OR E-MAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT US AT 7040 EAST COLONIAL DRIVE IN ORLANDO. YOU CAN ALSO CHAT LIVE WITH US ONLINE AT www.mikeauto.net. Michaels Autos... DRIVE GOOD - FEEL GOOD. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFDXGN001293
Stock: 12014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- New Listing$68,998
2018 Audi S8 plus quattro20,159 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (14 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD3JN900033
Stock: 19338299
Certified Pre-Owned: No