Close

Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania

2015 Audi S8 4.0T quattro 17/27 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. quattro BlackReviews:* Staggering acceleration; unflappable handling; cutting-edge technology features; superbly built cabin; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds* While sharing a basic profile with its A8 cousin, the 2015 Audi S8 expresses itself through a more striking wardrobe. Aluminum optic surfacing beautifies the angular grille and side mirrors, and with LED technology on its headlights, taillights, and turn signals. Filling the corners are colossal 21-inch triple-spoke wheels and tires that cling to the road, and out back, the exclusive S8 quad oval exhaust pipes amplify the invigorating V8 growl. Stepping into the cabin of the Audi S8, the abundance of space is only the first clue of its dedication to comfort. Power sunshades on the rear and side-rear windows minimize outside glare, while the driver and passenger get spoiled with seat heaters, ventilators, and massage functions. Audi advanced key makes digging for the key a distant memory, while power closing doors make every exit an effortless one. All passengers enjoy premium Valcona leather seating and the tailored comfort of four-zone climate control. When it comes to breathtaking performance, the Audi S8 delivers. 60mph is yours in 3.9 seconds. It offers stellar handling, four-season drivability, thanks to Audi quattro. The twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V8 offers an awesome sum of 520hp that belies its size. A sport-tuned adaptive air suspension and quick steering give the S8 a spirited feel. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allow for up to eight devices. The S8 also includes Audi MMI Navigation and a 14-speaker BOSE sound system with iPod integration. The S8 stays safe with an array of airbags, reminders, and lower anchors and tethers. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryPorsche Delaware is the newest member of the Piazza Auto Group. Our focus is to provide the highest quality service to create lifetime customer. We are committed to long-term growth which can only happen with your complete satisfaction.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUK2AFDXFN001443

Stock: FN001443

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020