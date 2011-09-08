Used 2007 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me

65 listings
S8 Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Audi S8 quattro in Black
    used

    2007 Audi S8 quattro

    115,113 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2007 Audi S8 quattro in Gray
    used

    2007 Audi S8 quattro

    82,323 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2007 Audi S8 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Audi S8 quattro

    119,541 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2008 Audi S8 quattro in White
    used

    2008 Audi S8 quattro

    76,950 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,991

    Details
  • 2008 Audi S8 quattro in Gray
    used

    2008 Audi S8 quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    62,159 miles
    Great Deal

    $30,998

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    79,142 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,988

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    54,744 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $35,990

    $1,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    84,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,995

    $988 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    59,428 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,786

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    46,120 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $35,997

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    74,374 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,599

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    42,588 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $38,800

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    37,097 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $39,995

    $724 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    47,319 miles

    $37,998

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    73,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,795

    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    58,963 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,499

    $1,359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi S8 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi S8 quattro

    77,339 miles
    Fair Deal

    $32,341

    $707 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi S8

Read recent reviews for the Audi S8
Overall Consumer Rating
4.816 Reviews
See all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Fantastic vehicle
sguillen,08/09/2011
Fun to drive. Incredibly fast when in "S" mode. Comfortably seats 5. Great interior craftsmanship. Even my wife said she could see what was "so special" about the car. Definitely consider Certified Pre-owned if available because potential repair costs would be astronomical.
Report abuse
