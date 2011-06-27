  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S8
  4. Used 2013 Audi S8
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2013 Audi S8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb engine power
  • lightweight aluminum body
  • exceptional interior
  • innovative safety technologies.
  • No long-wheelbase version
  • meager trunk capacity.
Other years
2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2009
2008
2007
2003
2002
2001
Audi S8 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2009
2008
2007
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$34,795 - $38,800
Used S8 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Audi S8 will bring added performance to Audi's flagship, the already sublime A8 luxury sedan.

Vehicle overview

After taking a few years off, Audi's big performance sedan returns stronger and quicker than ever. The 2013 Audi S8 features a twin-turbocharged V8, just like its S6 and S7 siblings. But in S8 trim, it makes considerably more power -- 520 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. That's enough muscle to (according to Audi) allow the S8 sprint to 60 mph in a blindingly quick 3.9 seconds. At 19 mpg for combined city/highway driving, the S8 is also relatively frugal with fuel, considering its size and blistering performance.

Naturally, the S8 is not some one-dimensional brute. Polished road manners come via a sport-tuned air suspension (with three levels of damping and five driver-selectable modes) that provides a comfortable ride and sporty handling. As with the regular A8 on which the S8 is based, aluminum is used extensively throughout the car's structure -- only the B-pillars are made of high-strength steel. As a result, the S8 weighs about 4,600 pounds, which isn't bad for a full-size, all-wheel-drive luxury sedan loaded up with luxury and safety features.

As expected, the S8 offers traditional Audi ambience within, boasting tasteful combinations of colors, textures and accents. Pampering features in this land-locked Lear jet include front seats that both cool and massage their occupants. The cabin's serenity is assured via dual-pane side windows and active noise cancellation (which uses the audio system to emit inaudible frequencies that cancel out tire and wind noise). All the better to enjoy the available 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system as it delivers 1,400 watts of enveloping sonic clarity.

Classy style, effortless performance and a pampering cabin are all requirements of a luxury performance sedan, and the 2013 Audi S8 has them all. Still, it has worthy rivals in the form of the 2013 Jaguar XJ Supersport and considerably more expensive 2013 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG. We could think of worse ways to spend a weekend than test-driving all three before making a decision.

2013 Audi S8 models

The 2013 Audi S8 is a luxury performance sedan that comes in a single trim level. Unlike the A8 on which it is based, the S8 does not offer the option of a longer-wheelbase variant.

Standard features include 21-inch alloy wheels, adaptive air suspension, LED headlights/turn signals/running lights, automatic high beams, top-view camera, front/rear park assist, headlight washers, a sunroof, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a power trunk lid, soft-close power doors, keyless ignition/entry, diamond-stitched leather upholstery, four-zone automatic climate control, heated 22-way adjustable front seats (with power lumbar support, ventilation and massage functions), a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, aluminum and Carbon Atlas interior accents and power rear side/rear sunshades.

Electronic features include a navigation system, Audi's MMI electronics interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a Bose surround-sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface. Also included is Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and WiFi access).

Options include a number of packages. The Cold Weather package includes a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and a rear-seat pass-through with ski bag. The Driver Assistance package features adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor, a lane-departure warning system and Pre-sense plus (which alerts the driver if a potential collision is detected and automatically applies the brakes if necessary).

Individual option highlights include different wheel designs, a rear seat DVD entertainment system (with dual screens), night vision assist, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and various wood accents.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Audi S8 returns to the lineup, sporting a twin-turbo V8 and all the luxury features one could want in a flagship luxury performance sedan.

Performance & mpg

A twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with 520 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque powers the S8. Managing all this power are an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Audi claims the S8 can sprint from zero to 60 mph 3.9 seconds, which is even quicker than the company's speedy R8 exotic sports car. Equally impressive is the fact that this engine is 16 percent more powerful than the engine it replaces even as it delivers a peak improvement in fuel efficiency of 27 percent. Thanks to a very refined example of cylinder deactivation technology, the S8 is capable of 15 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2013 Audi S8 includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front and rear parking sensors, a top-view camera, front-seat side airbags, rear-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.

Blind-spot and lane departure systems are optional, as is the Audi Pre-sense Plus system, which can warn the driver and automatically activate the brakes and adjust the front seats for maximum protection if a crash is deemed imminent.

Driving

There's no question here about speed, as the 2013 Audi S8 is blindingly quick. Just like the twin-turbo V8 BMW uses for its 7 Series, this Audi V8 spools up to speed so quickly that you'd never guess this to be a forced-induction power plant. The eight-speed automatic transmission heightens the effect by quickly and seamlessly cycling through the ratios. All-wheel drive, upgraded brakes and high-performance tires complete the package.

Yet the real magic here lies in the S8's ability to drive slowly. The standard air suspension filters out the harshness from the low-profile 21-inch tires, while the engine's cylinder-deactivation system enhances mpg even as noise cancellation technology keeps you from noticing its operation. In the end, the 2013 Audi S8 furnishes high-speed cross-country transportation that's so refined you can hear every musical note played through the optional Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Interior

As it is based on Audi's flagship A8, the S8 is expectedly dressed in the finest materials. A clean design with superb fit and finish helps affirm that this is simply one of the finest cabins in any luxury sedan, regardless of cost.

Comfort is as important as performance in the S8. The front seats adjust 20 ways to Sunday, and ensure that drivers of any size or shape will find an ideal position to motor away countless miles. Rear-seat comfort is also noteworthy, with plenty of legroom even for taller passengers.

For technophiles, Audi's Multi Media Interface provides a long list of functions through a crystal-clear display. There's a bit of a learning curve, but once you are acclimated, the task of coordinating the various systems becomes second nature. The unique remote touchpad, which doubles as a radio preset panel, might seem like a novelty at first, but it proves to be as useful as it is cool. And to greatly reduce parking stress, the top-view camera uses four cameras to form a single composite image in the 8-inch console display.

The one glaring fault we can find in the S8 is its surprising lack of trunk space. At a paltry 13.2 cubic feet, the cargo capacity is less than that of many compact sedans and not nearly adequate to accommodate luggage for four adults.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Audi S8.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Makes you smile
vinf,12/10/2012
The 2013 Audi S8 felt like quality just rolling out of the dealership. Driving it home, it just got better. Solid, fast and quality everywhere you look. It's difficult not to smile every time you're behind the wheel and look for excuses to run and errand.
See all 1 reviews of the 2013 Audi S8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
520 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2013 Audi S8 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Audi S8
More About This Model

That the 2013 Audi S8 won't hang with the world's quickest performance sedans — like the Porsche Panamera Turbo and upcoming BMW M5 — doesn't even faze the car's technical project manager, Peter Dlab.

Dlab, sucking down a foie gras appetizer at the car's introduction in rural Spanish wine country, acknowledges that "it's not really that kind of car." And after driving the S8 through the region's isolated roads, we agree. Certainly, large sedans with track-worthy performance credentials are impressive, but the S8, which sublimely combines undeniable speed with opulent luxury, makes us question their value.

The new 2013 Audi S8, which utilizes the same aluminum chassis and suspension as the A8, is a luxury cruise missile targeted directly at the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG. Audi's strategy, it seems, is to ignore the world's most dynamically potent sedans and focus instead on extravagance as much as performance. What we have here, then, is a massive luxury sedan that doesn't unravel when asked to hustle, but never concerns itself with that last tenth of a second.

Still Worthy
Even so, Audi still rented the Circuito de Navarra in Northern Spain to demonstrate the S8's dynamic abilities. And what we learned there about the big sedan's behavior is telling. Here's one you probably could have guessed: This 512-horsepower all-wheel-drive monster understeers around low-speed corners, which are plentiful on Circuito de Navarro. Build some speed, however, and the S8's technology can be put to real use.

In high-speed corners you'll witness unusually impressive behavior. Even the smallest lift while cornering gives the rear sport differential the message that you're ready for some rotation. It delivers by overdriving the outside wheel and effectively rotating the car enough to be unnerving at first. Repeat the endeavor, though, and you can predict when and how much to turn the car and the technique becomes as effective here as it is in the smaller S4.

Even the 15.8-inch front brake rotors and six-piston calipers are reliable in stopping the 4,354-pound machine. Upshifts are radically fast and smooth, while the body control is excellent thanks to a 10mm-lower ride height and stiffer air springs and dampers.

Also, Audi says the S8 will hit 62 mph in 4.2 seconds, which is only about half a second slower than the Panamera Turbo and a few tenths behind the smaller Cadillac CTS-V. We weren't able to test this claim, but our backside says it's probably close to reality. So, yes, the S8 is a for-real performance sedan — even if it's not the quickest one on the planet.

The Heart of the S8
You may have heard about the 2013 Audi S8's groundbreaking new engine — a 4.0-liter direct-injected twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 512 hp at 5,800 rpm and 479 pound-feet of torque at 1,700 rpm. The mill's power density — at 128 hp per liter — is higher than any other car in the class. It's a strategy based around economy as much as performance, and other technologies are rolled in to help. Cylinder deactivation — which makes the V8 into a V4 during low-load cruising — is present, as is a start/stop feature that kills the engine when idling. The start/stop feature, however, won't be available on U.S. models for at least the first model year.

