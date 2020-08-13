Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 34,425 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,970$1,833 Below Market
Pepe Cadillac - White Plains / New York
HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE! 2015 CADILLAC ATS COUPE 2.0T PERFORMANCE AWD RED W/ BLACK INTERIOR 18' WHEELS NAVIGATION BACKUP What to expect at Pepe Cadillac: We do not have any hidden fees or charges! All prices are plus applicable sales tax, motor vehicle, documentary $75, & fuel charge $70. We are committed to offering our customers a transparent buying process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AJ1RXXF0118902
Stock: U4984T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 45,879 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,995$1,102 Below Market
Colonial Cadillac of Woburn - Woburn / Massachusetts
: Colonial Cadillac, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe include: LOW MILES - 45,879! Leather, Nav System, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, WHEELS, 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED-FINISH PAINTED ALUMINUM, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Turbo Charged Engine, Back-Up Camera WHY BUY FROM US? *** VALUE PACKED!! ** UNDER-PRICED!! ** WELL EQUIPPED! ATS'$!!: Our unmatched service and diverse Cadillac inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Woburn. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Woburn area. **$TUFFED! W/XTRA$! *KONA LEATHER! * DRIVER PKG$! *NAV! * MOONROOF! & MORE!! **: CADILLAC CUE AND NAVIGATION: includes all (Y24) Cadillac CUE and Surround Sound content, plus (IO6) Cadillac CUE with Embedded Navigation and (KI6) 110V power receptacle, KONA BROWN W/JET BLACK ACCENTS, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, SUNROOF, POWER, CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT, SAFETY AND SECURITY PACKAGE: includes Safety Alert Seat, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, (CE1) Rainsense wipers, (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, (UTR) additional shielded theft-deterrent alarm system, (UTU) tilt sensor, (ULS) steering column lock and (PB4) locking wheel lugs. WHEELS, 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED-FINISH PAINTED ALUMINUM, LPO, SUMMER/WINTER MAT PACKAGE: includes (VAV) Premium all-weather floor mats, LPO and (VYW) Premium carpeted floor mats, LPO. ADVANCED SECURITY PACKAGE: includes (UTR) additional shielded theft-deterrent alarm system Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB1RX9F0126678
Stock: P2324A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 68,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,000$505 Below Market
Lakeside Automotive Group - Spring Lake / Michigan
2015 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury Radiant Silver Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. ***ALL-WHEEL DRIVE***, ***LEATHER***, ***BLUETOOTH/HANDS-FREE***, ***HEATED SEATS***, ***iPOD JACK***, ***SUPER RARE***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***LOW MILES***, ***LUXURY PACKAGE***, ***TWO DOOR PACKAGE***. 20/28 City/Highway MPG Lakeside Automotive Group is located at 14953 Cleveland St. Spring Lake, MI. Under new ownership since October 2015, we are honored to be able to build upon the great reputation that has been established at Lakeside since 1966. Our staff has a strong commitment to each and every one of our customers and the community in which we serve. One visit and youâ ll experience how weâ re driven by value and witness our desire to be the preferred pre-owned vehicle dealership in West Michigan for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH1RX8F0135581
Stock: P4197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 60,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,900$1,639 Below Market
Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan
Black Diamond Tricoat 2015 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Performance AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT Advanced Security Package, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Cadillac CUE & Surround Sound, Cold Weather Package, Driver Awareness Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Departure Warning & Keep Assist, Memory seat, Performance Equipment Group 1SH, Wireless Charging. 20/28 City/Highway MPG BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AJ1RX3F0123830
Stock: X18823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-21-2019
- 34,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,991
AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
Cadillac Cue And Navigation Red Obsession Tintcoat Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audio System Feature; Bose Surround Sound 12-Speaker System Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Engine; 2.0L Turbo; I4; Di; Dohc; Vvt Jet Black W/Jet Black Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces Luxury Preferred Equipment Group Noise Control; Electronic Sound Enhancer Receptacle; Power; 110V; Located In Rear Of Front Center Console Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P225/40R18 Front And P255/35R18 Rear; All-Season; Run-Flat Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 18" X 8" (45.7 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury RWD with 34,020mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury RWD. More information about the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe: The Cadillac ATS competes with other compact luxury cars from BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Lexus. While previous efforts had focused on comfort over performance, the ATS represents a firm departure, with Cadillac opting to compete with BMW on performance, emphasizing rear-wheel-drive handling and a lightweight body structure. Improved torque from the turbocharged engine and a sporty new coupe only add to the Cadillac's appeal. The ATS starts at about $34,000, undercutting the price of a 3-series BMW. This model sets itself apart with rear-wheel drive, Excellent handling, a variety of fuel efficient engines, and Cadillac style and luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB1RX6F0111121
Stock: F0111121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 15,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$31,999
