Used 2001 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 64 listings
  • 2007 Audi S8 quattro in Black
    used

    2007 Audi S8 quattro

    115,113 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

  • 2007 Audi S8 quattro in Gray
    used

    2007 Audi S8 quattro

    82,323 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

  • 2007 Audi S8 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Audi S8 quattro

    119,541 miles

    $12,995

  • 2008 Audi S8 quattro in White
    used

    2008 Audi S8 quattro

    76,950 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,991

  • 2008 Audi S8 quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi S8 quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,991

  • 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2017 Audi S8 plus quattro

    55,615 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $48,750

    $9,803 Below Market
  • 2016 Audi S8 quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi S8 quattro

    40,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $47,995

    $5,686 Below Market
  • 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S8 plus quattro

    44,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $56,980

    $6,882 Below Market
  • 2016 Audi S8 quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi S8 quattro

    52,501 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $43,996

    $5,066 Below Market
  • 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S8 plus quattro

    10,171 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $79,995

    $8,834 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    84,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,995

    $1,915 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi S8 quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi S8 quattro

    79,124 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,861

    $1,660 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    77,339 miles
    Great Deal

    $32,341

    $1,633 Below Market
  • 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi S8 plus quattro

    23,275 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $71,998

    $2,533 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi S8 quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi S8 quattro

    66,124 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $37,995

    $1,637 Below Market
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    46,120 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $35,997

    $497 Below Market
  • 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi S8 plus quattro

    5,984 miles

    $74,998

  • 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2017 Audi S8 plus quattro

    20,952 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $66,995

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S8

Overall Consumer Rating
4.9 17 Reviews
  • 5
    (94%)
  • 4
    (6%)
After 12 years, still the best German sedan
shogunfc, 03/08/2013
I had many German cars. 4 Mercedes, 3 BMW, 2 VW, 1 Audi and 2 Lexus. I sold my 2006 Audi A8L, to buy a very low mileage 2001 Audi S8. I felt in love with this car, since the first day I saw it, many years ago. The newer A8L is bigger and more luxurious than the older S8, but the S8 gives me a lot of pleasure to drive. It is fast, fun and reliable. I use to get tired of my cars after 6 months. Not this one! I will keep it for a very long time. The engine on this cars is bulletproof. The main problem they have is the transmission. Most likely it will need a new one, between 120k - 180k. By the way, most cars need a new tranny at that time. It is a timeless masterpiece. My favorite car ever.
