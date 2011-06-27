Used 2014 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews

brake issues at low mileage Nick C , 08/04/2016 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Front brake noise first appeared at ~13K. Had an oil change done at 15K only find out that we are staring at brake job, pads and rotors, for both front and rear, estimated at $1,600. Both dealerships commented on this as "normal wear" and so did Audi Customer Care. Dealing with Customer Care is a joke. Apparently my 20+ year driving experience and owning multiple SUVs/trucks and not having the brakes shot at 15K means nothing. I suggested that the dealer pays for rotors and I pay for pads, so will hear back from Audi in a couple of days. Complaints about the breaks/rotors replacement at early mileage is something that various Audi forums cover well. Thinner break pads (7mm) vs. other luxury SUVs and softer break pad material, all seem to contribute to the issue of premature brake failure. Single use rotors, which are not supposed to be serviced until ~35,000 miles according to Audi Q7 Maintenance Schedule, need to be replaced with every brake job, which can drive the cost up to $2,000 for parts and labor. I'm excited at the 2017 Q7, but who needs a brake job that soon, so may not be trading in next year. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

I almost love this car! Jason W Theis , 07/15/2018 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful As an owner, you know that every car purchase has some degree of weighing the vehicle's pros against its cons. As long as you go into this with your eyes wide open and willing to accept the cons, your satisfaction is likely to be high. And, so it is for the Q7. This TDI has fantastic fuel economy, gobs of power, handles well for the 5,500# beast it is, looks classy, rides like a dream, and is comfortable enough to drive all day every day without fatigue. So, what are the cons? Well, two major things: 1., space use for cargo is horrible; Audi really should have made the car six inches taller. As it is, cargo room is quite height-limited, and this is something I find quite annoying (quite often). The fact that it has a third row for seating simply means that there is less cargo space for a useless row that no normal (or even relatively small) human can use with any level of practicality. 2., Too many sensors. If anyone ever asked the question, "Is it possible for a car to have too many sensors?" Audi answered it for us: Yes, it is!!!!! Honestly, many of the sensors main purpose in life is to give false-positives because they are in damage-prone areas and are for things that even the worst car owner should be entirely capable of managing on their own. Example? Brake pad sensors.... seriously! Update (4/20/19): After owning for over two years, I must say that overall I'm satisfied with it. It still has all the faults it had last time I reviewed, and the diesel modification that VAG performed is... underwhelming, at best...., the vehicle remains an excellent highway cruiser. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Junk Myra Ferrante , 07/12/2019 TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have a 2014 Audi Q7 and have had nothing but problems,under 50,000 miles,I have had to replace the water pump and the plastic lens on the headlight is cracking,Even though the vehicle is still under warranty Audi refuses to replace the 1 defective plastic lens on headlight they say it is nothing to do with manufacturers defect,the cracking is due to outside interest....they are the worse to deal with,just deny and delay till warranty is up..They are the HMO's of the auto industry.....I will never buy another..Buyer beware... Report Abuse

Audi Q7 Prestige J Ham , 05/01/2017 TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Tire and maintenance are very expensive Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse