Vehicle overview

That the 2016 Audi S8 will outrun a Corvette to 60 mph says something about the potency of this modern performance sedan. That it rides as calmly and quietly as the sedate A8 on which it's based says something about Audi.

The S8's dominant trait is no doubt its 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine, which provides 520 horsepower in the "base" model or a truly astonishing 605 hp in the new S8 Plus. We've clocked the regular S8 at just 3.6 seconds from zero to 60 mph, and Audi says the S8 Plus should be a few tenths quicker. But the all-wheel-drive S8 represents far more than just an engine swap. Adjustable air springs and dampers coupled with military-grade steering precision shrink this large sedan to fit all but the tightest roads, yet the ride remains eminently civilized, as noted. It's this masterful all-around capability that sets the S8 apart.

There are competitors, most of which are bigger. When it comes to performance and driving reward, the 2016 Porsche Panamera is the S8's toughest rival. Offering multiple engines, two wheelbases and the option of all-wheel drive, it's a serious sedan. The supersized player in the segment is the 2016 Mercedes-AMG S63. The S-Class offers almost 7 additional inches between its wheels, which is worth considering in a class that's as much about comfort as it is performance. We also recommend the 2016 Jaguar XJR, which packs a stirring 550-hp supercharged V8. But any rival will have its hands full against the exceptional 2016 Audi S8.