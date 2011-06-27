Used 2002 Audi S6 Consumer Reviews
Awesome Audi
2 years into ownership of this car, and I have NO regrets. I cannot say enough about the performance of the little V8, even at high altitude. (I bet this would be a beast at sea level.) I have 2 young kids (6 and 3), a wife, a big dog, a little dog, and stuff to haul back and forth to grandma's house 275 miles one way - this car handles it amazingly well!!! It is perfect in every way.
The Best
This is the best car we have ever owned - it is a sports car with family functionality - it will get your kids where they have to go - store stuff in the trunk and will handle the road like a monster - put snow tires on it and even without the ground clearance it will burn most SUVs on slick roads - in the summer it will give an M5 a run for its money on the highway - maybe the greatest car ever designed for people who want the ability to drive a very fun car and still get the family around.
The best handling wagon
From the very first day these marvel has really make me be happy driving allday , if you don´t believe please just go to a dealer and test it , then you will understand.
Nothing but Audi
This is my second try for Audi after Audi 80. And I would say nothing better than this car has ever been made, even stupid-bulky Mercedes couldn't be even close by to this vehicle, I have a friend of mine who ownes S500, he really envy me. :))) although my Audi slightly smaller than his potato carrier.
Far beyond emagination
Probably one of the most reliable cars I ever drove. It really was a good buy.
