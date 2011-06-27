Standard features on the S8 Plus include 21-inch alloy wheels with high-performance tires, a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, Audi Drive Select (selectable drive modes that alter steering assist, suspension, throttle and transmission calibrations), comprehensive LED exterior lighting (headlights, foglights, taillights and turn signals), automatic high-beam control, a surround-view parking camera system with front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, a collision mitigation system, a sunroof, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a power trunklid, soft-close power doors, a trunk-mounted lip spoiler, and automatic headlights and windshield wipers.

Inside the S8 features keyless ignition and entry, diamond-stitched leather upholstery, four-zone automatic climate control, 22-way power-adjustable multicontour front seats (with massage, heating and ventilation functions), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a faux suede headliner, and power rear side and rear window sunshades. The infotainment system, including navigation, is still one of the easiest to systems to use. An 8-inch central screen is controlled by an intuitive dial and a host of menu shortcut buttons, but it also features voice recognition and handwriting-recognition technology, helping to keep eyes on the road. A 7-inch driver information is located within the gauge cluster along with a head-up display that keeps all relevant information within the driver's line of sight. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 14-speaker, 630-watt Bose surround-sound audio with a CD/DVD player, satellite and HD radio, and an iPod interface are standard. Also included is Audi Connect with enhanced web-based navigation and mobile Wi-Fi capability.

If you're looking for more than what's mentioned above, the S8 Plus does have some available packages. The one we'd recommend most is the Driver Assistance package that comes with adaptive cruise control (with stop-and-go functionality), a more advanced collision mitigation system (Pre Sense Plus) and active lane keeping assist. The Dynamic package includes lightweight ceramic brake rotors, a carbon-fiber rear lip spoiler, a sport exhaust and a top-speed increase to 190 mph. The Cold Weather package adds a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and a rear center seat pass-through for long items such as skis. The Full Leather package extends leather-wrapped surface coverage, while the Audi Design Selection packages include the Full Leather package and various trim accents such as wood and carbon fiber. And lastly the Black Optic package features gloss-black exterior accents and carbon side-view mirrors.

Some individual options include different wheel designs, a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system, night-vision assist (with pedestrian and animal detection) and a 19-speaker, 1,400-watt Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.