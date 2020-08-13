Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas

Cadillac Cue And Navigation Red Obsession Tintcoat Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audio System Feature; Bose Surround Sound 12-Speaker System Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 2.0L Turbo; I4; Di; Dohc; Vvt Jet Black W/Jet Black Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Noise Control; Electronic Sound Enhancer Receptacle; Power; 110V; Located In Rear Of Front Center Console Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P225/40R18 Front And P255/35R18 Rear; All-Season; Run-Flat Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury RWD with 34,020mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury RWD. More information about the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe: The Cadillac ATS competes with other compact luxury cars from BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Lexus. While previous efforts had focused on comfort over performance, the ATS represents a firm departure, with Cadillac opting to compete with BMW on performance, emphasizing rear-wheel-drive handling and a lightweight body structure. Improved torque from the turbocharged engine and a sporty new coupe only add to the Cadillac's appeal. The ATS starts at about $34,000, undercutting the price of a 3-series BMW. This model sets itself apart with rear-wheel drive, Excellent handling, a variety of fuel efficient engines, and Cadillac style and luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6AB1RX6F0111121

Stock: F0111121

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020