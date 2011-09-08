Used 2007 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Cold Weather Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Daytona Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Audi S8 is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi S8 . Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2013 Audi. One of the best things about this Audi S8 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S8 . Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Audi S8, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2013 Audi S8: The long-wheelbase version of the A8, the A8L, is now slightly longer than the BMW 7-Series, Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, bringing an exceptionally roomy interior. The A8 still manages to feel more nimble and responsive than would ever be expected for such a large vehicle. A number of other tech features, such as the industry-first full LED headlamps and the next-generation touchpad MMI interface inside, are market standouts. Interesting features of this model are Strong acceleration, extensive driver-safety and accident-avoidance features, excellent MMI interface, responsive handling, and fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUD2AFD1DN033820

Stock: DN033820

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020