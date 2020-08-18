2021 BMW ALPINA B7
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2021
- Based on the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Smooth yet ridiculously quick acceleration
- Prestige and exclusivity from low volume and overall distinctiveness
- Opulent and spacious back seats
- Unintuitive gesture controls
- Rear seats don't fold down
2021 BMW ALPINA B7 Review
Is a regular 7 Series not quite exciting or exclusive enough for you? Well, consider checking out the 2021 BMW Alpina B7. Developed by independent manufacturer Alpina, the B7 is a high-performance 7 Series available at your local BMW dealer. It slots between the 750i and the M760i in terms of price, using the engine from the former and boosting it to power levels similar to the latter. Though it's fair to say BMW's classic "Ultimate Driving Machine" ad tagline doesn't fit every vehicle the brand makes anymore, the description is quite apt for the Alpina B7.
The B7's upgrades aren't limited to just engine enhancements. The B7 also features a sport exhaust system, an increased top speed thanks to the use of specialized non-run-flat tires, and Alpina-specific tuning for the transmission, suspension and all-wheel-drive system. It also features two unique paint schemes not offered on any other BMW. Upgrades to the interior are minor but include a steering wheel wrapped in Alpina's signature Lavalina leather.
Perhaps even more important than the overall performance of the Alpina B7 is its exclusivity. Other than price, there are no barriers to entry in this class — if you want a Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class or Audi S8, you simply go to the dealer and buy one. Alpina produces fewer than 2,000 cars annually, and most are variants of less expensive BMW models destined for other countries. The U.S. allocation is fairly small, making the B7 a rare sight indeed. We think the Alpina B7's asking price is worth the level of performance, comfort and exclusivity afforded by this illustrious sedan.
Our verdict8.2 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
But the B7 isn't just a speed demon. The powerful brakes bring this super-sled to a stop from 60 mph in a sports car-like 105 feet. Handling is sublime for a car with this much mass, thanks in part to the trick adaptive dampers. The steering is well tuned and nicely balanced overall, but turning the dial to Sport+ adds a silly amount of steering resistance.
How comfortable is it?9.0
The only quibble we have is with the climate system. It's undoubtedly powerful and comprehensive — the B7 even features heated armrests — but the level of customization can be daunting.
How’s the interior?8.0
The B7 is easy to get in and out of, especially since the air suspension can raise the height to allow a more graceful entry or exit. It's fairly easy to see out of, and a bevy of cameras and sensors cover the blind spots that exist. And while you can get familiar with the bulk of the interior controls, the reliance on touch-sensitive switches and abundance of adjustments can be a source of frequent frustration.
How’s the tech?7.0
The overall package has a solid foundation but is hampered by gimmicks. The gesture controls give false positives, and the oversized, overly complicated key fob adds little benefit and many inconveniences, such as requiring charging.
How’s the storage?8.0
The leather is so nice that you might not want to install a car seat, but if you must, accessing the anchors might present a challenge. They are hidden behind zippers that are pretty but difficult to open and place a buckle through.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
The headrests sound hollow and cheap when you tap them, and the underside of the steering wheel squeaks if you press it with your thumbs. During our test, the left rear door occasionally refused to open from the inside even with the child lock disabled. Despite these minor flaws, the B7's performance, uniqueness and sheer luxury make the approximate $140,000 MSRP seem reasonable.
Wildcard9.0
Which ALPINA B7 does Edmunds recommend?
BMW ALPINA B7 models
The 2021 BMW Alpina B7 is a high-performance variant of the BMW 7 Series large luxury sedan. Under its hood is a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 producing a massive 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The B7 comes in a single well-equipped trim, with a small number of features packages and stand-alone options.
B7
Standard features for the Alpina B7 include:
- 20-inch wheels with summer performance tires
- Rear-axle steering
- Air suspension with adaptive dampers with road-sensing camera
- Panoramic sunroof
- Soft-close doors (catch as they're being closed and gently pull shut)
- Four-zone automatic climate control
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line on the windshield)
- Leather interior trim
- Heated armrests and steering wheel
- Heated and ventilated front seats with massage
- Heated rear seats
- Power rear sunshades
- 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Ceramic-trimmed interior controls
- Wireless smartphone charging pad
The Alpina B7 also comes with a full suite of advanced safety and driver aids, such as:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the B7 and the car in front)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Front and rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind or in front of the vehicle when parking)
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Alpina B7 and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
Though already loaded to the gills with goodies, the Alpina B7 has a few packages and stand-alone options for further personalization. These include:
- Luxury Rear Seating package
- Power-adjustable rear seats with ventilation and massage
- Heated rear armrests
- Rear touchscreen control panel
- Rear Executive Lounge Seating package
- Luxury Rear Seating package
- Electrically deployable footrest for right rear passenger
- Rear-seat entertainment system
- Rear console replaces middle seat
- Removes some functionality from front passenger seat
- Interior Design package
- Wood grab handles, rear armrest and seat-belt covers
- Imitation suede headliner
- Premium floor mats
- 21-inch wheels
- All-season tires
- Ambient lighting for the sunroof
- Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system
Features & Specs
|xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$143,200
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite ALPINA B7 safety features:
- Active Protection
- Reacts to imminent accidents by pre-tensioning seat belts, closing windows and activating post-accident braking.
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Steers the vehicle into a parallel parking spot without relying on driver input.
- Surround View w/ 3D View
- Provides a bird's-eye view of the B7 to make parking this big sedan easier.
BMW Alpina B7 vs. the competition
BMW Alpina B7 vs. BMW 7 Series
To create the B7, Alpina starts with a BMW 7 Series, beefs up the V8 engine, and adds unique interior styling bits. So if you don't need the Alpina's extra performance, you can buy one of several BMW models and save yourself some serious coin. That said, if you're considering the range-topping M760i, know that the Alpina B7 offers similar power for less money.
BMW Alpina B7 vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
One of the world's preeminent luxury sedans is in store for a massive overhaul for 2021. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is fully redesigned, complete with new features that will likely set the bar for high-end tech accoutrements. It receives the biggest upgrade inside, complete with a low-mounted touchscreen and extensive use of ambient lighting. Look for models with AMG badging to compete directly against the Alpina.
BMW Alpina B7 vs. Maserati Quattroporte
Powered by a Ferrari-sourced twin-turbo V8, the Maserati Quattroporte is one of the most illustrious sport sedans on the market. While the GTS model has more than enough power to scoot along, the Trofeo is the one to get if you're looking for maximum performance. However, the Quattroporte Trofeo packs less power and torque than the Alpina, and its estimated 0-60 mph time is a full second slower.
FAQ
Is the BMW ALPINA B7 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 BMW ALPINA B7?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW ALPINA B7:
- No significant changes for 2021
- Based on the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Is the BMW ALPINA B7 reliable?
Is the 2021 BMW ALPINA B7 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW ALPINA B7?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW ALPINA B7 is the 2021 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $143,200.
Other versions include:
- xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $143,200
What are the different models of BMW ALPINA B7?
More about the 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
2021 BMW ALPINA B7 Overview
The 2021 BMW ALPINA B7 is offered in the following submodels: ALPINA B7 Sedan. Available styles include xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 BMW ALPINA B7?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW ALPINA B7 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 ALPINA B7.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW ALPINA B7 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 ALPINA B7 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW ALPINA B7?
Which 2021 BMW ALPINA B7s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 BMW ALPINA B7 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 BMW ALPINA B7.
Can't find a new 2021 BMW ALPINA B7s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW ALPINA B7 for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,126.
Find a new BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,774.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 BMW ALPINA B7?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