On the road it's not the substantial power that makes the biggest impression, but rather the eight-speed automatic transmission, which manages to be both supremely smooth and rapid when executing full-throttle upshifts. It will click briskly through the first five gears during around-town cruising and it never made a poor selection when we slammed the throttle open to pass. Let it decide for itself when to shift and you'll experience one of the most effective automatic transmissions in the world.

Do the shifting yourself and it's less capable. Downshifts, when requested via the wheel-mounted paddles, are rev-matched but still upset the chassis when you brake for a corner. Whether this is a result of sloppy rev-matching or a powertrain not properly isolated from the chassis is difficult to discern. Also, because of the sheer number of gears, knowing which one to target for a particular corner isn't easy. And then there's the timeless problem shared with almost every manually shifted automatic transmission: aggressive downshifts — those that require a big dig into the throttle for proper rev matching — go largely ignored. As a result, corner exit speed is compromised.

Doesn't Matter Much
Whether this matters to potential S8 owners is a matter of debate, but it's the kind of thing one discovers when driving the car on a racetrack. It's this level of response, apparently, where Dlab and his team chose to draw the line between luxury and performance. And it seems like a perfectly appropriate stopping point. The 2013 Audi S8 is still mightily quick even if it leaves tight corners a gear higher than we'd prefer.

Audi Drive Select allows drivers a choice of Comfort, Auto or Dynamic modes when adjusting the chassis and powertrain. The system will configure throttle response, shift speed, steering weight, spring and damper settings (including adjusting ride height) and more. Alternatively, all Drive Select components can be adjusted individually.

Further enhancing the luxury side of the equation are engine mounts that deliver feedback 180 degrees out of phase with the engine's resonant frequency when in four-cylinder mode. The result, in combination with active noise cancellation via the audio system, makes the S8's cockpit an utterly smooth, silent place to conduct business. Like a rocket-powered safe room on wheels, there's little else on the road that rivals this sedan's mix of speed and silence.

Inside the Safe Room
At hand in the S8's interior are traditional high-end materials combined with striking levels of contemporary technology. Diamond cross-stitched leather covers the 22-way-adjustable front seats, which can be optionally ventilated and fitted with a massage function. Trim for the dash, doors and console can be had in either wood or carbon fiber (the real deal). The white-on-gray instrument cluster isn't high contrast but is surprisingly easy to read.

Audi Connect combines Google Earth 3-D graphics and voice-activated Web searches with the company's MMI navigation, which itself incorporates SiriusXM Traffic. The S8 is also a rolling WiFi hotspot.

Lest you get the idea that this sedan is somehow lacking in luxury, here are some amenities available to rear-seat passengers: power-adjustable seats with three-stage heating, individual climate control, power blinds, headrests with adjustable side bolsters and the ability to adjust the front passenger seat.

The Takeaway
It's too early to comment on several of the 2013 Audi S8's more critical details. Cost, for example, won't be announced until next May before cars begin shipping to the U.S. But our best guess has this performance model starting at a lower price than the W12-equipped A8. Call it roughly $115,000.

EPA fuel economy ratings, too, aren't yet prepared, although the car earns a 23-mpg average in the European drive cycle, which is very roughly equivalent to the EPA's "combined" rating in the U.S.

Even the carbon-ceramic brakes, which cut 44.1 pounds total from the big Audi, are yet to get the thumbs-up for the U.S. market. That one, we're told, will come down to whether a business case can be made for the costly option.

Perhaps the most telling detail regarding the S8's character is the fact that its press materials list the car's 155-mph governed top speed as a mere "formality." Formality or not, keeping pace with the top dogs of the autobahn — like the S63 AMG — will require more speed. We'd wager that speed is only a small electronic tweak away. And we're sure Mr. Dlab isn't losing any sleep over it.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Audi S8 Overview

The Used 2013 Audi S8 is offered in the following submodels: S8 Sedan. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Audi S8?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Audi S8 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro is priced between $34,795 and$38,800 with odometer readings between 42588 and73109 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Audi S8s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Audi S8 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2013 S8s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,795 and mileage as low as 42588 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Audi S8.

Can't find a used 2013 Audi S8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S8 for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,339.

Find a used Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,967.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S8 for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,283.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,776.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Audi S8?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S8 lease specials

Related Used 2013 Audi S8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles