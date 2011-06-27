2018 Audi S8 Review
Pros & Cons
- Standard turbocharged V8 provides immense power
- All-wheel drive ensures rapid acceleration
- Clean design and high-quality materials throughout the cabin
- Drives and handles like a much smaller sedan
- Standard music interface isn't as versatile as a USB port
- Not as much trunk space as you might expect for a car of its size
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which S8 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Few sedans are more powerful than the 2018 Audi S8. With 605 horsepower courtesy of its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and an optional 190 mph top speed, the S8 falls into an elite group. Combined with standard all-wheel drive, the resulting acceleration can make some supercars envious.
As preposterous as its abilities may seem, the S8 remains an understated machine. It is a flagship luxury sedan, after all, and in this role comfort is as big of a priority as performance. Like the A8 on which it's based, the S8's interior boasts extensive leather upholstery and attractive materials throughout. From its smooth-riding air suspension to its extensive number of standard features, the S8 delivers on every front.
2018 Audi S8 models
The 2018 Audi S8 is a full-size, high-performance luxury sedan that is available only in Plus trim. It employs a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (605 horsepower, 517 pound-feet of torque) that is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard.
As Audi's flagship sedan, the S8 comes well equipped with standard features, including 21-inch wheels, a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, LED exterior lighting, a top-down parking camera system, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, a panoramic sunroof, a power trunklid and soft-close doors. Interior amenities include keyless entry and ignition, a head-up display, diamond-stitched leather seating, four-zone climate control, 22-way power-adjustable front seats (with massage, heating, and ventilation), and power rear window sunshades. The infotainment system is accessed through an 8-inch retractable center display, and it's supported by a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system. Satellite radio is included, but the S8 continues to have Audi's proprietary music interface instead of a regular USB port.
Last year's Cold Weather and Driver Assistance packages have been combined into the Executive Plus package, which includes lane departure warning and intervention, traffic-adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and rear-seat pass-through. The Dynamics package fits the S8 with carbon-ceramic brakes and increases the car's top-speed limiter to 190 mph.
Notable stand-alone options include a night-vision camera system and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. The rest of the S8's packages are related to customizing the sedan's color and trim combinations.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the S8 models:
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Keeps pace with the vehicle ahead of you as traffic dictates.
- Side Assist
- Watches for traffic in the places you can't see and warns you before a lane change if needed.
- Active Lane Assist
- Helps steer the vehicle back into the lane if it senses an unintended departure.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the S8
Related Used 2018 Audi S8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4