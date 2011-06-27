Used 2013 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews

Best Luxury Mid-SUV/Maint and Repairs $$$$ SCVolunteer , 01/12/2017 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Bought Q7 TDI 3.0 used in 2014 with 25k miles in perfect shape. Vehicle now has 175k miles on her but still running like a mule. Brakes and Tires have been biggest problem. The vehicle simply consumes both. After three sets of brakes, we left AUDI OEM and found an after market heavy duty combination of brakes and rotors that lasts better than factory. It is still chewing up tires. No solution for that with the Quattro. Audi really should have installed heavy duty truck brake discs and pads with the overall weight of the vehicle at 6000lbs+. The performance pads just wont hold up. She began leaking oil from the transmission and engine block junction at 130k miles and continues leaking oil at rate of 0.5L a week. $7k required to fix it would total the car. After the BOSCH settlement and engine modifications for the TDi engine, the car began guzzling AdBlue to meet California emission Rec's. I can't say I have noticed a significant change in performance, but the AdBlue light comes on weekly... Our latest weekly maintenance light is the radiator water telling us we have apparently sprung a leak? Other than that, we had a glow-plug issues around 140k miles that sidelined the vehicle during a road trip that took the dealership a few days to reconcile. Interior is still holding up well, but leather is starting wear. The rear auto lift gate does not function properly and lift the gate from the rear handle but that is the ONLY electronic issue we have had-EVER. Find a GM, BMW, Mercedes, or especially a Range Rover that has no electrical technology failures in 7 years and 150k miles!! Overall she has been a beast and still runs fast and strong but she's just getting too $$$ to maintain and unreliable for long trips anymore...Our road has come to an end. Overall, top of the class in the Midsize Luxury 3rd row category in my opinion and the 3.0 TDi engine was Bad-A*S and a hauling MULE! It's a shame it's gone but we do need to protect the environment...I support that. I am so impressed overall with the Audi brand and service experience I purchased my second S5 Cabriolet this year and likely will be putting a kidney on the market soon to acquire a 2020 Q7. Sad its $20k more MSRP than it's predecessor but the AUDI technology is truly at the pinnacle of luxury autos now. Get what you pay for? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best SUV you can buy huntm2000 , 04/07/2013 33 of 35 people found this review helpful The 2013 Audi Q7 is a great SUV. It has great power, handling, and safety you can ever ask for. It has plenty of room for hauling the family around including the dog (75 lbs) to and front soccer, grocery store, and family road trips. So far i have al but positive experiences with the Q7. Report Abuse

Very pleased with my Q7 TDI lttmkd5 , 07/10/2013 TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Wanted to wait until after my first required service for a true evaluation of the Q7. Bought my Q7 TDI after driving/considering the X5D, ML350 Bluetec, Toureg TDI. Only the TDI provided me with the space I needed in cargo area and fairly useable 3rd row, even if only occasionally. I have my own soccer training business and none of the others would fit my gear without much struggle. Close 2nd were the ML, which rode wonderfully, and the X5D which felt very much like a BMW. The Audi is a great combo of all the things I needed. Very powerful, quiet, and tremendous gas mileage! Came from an '07 MDX where I struggled to get 330 miles from full tank, I now get that on a half tank! **Update 7/2016...Still love the Q7! The only thing that I would improve is the WiFi. Hope they have improved it for 2016 because mine is awful. Nine out of ten times I have to take it off WiFi if I'm trying to stream music because it can't do it. Other than that, it's been a great vehicle for us.**Update 1/2017 Cancelled the Audi Connect which provided the WiFi through Sprint. Total waste of money. Hope it's improved. Had my first mechanical failure since purchase in 4/2013. Blower fan for climate control died, unfortunately during the coldest weather of winter so far. Audi Chantilly was awesome as usual and was replaced under the extended warranty I purchased. Other than that, still love the truck. Sadly disappointed the TDIs have been eliminated for the foreseeable future. Will consider trading in on a new diesel if they ever come out with one. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Q7: Power and Luxury is possisble! texasrich1 , 01/01/2013 64 of 96 people found this review helpful The Q7 TDI with the 8 speed automatic is a pleasure to drive. This is not your typical diesel found in US cars. The TDI is very quiet but really strong, the torque provides a very smooth acceleration and the 8 speed transmission shifts flawlessly. On a recent highway trip to Atlanta, Ga we locked the cruise in at 78 and were getting 26.6 MPG with 3 adults. The Audi MMI ( multi media interface that controls the nav, music and voice recognition works great. I really like the Goggle Earth Navigation. The MMI allows for up to 8 devices to be connected through WiFi. The seats are comfortable and 2 position seat memory works well for the needs of 2 different sized drivers. Report Abuse