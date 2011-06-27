  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S8
  4. Used 2018 Audi S8
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2018 Audi S8 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Standard turbocharged V8 provides immense power
  • All-wheel drive ensures rapid acceleration
  • Clean design and high-quality materials throughout the cabin
  • Drives and handles like a much smaller sedan
  • Standard music interface isn't as versatile as a USB port
  • Not as much trunk space as you might expect for a car of its size
Other years
2020
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2009
2008
2007
2003
2002
2001
Audi S8 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2009
2008
2007
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$67,535 - $77,702
Used S8 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which S8 does Edmunds recommend?

The 2018 Audi S8 is only available in the Plus trim. As such, picking an S8 just comes down to what options you want. The Executive Plus is an obvious choice since it adds extra safety features that you'll likely appreciate having, such as lane departure warning and forward collision warning. We'd take the Dynamic package, too. It's more for the bragging rights associated with owning a sedan with a 190 mph top speed rather than any particular benefit coming from the package's carbon-ceramic brakes.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Few sedans are more powerful than the 2018 Audi S8. With 605 horsepower courtesy of its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and an optional 190 mph top speed, the S8 falls into an elite group. Combined with standard all-wheel drive, the resulting acceleration can make some supercars envious.

As preposterous as its abilities may seem, the S8 remains an understated machine. It is a flagship luxury sedan, after all, and in this role comfort is as big of a priority as performance. Like the A8 on which it's based, the S8's interior boasts extensive leather upholstery and attractive materials throughout. From its smooth-riding air suspension to its extensive number of standard features, the S8 delivers on every front.

2018 Audi S8 models

The 2018 Audi S8 is a full-size, high-performance luxury sedan that is available only in Plus trim. It employs a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (605 horsepower, 517 pound-feet of torque) that is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard.

As Audi's flagship sedan, the S8 comes well equipped with standard features, including 21-inch wheels, a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, LED exterior lighting, a top-down parking camera system, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, a panoramic sunroof, a power trunklid and soft-close doors. Interior amenities include keyless entry and ignition, a head-up display, diamond-stitched leather seating, four-zone climate control, 22-way power-adjustable front seats (with massage, heating, and ventilation), and power rear window sunshades. The infotainment system is accessed through an 8-inch retractable center display, and it's supported by a 14-speaker Bose surround-sound system. Satellite radio is included, but the S8 continues to have Audi's proprietary music interface instead of a regular USB port.

Last year's Cold Weather and Driver Assistance packages have been combined into the Executive Plus package, which includes lane departure warning and intervention, traffic-adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and mitigation, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats and rear-seat pass-through. The Dynamics package fits the S8 with carbon-ceramic brakes and increases the car's top-speed limiter to 190 mph.

Notable stand-alone options include a night-vision camera system and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. The rest of the S8's packages are related to customizing the sedan's color and trim combinations.

Trim tested

Although we've driven the related A8 sedan, Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Combining an absurd amount of power with the refinement one expects from an executive luxury sedan makes for a highly enjoyable, if unusual, driving experience. Whether you're cruising along on the freeway or facing a red light with an empty street ahead, the Audi S8 always delivers satisfaction.

Comfort

The adaptive air suspension deftly balances sporty handling with a smooth ride. We also like the heated front seats that offer 22-way adjustment and massage. Rear occupants will appreciate the additional adjustment provided by four-zone climate control.

Interior

Though its design is a few years old, the S8's interior still displays an attention to detail and cohesion in design. If a surface isn't high-quality leather or an attractive trim piece, it's probably simulated suede. And it's all customizable.

Utility

A power, hands-free trunk makes it easy to load and unload, though the S8's 14.2 cubic-foot trunk isn't particularly generous for this class of car. The interior boasts plenty of cubbies and pockets for smaller personal items.

Technology

The S8's MMI infotainment system is reasonably easy to use, but it's dated compared to the latest version of MMI available on other Audi vehicles. The proprietary music interface isn't nearly as versatile as having a USB port to plug in your phone. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are not available.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Audi S8.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
605 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2018 Audi S8 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the S8 models:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Keeps pace with the vehicle ahead of you as traffic dictates.
Side Assist
Watches for traffic in the places you can't see and warns you before a lane change if needed.
Active Lane Assist
Helps steer the vehicle back into the lane if it senses an unintended departure.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Audi S8

Used 2018 Audi S8 Overview

The Used 2018 Audi S8 is offered in the following submodels: S8 Sedan. Available styles include plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Audi S8?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Audi S8s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Audi S8 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Audi S8.

Can't find a used 2018 Audi S8s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi S8 for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,366.

Find a used Audi for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $20,967.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi S8 for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,646.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,743.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Audi S8?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi S8 lease specials

Related Used 2018 Audi S8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles