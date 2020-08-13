Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe for Sale Near Me

231 listings
ATS Coupe Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance in Red
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance

    34,425 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,970

    $1,833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    45,879 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,995

    $1,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    68,026 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,000

    $505 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance

    60,032 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,900

    $1,639 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Red
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    34,035 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,991

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium

    15,771 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,999

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance

    42,266 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,095

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    71,090 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,977

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance

    60,030 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $17,742

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance in Red
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance

    30,530 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,692

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance in Gray
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance

    26,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,495

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance in Gray
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance

    55,520 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $22,489

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Red
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    70,339 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    89,154 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance in Black
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance

    32,305 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Red
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    34,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,487

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance

    39,076 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $23,900

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard

    111,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,898

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac ATS Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Love my ATS
Eddie T Theo,06/02/2018
Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Previously owned two Cadillac CTS and put over 100,000 miles on both of them. After just a couple of months, I love my ATS Coupe - smaller size, performance, style, comfort, technology - it’s the complete package.
