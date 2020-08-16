Used 2016 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me
- 40,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$47,995$5,686 Below Market
Braman BMW West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LOW LOW MILES, Local Trade, Power Moonroof, REAR VIEW CAMERA, Wheels: 9.0" x 21" 5-Triple-Spoke. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CARFAX One-Owner.Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD0GN001979
Stock: BU-67784A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 52,501 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$43,996$5,066 Below Market
Carr Vancouver Buick GMC - Vancouver / Washington
: Excellent Condition. WAS $49,996, PRICED TO MOVE $6,100 below Kelley Blue Book! S8 trim. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine. WHY BUY FROM US: Carr Cadillac Buick GMC is with you all the way. Every mile. Every day. We have been a family owned business for over 75 years and we truly care about our customers, that's why nearly every new and used vehicle comes with a LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY plus 10 YEARS ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE at NO EXTRA COST! CARR Cadillac Buick GMC dealership is centrally located in Vancouver, WA, serving all the way up to Seattle GMC Buick Cadillac customers and the greater Portland Metro GMC Buick Cadillac customer EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Staggering acceleration; unflappable handling; cutting-edge technology features; superbly built cabin; standard all-wheel drive." -Edmunds.com. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may require factory financing. See dealer or visit www.carrbuickgmc.com or carrcadillacvancouver.com for qualification requirements of total discounts.Residency restrictions may apply. Tax, Pricing analysis performed on 8/16/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD6GN003798
Stock: G209085A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-17-2020
- 70,163 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$43,899$1,531 Below Market
Michaels Autos - Orlando / Florida
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE. CALL OR E-MAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT US AT 7040 EAST COLONIAL DRIVE IN ORLANDO. YOU CAN ALSO CHAT LIVE WITH US ONLINE AT www.mikeauto.net. Michaels Autos... DRIVE GOOD - FEEL GOOD. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFDXGN001293
Stock: 12014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 40,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$50,211$1,105 Below Market
Borton Volvo Cars Golden Valley - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Low Miles! Only 40700, Backup Camera, Panoramic Roof, Sunroof / Moonroof, GPS Navigation w/ back up camera, AWD / 4X4 / 4WD / Four Wheel Drive / All Wheel Drive, CarFax Clean Title, Bluetooth, S8 4.0T quattro, 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 520hp, quattro, Audi Design Selection Vermont Brown, Full Leather Package, Heads-Up Display, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 9.0" x 21" 5-arm-rotor-design. Welcome to Borton Volvo, established in 1957, proudly servicing the Twin Cities metro area for over 60 years.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.We pride ourselves with our focus on integrity and honesty, and treat you with due respect, inside and outside of the transactions. By raising the bar within our industry, integrity is our mantra, which is our contemporary business model for life.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD3GN009073
Stock: 14605A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 54,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$49,989
Hemborg Ford - Norco / California
White 2016 Audi S8 4.0T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 605hpReviews:* Staggeringly quick acceleration that pins you in the seat; handles more like a car half its size; cutting-edge technology features that keep you connected; refined cabin with top-notch materials throughout; standard all-wheel drive gives it solid all-weather capability. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD0GN900189
Stock: 00A19526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2019
- 28,417 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$60,000
North State Auto - Walnut Creek / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD5GN900415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,976 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$57,988
360 Exotics - Austin / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD7GN900819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,726 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$56,999
Mall of Georgia MINI - Buford / Georgia
Clean, LOW MILES - 49,726! Plus trim. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT, BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESBANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM 19 speakers, 1,400 watts, Dolby Digital 5.1, and noise compensation, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 20-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display, and enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19 mph), COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, 3-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, shift paddles. Audi Plus with Mythos Black Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 605 HP at 6100 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicleBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERMall of Georgia MINI offers more than 200 new and 200 pre-owned vehicles on site with access to over 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at Hendrickcars.com. The 28,000-square-foot facility sits on 9.7 acres, hosts 17 service bays and provides numerous customer amenities including refreshments, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service to the Mall of Georgia and other area attractions and local businesses.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD3GN900705
Stock: P50150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 28,672 milesFair Deal
$55,995
Audi Morton Grove - Morton Grove / Illinois
*YOU HAVE TO DRIVE THIS CAR!!LOOK AT THOSE MILES!!! *Only 28K MILES on this CarFax Certified *ONE OWNER** 2016 AUDI S8 BASE!!!* Daytona Gray Pearl Effect over Black!! Featuring the optional,*-COLD WEATHER PACKAGE* -inc: Rear Heated Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through, 3-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel, shift paddles.*-DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE* -inc: Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi pre sense plus, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 20-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display, and enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 19 mph).*AND MORE!!!*Appointments are recommended so call us *TODAY* to schedule a viewing of our pre-owned inventory! All of our vehicles pass a 135-Point Safety & Quality Inspection completed by our factory-trained ASE Master Certified technicians. And don't forget to ask about our complimentary McGrath Advantage, which has been a cornerstone of The McGrath Auto Group, serving the greater Chicagoland community for over 50 years!! *GROW WITH US!**Dealer not responsible for typographical errors, photo errors, pricing errors, or equipment errors. Please verify with a dealer representative that all details listed are accurate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD3GN002835
Stock: DG1714A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 57,145 miles
$49,990
Gerald Jones Mazda - Martinez / Georgia
*NEVER A RENTAL*CLEAN CARFAX*BOUGHT,SERVICED,TRADED HERE AT GERALD JONES!*NAVIGATION*BACKUP CAMERA*SUNROOF/MOONROOF*AUDI DEALER MAINTAINED*15/25 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD6GN001646
Stock: 230062A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 58,186 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$52,531
McGee Family Used Cars - White River Junction / Vermont
