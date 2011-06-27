Vehicle overview

You've no doubt heard that saying about a wolf in sheep's clothing. That's an apt description of the 2014 Audi S8, a large performance sedan with the numbers and speed to satisfy the most power-hungry of drivers, even as it goes unnoticed by the uninitiated. Besides some subtle badging and bodywork, the S8 could easily be mistaken for Audi's luxurious -- and already quite anonymous -- A8 flagship upon which it is based.

While the A8 luxury sedan is an impressive performer in its own right, the Audi S8 pushes the performance needle toward 11 by adding a second turbocharger to the A8's 4.0-liter V8. The result is a sharp power jump from 420 horsepower to 520. By Audi's reckoning, that's enough to propel the S8 to 60 mph in an impressively quick 3.9 seconds. Fortunately, all of this fanfare doesn't come at the expense of efficiency, as the S8 still earns an impressive 19 mpg combined fuel economy rating.

Luxury and comfort don't suffer for the added performance either. As expected, the S8 benefits from a crypt-quiet cabin, even at Autobahn-storming speeds. Interior materials and design are also excellent, and myriad electronic systems make it one of the most technologically advanced vehicles available.

Rivals at this level are understandably scarce and definitely worth considering alongside the 2014 Audi S8. The Jaguar XJR is priced similarly to the Audi, while the Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG and Porsche Panamera Turbo are typically more expensive. Among these fine choices, though, the Audi S8 represents one of the best ways to fly under the radar -- at incredibly high speeds.