Few sedans are more powerful than the 2018 Audi S8. With 605 horsepower courtesy of its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and an optional 190 mph top speed, the S8 falls into an elite group. Combined with standard all-wheel drive, the resulting acceleration can make some supercars envious.

As preposterous as its abilities may seem, the S8 remains an understated machine. It is a flagship luxury sedan, after all, and in this role comfort is as big of a priority as performance. Like the A8 on which it's based, the S8's interior boasts extensive leather upholstery and attractive materials throughout. From its smooth-riding air suspension to its extensive number of standard features, the S8 delivers on every front.