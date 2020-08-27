Used 2018 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me

Flemington Porsche - Flemington / New Jersey

ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELLPHONE, 2 SETS OF KEYS, FACTORY CERTIFICATION, BACK UP CAMERA, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, NAVIGATION GPS, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, AUDI FACTORY CERTIFIED, QUATTRO, FACTORY CERTIFIED VEHICLE, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, REARVIEW CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, S8 4.0T quattro, 4D Sedan, 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 605hp, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Black Leather, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Black Optic Exterior Package, Exterior Mirror Housings in Carbon. 2017 Audi S8 4.0T quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 4.0L V8 Turbocharged DOHC 32V ULEV II 605hp Mythos Black Metallic Certified. Audi Certified pre-owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point InspectionRecent Arrival! Odometer is 10116 miles below market average!The Flemington Car & Truck Country dealership family is New Jersey's best resource for new and used cars. We offer 16 brands and over 6,000 vehicles at all of our different dealerships, and are all about our customers and building lasting relationship with every one we do business with. We are proud to have been given the title of New Jersey's Dealer of the Year by Dealer Rater for the past 2 years. We started from humble beginnings back in 1976 when owner Steve Kalafer purchased Ditschman Ford Lincoln Mercury in Frenchtown, NJ and three years later moved the dealership to Flemington, NJ. This became the foundation for the Flemington family of dealerships. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and quality products has been rewarded with many national and local awards like, Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award National Finalist, New Jersey Automotive Dealer of the Year, People Magazine Award for Outstanding Service and the Automotive New/Good Housekeeping Automotive Dealership Service Excellence Award. Call us today at (908) 389-6267.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Audi S8 plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUAJ5AFD2HN900308

Stock: BA38784A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020