Brilliant Black 2016 Audi S8 4.0T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 520hp Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Heated Seats, Heated and Cooled Seating, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor, Bose Surround Sound System w/AudioPilot, Power moonroof.Recent Arrival!Reviews:* Staggeringly quick acceleration that pins you in the seat; handles more like a car half its size; cutting-edge technology features that keep you connected; refined cabin with top-notch materials throughout; standard all-wheel drive gives it solid all-weather capability. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJSAFD6GN004367
Stock: WR10404P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 55,615 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$48,750$9,803 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi S8 plus 4dr 4.0 TFSI features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Florett Silver Matte Effect with a Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Driver Assistance Package, Dynamic Package, Full Leather Package, 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System, Automatic temperature control, HVAC memory, Head restraints memory, Heads-Up Display, Power driver seat, Seatbelt memory, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front & Rear Ceramic Brakes, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Carbon Fiber Rear Lip Spoiler, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Sport Exhaust with Black Finishers, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Audi Active Lane Assist, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated 22-Way Power Front Comfort Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, Ventilated front seats, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 9 x 21 5-Double-Arm Titanium Finish, Rear Window Blind, Rain sensing wipers Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD2HN901118
Stock: 901118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 44,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$56,980$6,882 Below Market
Auto Hub - North Brunswick / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi S8 plus 4dr 4.0 TFSI features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Heated 22-Way Power Front Comfort Sport Seats, Valcona Leather Seat Upholstery, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Spoiler, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, HVAC memory, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Seatbelt memory, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Heads-Up Display, 14 Speakers, Compass, Rear Window Blind, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-798-6678 or leadsautohubnj@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD9HN900189
Stock: 900189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 10,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$79,995$8,834 Below Market
Audi Bridgewater - Bridgewater / New Jersey
S8 PlusMSRP was $145,130$28,280 in Factory OptionsAudi Bridgewater and Audi Mendham are proud to offer this good-looking 2017 Audi S8 in Mythos Black Metallic. This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features;3-Spoke Multifunction Heated Steering Wheel,Audi Active Lane Assist,Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go,Audi Design Selection Black w/Arras Red Stitching,Audi Pre Sense Plus,Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System,Carbon Fiber Rear Lip Spoiler,Driver Assistance Package,Dynamic Package,Front & Rear Ceramic Brakes,Full Leather Package,Increased Top Speed Limiter,Night Vision Assistant,Piano Black Shift Lever,Rear Heated Seats,Rear Seat Pass-Through,S8 Cold Weather Package,Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 31170 miles below market average!We were recognized by Audi with the prestigious Magna Society Award as a dealership that goes above and beyond in customer service and exceeds standard business objectives. We offer a complimentary valet service to make it easier than ever for you to schedule service for your vehicle. Just tell us where you'll be and we'll come to you. If you do bring your vehicle to our Audi dealership for service, you can take advantage of complimentary courtesy cars and a complimentary shuttle service so you can go about your day as planned. Before we return your Audi to you, we'll give it a complimentary car wash so it looks like new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD4HN900696
Stock: HN900696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 79,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,861$1,660 Below Market
Audi Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUK2AFD3FN008007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,275 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$71,998$2,533 Below Market
Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
****NAVIGATION****BLUETOOTH****PLUS 4.0T QUATTRO ORIGINAL MSRP $133,050**BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM $6,300**BLACK OPTIC EXTERIOR PACKAGE $5,500**AUDI NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT $2,300**DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE,AUDI ACTIVE LANE ASSIST,AUDI PRE SENSE PLUS,AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL $2,100**21INCH 5-DOUBLE-ARM WHEELS IN GLOSS BLACK FINISH**MILEAGE WELL BELOW MARKET AVARAGE**PLEASE CALL 7045357100 TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY**FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS**SUPER LOW RATES**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD4HN900231
Stock: CT15233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 66,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$37,995$1,637 Below Market
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
2015 Audi S8 4.0T quattro 17/27 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. quattro BlackReviews:* Staggering acceleration; unflappable handling; cutting-edge technology features; superbly built cabin; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds* While sharing a basic profile with its A8 cousin, the 2015 Audi S8 expresses itself through a more striking wardrobe. Aluminum optic surfacing beautifies the angular grille and side mirrors, and with LED technology on its headlights, taillights, and turn signals. Filling the corners are colossal 21-inch triple-spoke wheels and tires that cling to the road, and out back, the exclusive S8 quad oval exhaust pipes amplify the invigorating V8 growl. Stepping into the cabin of the Audi S8, the abundance of space is only the first clue of its dedication to comfort. Power sunshades on the rear and side-rear windows minimize outside glare, while the driver and passenger get spoiled with seat heaters, ventilators, and massage functions. Audi advanced key makes digging for the key a distant memory, while power closing doors make every exit an effortless one. All passengers enjoy premium Valcona leather seating and the tailored comfort of four-zone climate control. When it comes to breathtaking performance, the Audi S8 delivers. 60mph is yours in 3.9 seconds. It offers stellar handling, four-season drivability, thanks to Audi quattro. The twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V8 offers an awesome sum of 520hp that belies its size. A sport-tuned adaptive air suspension and quick steering give the S8 a spirited feel. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allow for up to eight devices. The S8 also includes Audi MMI Navigation and a 14-speaker BOSE sound system with iPod integration. The S8 stays safe with an array of airbags, reminders, and lower anchors and tethers. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryPorsche Delaware is the newest member of the Piazza Auto Group. Our focus is to provide the highest quality service to create lifetime customer. We are committed to long-term growth which can only happen with your complete satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUK2AFDXFN001443
Stock: FN001443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 5,984 miles
$74,998
CarMax South Broadway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Littleton / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAJ5AFD1HN901000
Stock: 19170759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
