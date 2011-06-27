  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S8
  4. Used 2014 Audi S8
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2014 Audi S8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb performance
  • cutting-edge technology features
  • luxurious and handsome cabin
  • standard all-wheel drive.
  • No long-wheelbase version
  • meager trunk capacity
  • anonymous to a fault.
Other years
2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2009
2008
2007
2003
2002
2001
Audi S8 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2009
2008
2007
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$29,938 - $42,052
Used S8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

For the driver who craves even more performance than the already capable A8 provides, the 2014 Audi S8 is sure to satisfy.

Vehicle overview

You've no doubt heard that saying about a wolf in sheep's clothing. That's an apt description of the 2014 Audi S8, a large performance sedan with the numbers and speed to satisfy the most power-hungry of drivers, even as it goes unnoticed by the uninitiated. Besides some subtle badging and bodywork, the S8 could easily be mistaken for Audi's luxurious -- and already quite anonymous -- A8 flagship upon which it is based.

While the A8 luxury sedan is an impressive performer in its own right, the Audi S8 pushes the performance needle toward 11 by adding a second turbocharger to the A8's 4.0-liter V8. The result is a sharp power jump from 420 horsepower to 520. By Audi's reckoning, that's enough to propel the S8 to 60 mph in an impressively quick 3.9 seconds. Fortunately, all of this fanfare doesn't come at the expense of efficiency, as the S8 still earns an impressive 19 mpg combined fuel economy rating.

Luxury and comfort don't suffer for the added performance either. As expected, the S8 benefits from a crypt-quiet cabin, even at Autobahn-storming speeds. Interior materials and design are also excellent, and myriad electronic systems make it one of the most technologically advanced vehicles available.

Rivals at this level are understandably scarce and definitely worth considering alongside the 2014 Audi S8. The Jaguar XJR is priced similarly to the Audi, while the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG and Porsche Panamera Turbo are typically more expensive. Among these fine choices, though, the Audi S8 represents one of the best ways to fly under the radar -- at incredibly high speeds.

2014 Audi S8 models

The 2014 Audi S8 is a high-performance full-size luxury sedan that is offered in one well-appointed trim level. Unlike the A8 on which it is based, the S8 does not offer the option of a longer-wheelbase variant.

Standard features include 21-inch alloy wheels, summer tires, a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, LED headlights, automatic high beam control, a top-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, a sunroof, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a power trunk lid, soft-close power doors, keyless ignition and entry, diamond-stitched leather upholstery, four-zone automatic climate control, 22-way multicontour front seats (with massage functions), heating and ventilation for the front seats, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and power rear side and rear-window sunshades.

Electronic features include a navigation system, Audi's MMI electronics interface, an 8-inch central display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface. Also included are Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and Wi-Fi access), a blind-spot monitor and a rear collision alert system.

Options include a number of packages. The Cold Weather package includes a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and a rear-seat pass-through with ski bag. The Driver Assistance package features adaptive cruise control with a frontal collision-mitigation system. The Lane Assist package adds a lane-departure warning system and a four-spoke steering wheel.

Individual option highlights include different wheel designs, a solar sunroof (powers a ventilation fan to keep the car cool), a rear seat entertainment system (with dual screens), night vision assist and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround-sound audio system.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Audi S8 receives blind-spot monitoring, rear collision alert and protection systems as standard equipment.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2014 Audi S8 is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that produces 520 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission drives all four wheels through a standard all-wheel-drive system.

Audi claims the S8 can sprint from zero to 60 mph 3.9 seconds, which is even quicker than the company's speedy R8 exotic sports car. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 19 mpg combined (15 mpg city/26 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Audi S8 include antilock disc brakes, stability control, front and rear parking sensors, a top-view camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear collision alert (warns of potential rear collisions and engages certain passenger protection features), front-seat side airbags, rear-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.

Optional is a frontal collision-mitigation system that monitors traffic and alerts the driver if a potential collision is detected, then applies the brakes (to a standstill when vehicle speed is below 20 mph) if a collision seems imminent and the driver hasn't reacted. A lane departure warning system and a night-vision camera are also available.

Driving

There's no question here about speed, as the 2014 Audi S8 is blindingly quick. The Audi's turbocharged V8 spools up to speed so quickly that you almost forget it's a forced-induction power plant. The eight-speed automatic transmission heightens the effect by quickly and seamlessly cycling through the ratios. We also like the electronically adjustable settings for the chassis and engine calibration, as they provide a useful degree of driver customization.

With its all-wheel drive, well-tuned suspension and crisp steering response, the S8 handles like a smaller, lighter sport sedan. It's only around truly tight turns that you'll be reminded of the car's substantial size and weight. In low-speed city traffic, the standard air suspension's ability to filter out harshness borders on magical, considering the Audi S8 wears low-profile, 21-inch summer performance tires. In Comfort mode, you'll easily be fooled into thinking that you're driving a regular A8.

Interior

Based on the A8 sedan, the Audi S8's cabin benefits from a thoroughly modern and understated design. Top-grade materials meet up with expert craftsmanship and assembly in one of the finest interiors in the automotive world. Seat comfort is exceptional, thanks to 22-way-adjustable front seats with numerous massage functions that ensure drivers of all sizes will find a comfortable position. Rear-seat passengers won't feel left out either, as there's a wealth of head- and legroom for taller adults.

Audi's MMI interface should be a hit with technophiles, as it controls a multitude of functions. The menus take a little getting used to, but once you're acclimated, even more complicated tasks can be executed with ease. Also included is a remote touchpad that allows users to trace letters with their fingertips to input or find phone, music or navigation data. Some may recoil from the price of the premium Bang & Olufsen surround-sound system, but audiophiles will likely agree that it is one of the finest audio systems on the market.

The one glaring fault in the S8 is its surprising lack of trunk space. At a paltry 13.2 cubic feet, the cargo capacity is less than that of many compact sedans and not nearly adequate to accommodate luggage for four adults.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Audi S8.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

When you want the best ever buy an S8!!!
Paul,07/18/2019
quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
This is a sleeper but then again the police do seem to recognize an S8 for what it can do. It's beautiful, FAST, reliable, FAST, comfortable and FAST. The first time I really got on it I felt like my brain slipped to the back seat! Since then I am a little more under control. You would think that having the capability to outrun 95% of the cars on the road would make you drive too fast but just the opposite. I find myself satisfied sticking to just over the speed limit and using the cruise control in school zones. This will probably be the last car I own. Bought it used and would do it again. I've had lots of cars ranging from Suburbans to a 300SL, a Silverado to an S550, a Citroen DS21 to a Porsche Speedster. I like my S8 better than any.
See all 1 reviews of the 2014 Audi S8
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
520 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 Audi S8 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Audi S8

Used 2014 Audi S8 Overview

The Used 2014 Audi S8 is offered in the following submodels: S8 Sedan. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Audi S8?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Audi S8s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Audi S8 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Audi S8.

Can't find a used 2014 Audi S8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S8 for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,191.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,609.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S8 for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,397.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,328.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Audi S8?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S8 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Audi S8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles