Vehicle overview

Get a bunch of wealthy car enthusiasts talking about ultra-performance sedans and they'll typically start spewing four-letter...well, just four letters: AMG and M. The former refers to Mercedes-Benz's in-house tuning division and the latter to BMW's. However, there's another letter worthy of inclusion among those "19th hole" conversations: S. As in Audi's S badge, which signifies a performance-enhanced version of a given model.

Having been around more than a few years now, Audi's S team has baked up a number of sweet automotive pastries, among them the S8. Certainly the 2008 Audi S8 is most tempting, as it comes stuffed with a Lamborghini-derived V10 engine along with a roomy, handsome cabin and every luxury feature one could want.

The S8 is a high-performance version of the standard-wheelbase A8 (as opposed to the longer "L" version), and sends its 450 horsepower to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission and Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. Car geeks may note that the V10's peak output isn't as high as it is in the high-strung Lambo Gallardo, as it has been tuned for a broader powerband that's better suited to a luxury car. No worries about performance -- this executive express can sprint to 60 mph in the mid-5-second range and will effortlessly run at autobahn speeds all day long.

More than just a powerhouse engine, the S8's features list also includes a sport-tuned adjustable air suspension, 20-inch alloy wheels, upgraded brakes, unique styling tweaks (including distinctive front and rear fascias) and aggressively bolstered, multiadjustable front sport seats.

Of course, potential buyers will want to look at all their options. Hardcore driving enthusiasts will probably gravitate toward a BMW Alpina B7, which boasts blistering performance along with sports-car handling. Mercedes-Benz offers the S63 AMG with more than 500 hp, though like the B7, it's considerably more expensive than the Audi S8. If quietly clicking off miles at a rapid clip is more one's style than clipping apexes, there is the Jaguar XJR, which charms with its classic styling and plush cabin. With its sexy Italian style and Ferrari-sourced V8, the Maserati Quattroporte is another strong choice.

The 2008 Audi S8 sits squarely in the middle of this group, not as overly sporty as the B7, though more so than the Jaguar. Compared to all but the XJR, the S8 lists for around $20 to $30 grand less. In the real world of city traffic and a 70 mph maximum speed limit, the finely crafted Audi S8 doesn't give much away to its pricier rivals. And let's face it; those well-to-do folks chatting it up at the country club didn't get to be that way by ignoring value.