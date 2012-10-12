Used 2013 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 Audi S8? This is it. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi S8 , include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Audi S8. A rare find these days. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S8 . More information about the 2013 Audi S8: The long-wheelbase version of the A8, the A8L, is now slightly longer than the BMW 7-Series, Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, bringing an exceptionally roomy interior. The A8 still manages to feel more nimble and responsive than would ever be expected for such a large vehicle. A number of other tech features, such as the industry-first full LED headlamps and the next-generation touchpad MMI interface inside, are market standouts. This model sets itself apart with Strong acceleration, extensive driver-safety and accident-avoidance features, excellent MMI interface, responsive handling, and fuel efficiency *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUD2AFD4DN033570

Stock: P033570

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020