Vehicle overview

Get a bunch of car enthusiasts to talk about German performance sedans and they'll typically start spewing four-letter...well, just four letters: AMG and M. The former refers to Mercedes-Benz's in-house tuning division and the latter to BMW's. Yet there's one more letter that is often overlooked: S. Audi's high-performance "S" line has been around for more than a few years, and the S8 -- the souped-up version of the standard-wheelbase A8 -- is particularly alluring, owing to its Lamborghini-derived V10 engine and roomy, handsome cabin.

Mostly unchanged for 2009, the Audi S8 sends a healthy 450 horsepower to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The V10's peak output isn't as high as in the Lambo Gallardo, as it has been tuned for a broader power band that's better suited to a luxury car. But it isn't by any means lacking, either -- the S8 can sprint from zero to 60 mph in the mid-5-second range and will effortlessly run at autobahn speeds all day long. A sport-tuned adjustable air suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, upgraded brakes and unique styling tweaks are also part of the deal.

But potential buyers should consider the alternatives before deciding on the S8. Hard-core driving enthusiasts might want to go for the BMW Alpina B7, which boasts blistering performance and sports-car handling. For raw power, there's the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, which packs a punch with more than 500 hp. Another choice to consider would be the alluring Maserati Quattroporte S with its Ferrari-sourced V8.

As such, the 2009 Audi S8 isn't the most obvious choice here. But perhaps one of the most convincing arguments for the S8 is its sticker price, as it comes in under $100,000 -- less than two-thirds the price of the Mercedes-Benz. "S" might not be the first thing one thinks of in the case of performance luxury sedans, but the oft-overlooked S8 offers plenty of performance value for the money.