Mitchell Buick GMC - San Angelo / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 15,771! $300 below NADA Retail! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, WHEELS, 18' X 8' (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, SUNROOF, POWER SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE includes all (Y65) Driver Awareness Package content plus (KSG) adaptive cruise control, (AX7) Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, (UGN) Automatic Collision Preparation, (J77) electronic parking brake, (UVZ) Front and Rear Automatic Braking, (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Change Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, SUNROOF, POWER, WHEELS, 18' X 8' (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, DOHC, VVT (321 hp [239 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [371 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with embedded navigation, 8' color information display, three USB ports, SD card slot, auxiliary input jack and Natural Voice Recognition (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). Cadillac Premium AWD with BLACK RAVEN exterior and JET BLACK W/ JET BLACK ACCENTS interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 321 HP at 6800 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT Edmunds.com explains 'Excellent handling; fun-to-drive character; cutting-edge interior design.'. EXCELLENT VALUE This ATS Coupe is priced $300 below NADA Retail. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner MORE ABOUT US Our experienced and professional staff here at Mitchell Buick-GMC in San Angelo, Texas, your Midland GMC and Buick, serving Ballinger and Odessa Pricing analysis performed on 8/1/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AM1R39F0125067
Stock: U7905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 42,266 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$20,095
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2015 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Performance Black Raven ATS 2.0L Turbo Performance, 2D Coupe, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Raven, Kona Brown W/Jet Black Accents. Odometer is 13515 miles below market average! 20/28 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AJ1RX4F0117826
Stock: 117826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 71,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,977
Allen Samuels Direct - Euless / Texas
REDUCED FROM $18,777!, $2,000 below NADA Retail! Extra Clean, GREAT MILES 71,088! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Turbo Charged, WHEELS, 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED-FINISH PAINTED ALUMINUM, Satellite Radio. PRICED TO MOVE: Reduced from $18,777. This ATS Coupe is priced $2,000 below NADA Retail. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio OPTION PACKAGES: SUNROOF, POWER, WHEELS, 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED-FINISH PAINTED ALUMINUM, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE SURROUND SOUND 12-SPEAKER SYSTEM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with embedded navigation, 8" color information display, three USB ports, SD card slot, auxiliary input jack and Natural Voice Recognition, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000-4600 rpm) (STD). Cadillac Luxury AWD with Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic exterior and Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 272 HP at 5500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "Excellent handling; fun-to-drive character; cutting-edge interior design.". Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH1RX4F0113142
Stock: EF0113142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 60,030 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,742
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2015 CADILLAC ATS PERFORMANCE RWD - 60,030 MILES - BLACK RAVEN EX TERIOR / TAN INTERIOR BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CLEAN CARFAX and Buyback Guarantee Qualified Cadillac ATS today with extended warranty's available, worry free! EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Navigation system, Back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Headed leather seats, Heated steering wheel, Tilt/Slide sunroof, Automatic headlights, Digital Dual-zone climate control, Premium Surround sound system, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, 18 Polished aluminum wheels, 2.0L Turbo, Rear Wheel Drive, 6 Speed Automatic. VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AC1RX7F0100142
Stock: 13692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 30,530 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,692
Dale Earnhardt JR. Buick GMC Cadillac - Tallahassee / Florida
GREAT MILES 30,530! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, DOHC, VVT, SUNROOF, POWER, Alloy WheelsKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), VVT (321 hp [239 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [371 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD), CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo with embedded navigation, 8" color information display, three USB ports, SD card slot, auxiliary input jack and Natural Voice Recognition. Cadillac Performance RWD with RED OBSESSION TINTCOAT exterior and LIGHT PLATINUM W/ JET BLACK ACCENTS interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 321 HP at 6800 RPM*.Final price does not include taxes, state fees, $799 dealer admin charge and any dealer installed options or equipment. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AC1R35F0109418
Stock: Z047224A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 26,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,495
Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Blytheville / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AJ1RXXF0120309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,520 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$22,489
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
This 2015 CADILLAC ATS PERFORMANCE AWD is equipped with Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Backup Camera, Remote Start, and a Sunroof. What makes Gee different? At George Gee, we believe it's the experience- from the second you set foot on the lot throughout the life of your car. We are committed to redefining this experience, setting a higher standard, and changing the way people buy cars. Our goal is simple: Customers for life. This is the motivation behind a truly one of a kind sales experience, designed to create a pressure-free environment where each visitor is treated more like a guest than just another customer. When you drive with Gee, you drive with the confidence that you are backed by a company that stands behind its products and services. Please contact our internet department at 509.927.1000 to schedule a test drive, we look forward to meeting you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AJ1R38F0124968
Stock: 16556U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 70,339 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,999
Walker Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hurricane / West Virginia
