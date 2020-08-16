Used 2016 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me

Braman BMW West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida

GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM, LOW LOW MILES, Local Trade, Power Moonroof, REAR VIEW CAMERA, Wheels: 9.0" x 21" 5-Triple-Spoke. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CARFAX One-Owner.Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUJSAFD0GN001979

Stock: BU-67784A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020