Used 2009 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me

- 76,950 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,991
Audi North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
Recent Arrival! S8 5.2 Calla White quattro ***NAVIGATION, ***LEATHER, ***HEATED SEATS, ***LOW MILES, ***MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ***PUSH BUTTON START, RARE SOLAR SUNROOF OPTION, CARBON TRIM, BANG & OLUFSEN AUDI SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, FULL LEATHER UPGRADE, REAR SEAT LUMBAR!, IMPECCABLY SERVICED!, NEW AIR SUSPENSION!. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 24760 miles below market average!Our success can only be measured by Customer Loyalty. We must earn this loyalty by delivering the highest quality products and services - Consistently and with Customer Perceived Professionalism.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPN94E48N013758
Stock: 8N013758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,991
Midwest Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi S8 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPN94E38N009880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,113 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,995
MGM Imports - Cincinnati / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPN44E07N012205
Stock: 2668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,323 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,999
Executive Autosport - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPN44E77N008491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,541 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
Piehl Motors Cadillac Geneseo - Geneseo / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPN44E07N011832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,159 miles
$30,998
Texas Auto - Webster / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD2DN025399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,142 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,988
Texas Motorcars - Addison / Texas
2013 Audi S8 This beautiful 2013 Audi S8 has a 4.0L twin turbo V8 engine with 520 horsepower and automatic transmission. Clean CARFAX with no accidents reported! Features deep tinted privacy windows, Bang & Olufsen advanced sound system, luxury leather interior, heated and cooled massaging seats, navigation, Bluetooth, 360 back up camera, moonroof, dual 10-inch rear dvd screens and LOTS more! READY for work and play! Give us a call today! We offer free delivery on select vehicles within 300 miles of our shop! Ask your salesperson for details. Financing is available with competitive rates! Get pre-approved in no time by filling out a credit application on the finance section of our website! We also offer industry leading, highly rated warranty options so you can select one perfect for your specific vehicle needs. All vehicles are priced for QUICK SALE. Call us today to see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Texas Motorcars. Texas Motorcars in Addison is a family owned and operated business. We are committed to delivering the best possible service! Our mission is to provide Dallas/Fort Worth and the continental Unites States with hand picked, quality vehicles at no hassle prices. We can offer pre-purchase inspections, financing, warranties and more! Se habla Español! Texas Motorcars "A Better Way To Buy!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD3DN010541
Stock: 010541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,744 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,990$1,430 Below Market
Biener Audi - Great Neck / New York
As the largest Audi dealership in the Eastern region, we proudly offer the largest selection of both new and certified pre-owned vehicles in the area. But when you choose to come to Biener Audi, you're getting so much more than just a fantastic selection: You're also getting 80-plus years of customer service experience and a low-pressure car-buying experience. We've even been recognized for our outstanding service multiple times, with an Audi Magna Society award, the 2015 New York Audi Dealer of the Year title from DealerRater.com and an International Five Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences. When you come to our Audi dealership in Great Neck, NY, you'll see that we're excited to help you, from one family to another, one family at a time. CARFAX One-Owner. 2013 Audi S8 4.0T quattro 2013 Audi S8 4.0T quattro Black 4D Sedan 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Need another reason to pay us a visit? Here's why you should come to Biener Audi: By shopping with us, you'll have a positive, honest experience with no hidden dealer fees, dealer administration fees, dealer prep fees or any other surprises. When you come in for your scheduled service appointment, you'll receive a complimentary car wash. You'll never have to worry when you need a rental that's up to your high standards since we have the largest Audi loaner car fleet in the region, right here at our dealership. We have a drive-in, climate-controlled service drive for your comfort and convenience. We offer a free local shuttle service for service customers who need to go about their busy days. If you choose to wait, our service waiting area is comfortable and spacious, with HDTV, laptop stations, coffee, snacks, refreshments and free Wi-Fi. We offer a state-of-the-art service facility with factory-trained technicians and support staff who can answer all your questions, and have extended weekday service pickup hours for your convenience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD9DN010026
Stock: U18522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 84,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,995$988 Below Market
Exclusive Auto Haus - Roselle / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD2DN029324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,428 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$33,786
Crest INFINITI - Frisco / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, S8 4.0T quattro, 4D Sedan, 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Ice Silver Metallic, AM/FM Stereo w/DVD Navigation, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. 2013 Audi S8 4.0T 15/26 City/Highway MPG Come visit us at our new location in Frisco, TX at 121 and Legacy. Our new home defines the Crest Experience with luxurious waiting areas that feature full service Cafes with menus from our own Executive Chef and Baristas to make your favorite coffee. Or just come and practice your short game on either of our two Professional Golf Putting Greens. Come visit us for lunch anytime we look forward to seeing you. Thank you for viewing our vehicle. You can see more Premium Pre-Owned vehicles like this one at CrestCars.com. Crest Automotive Group proudly serving the following communities: Plano, Mckinney, Allen, Richardson, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Grapevine, Bedford, Hurst, Mesquite, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, Arlington, Coppell, Grand Prarie, Euless, Colleyville, Wylie, Lavon, Prosper, Denton, Murphey, Anna, Celina, Sherman, Southlake, Flowermound, DFW, Addison, Irving, Las Colinas, Garland, Aubrey, Oak Point, Corinth, University Park, Highland Park, Carrolton, Richardson, Melissa, Azle, Lake Dallas, Krum, Roanoke, Keller, Trophy Club, Farmers Branch. Haslet, Bedfprd. Euless, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Saginaw, Justin, Benbroook, White Settlement, Hudson Oaks, Weatherford, Crowley, Watauga, Cedar Hill, Desoto, Duncanville, Midlothian, Waxahachie, Mansfield, Red Oak, Lancaster, Ennis, Palmer, Balch Springs, Mesquite, Cleburne, Alvarado, Seagoville, Combine, Terrell, Rockwall, Sachase, Allen, The Colony, Pilot Point, Gainsville, Whitesboro, North Texas, Durant, Ardmore, Bridgeport, Decatur, Paris, Oklahoma, Greenville, Princeton, Farmersville, Lucas, Sanger, Heath, Springtown, Boyd, AlvorD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD7DN027584
Stock: C31459A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 46,120 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$35,997
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
$772.95 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, OIL CHANGE, AND FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi S8 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG Audi pre sense plus, Audi lane assist, Audi adaptive cruise control w/stop go functionality, NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT, COLD WEATHER PKG heated steering wheel, ski sack w/rear pass through, heated rear seats, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Keyless Entry. Audi S8 with DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT exterior and BLACK interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 520 HP at 5400 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT CarAndDriver.com's review says 'It's our current favorite flagship sedan, having bested the BMW 7-series and Jaguar XJ in a comparison test.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD2DN020123
Stock: F11029A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 74,374 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,599
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Cold Weather Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Daytona Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Audi S8 is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi S8 . Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2013 Audi. One of the best things about this Audi S8 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S8 . Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Audi S8, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2013 Audi S8: The long-wheelbase version of the A8, the A8L, is now slightly longer than the BMW 7-Series, Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, bringing an exceptionally roomy interior. The A8 still manages to feel more nimble and responsive than would ever be expected for such a large vehicle. A number of other tech features, such as the industry-first full LED headlamps and the next-generation touchpad MMI interface inside, are market standouts. Interesting features of this model are Strong acceleration, extensive driver-safety and accident-avoidance features, excellent MMI interface, responsive handling, and fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD1DN033820
Stock: DN033820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 42,588 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$38,800
INFINITI of Suitland - Suitland / Maryland
***Customer Friendly, MARKET BASED NO HAGGLE PRICING Updated Regularly To Match Changing Market Conditions.*Navigation*, *Bluetooth*, *Power Sunroof/Moonroof*, *Active Cruise Control*, *Heated & Cooled Front Seats*, *Heated Seats F&R*, *Heated Front Seats*, *Rear View Camera*, *Sport Package*, *SIRUIS Satellite Radio*, *Blind Spot Sensors*, 9.0J x 21" 5-Triple-Spoke Design Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/DVD Navigation, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Audi Side Assist, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear Seat Pass-Through w/Ski Bag, Rear Window Blind.Odometer is 21617 miles below market average!***CARFAX CERTIFIED! ***VALUE PRICED BELOW MARKET! Call Passport INFINITI of Suitland at (240) 695-5500 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 4731 Auth Place Marlow Heights, MD 20746. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE! We are a PureCars Platinum Dealer. 2013 Audi S8 Ice Silver Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD1DN010358
Stock: P31563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 37,097 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995$724 Below Market
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD3DN021250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,319 miles
$37,998
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: EXECUTIVE VEHICLE,FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD5DN016406
Stock: 19144779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,795
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 Audi S8? This is it. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi S8 , include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Audi S8. A rare find these days. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S8 . More information about the 2013 Audi S8: The long-wheelbase version of the A8, the A8L, is now slightly longer than the BMW 7-Series, Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, bringing an exceptionally roomy interior. The A8 still manages to feel more nimble and responsive than would ever be expected for such a large vehicle. A number of other tech features, such as the industry-first full LED headlamps and the next-generation touchpad MMI interface inside, are market standouts. This model sets itself apart with Strong acceleration, extensive driver-safety and accident-avoidance features, excellent MMI interface, responsive handling, and fuel efficiency *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD4DN033570
Stock: P033570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 58,963 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,499$1,359 Below Market
Mycars - Phoenix / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD2DN017285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,339 miles
$32,341$707 Below Market
Montrose Ford - Akron / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD7DN028296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5(100%)