Check out this 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury AWD. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac ATS Coupe has the following options: WIPERS, RAINSENSE, WHEELS, 18" X 8" (45.7 CM X 20.3 CM) ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED-FINISH PAINTED ALUMINUM, WHEEL LUGS, LOCKING, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES, P225/40R18 FRONT AND P255/35R18 REAR, ALL-SEASON, RUN-FLAT (STD), THEFT-DETERRENT ALARM SYSTEM, SELF-POWERED, SHIELDED, SUNROOF, POWER, STEERING COLUMN, LOCK CONTROL, SENSOR, TILT, and SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Walker Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 102 Orchard Park Rd, Hurricane, WV 25526.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH1RX0F0126227
Stock: JL394A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 89,154 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$18,995
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury CADILLAC CUE AND NAVIGATION $1,480 ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $49,275 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! POWER SLIDING SUNROOF ! PREMIUM 18” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! XENONS ! WOOD ! PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! REMOTE START ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful Silver Coast Metallic on Beige Leather With Wood Trim Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB1R38F0112980
Stock: 112980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,305 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,998
Bob Bell Chevrolet - Baltimore / Maryland
SUMMER SIZZLE SALES EVENT ALL MONTH LONG . (125% OF KELLY BLUE BOOK FAIR TRADE IN) . Cruse Control, Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, Hard to find., Streaming Music, Diagnostic Alerts, Sunroof, Navigation System, CarFax Clean Title, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, warranty, Bluetooth, hands-free, Premium Wheels, Multi-zone Climate Control, Backup Camera, BALANCE OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY, ATS 3.6L Performance SUNROOF NAVIGATION, 2D Coupe, 3.6L V6 DI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Raven, Kona Brown w/Jet Black Accents w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Surfaces, 110V Power Receptacle, 18 x 8 Polished Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Remote Start, Advanced Security Package, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Black Chrome Rear Trim (LPO), Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Brake assist, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Cadillac CUE & Surround Sound, Cold Weather Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Awareness Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, IntelliBeam Auto High Beam Control Headlamps, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning & Keep Assist, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Performance Equipment Group 1SR, Performance Seats, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Premium All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), Premium All-Weather Floor Mats, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rainsense Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, SiriusXM & HD Audio System, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Column Lock Control, Sueded Microfiber Shifter, Tilt Sensor, Wireless Charging. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles used cars, used trucks, used suv, ,Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, , Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, , Lexus, Kia, , Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving these areas of Baltmore, Baltimore county, Harford county,Annapolis, Arnold, Bethesda, Catonsville, Columbia, Dundalk, Edgewood, Essex, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie, Middle River, Milford Mill, Parkville, Perry Hall, Randalstown, Severn, Severna Part, Southgae and Townson, White Marsh, and throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.Clean CARFAX.18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AJ1R30F0108523
Stock: C200760B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 34,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,487
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Clean CARFAX. Red Obsession Tintcoat 2015 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury AWD 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT 18' x 8' Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated Steering Wheel Rim, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Equipment Group 1SF, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18' x 8' Machined-Finish Painted Aluminum, Wireless Charging. Odometer is 24363 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AH1RX4F0121094
Stock: 0-2125B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 39,076 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$23,900
Otto Cadillac - Albany / New York
Pre-Certified. PRE-CADILLAC CERTIFIED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, LIKE NEW, New Feature, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION/GPS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX HISTORY, MP3, BLUETOOTH, IPOD ADAPTER, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, ATS 2.0L Turbo Performance, 2D Coupe, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Radiant Silver Metallic, Jet Black W/Jet Black Accents Leather, Navigation System. One owner vehicle, with a clean CARFAX, and low miles! 20/28 City/Highway MPG Otto's Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty gives you or your business concierge services which includes Loaner Cars. The Cadillac Certified Warranty adds 6 years or 100,000 miles of worry-free protection on every Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, whichever comes first. Every certified vehicle passes a comprehensive 172-Point mechanical and reconditioning process and comes with 24 hour roadside assistance and alternate transportation coverage if your Cadillac requires repairs. Give us the chance to show you why we are the capital regions premier Cadillac dealership. We treat all of our pre-owned vehicles with pride and give the attention to detail that you deserve.Top that off with great service, friendly staff and a car you'll be proud to own and you'll know why "Otto is the one!" Please call today at (518) 869-5000 or ottocars.com on the web.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AJ1RX8F0120907
Stock: P8386A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 111,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,898
Hot Deals Auto - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2dr PREMIUM WHEELS, LEATHER, BACKUP CAMERA, PREMIUM SOUND features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Radiant Silver Metallic with a Jet Black with Jet Black Accents Full Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, FAST- KEY entry system, Heated Mirrors, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, OnStar, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sam Barmaki at 702-889-8891 or sam@hotdealsauto.com for more information. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA1RX7F0142428
Stock: 11528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
