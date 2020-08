Used 2015 BMW 2 Series for Sale Near Me

Larry H. Miller Nissan Mesa - Mesa / Arizona

2015 BMW 2 Series M235i RWD 8-Speed Sport Automatic with Shift Paddles I6Recent Arrival! 21/32 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Larry H. Miller Nissan Mesa proudly serving the Phoenix area as one of the largest Nissan dealers and committed to being the best place in town to do business. Our 4.6 out of 5 star rating on DealerRater demonstrates our commitment to integrity, hard work, and stewardship. Larry H. Miller Dealerships have a strong legacy of giving back to communities where it does business. Through its charitable organization, Larry H. Miller Charities, more than $9 million has been donated to qualified nonprofit organizations since 1995. Beneficiaries include the Phoenix Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, The Maricopa Pediatric Foundation, Special Olympics Arizona, the Peoria School District Foundation and Sharing Down Syndrome Arizona and many more. We proudly serve the areas of Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Scottsdale, and Phoenix.Reviews:* Impressively quick yet fuel-efficient with either engine; excellent handling; supple ride; high-quality, feature-rich interior. Source: Edmunds* Introducing the newest and one of the most seductive additions to the BMW lineup, the 2 Series Coupe. An alluring exterior design highlights its sporting prowess, muscular agility, and most importantly, makes it stand out from its rivals. The 2 Series comes with the choice of two different engines. In the 228i there is a 2.0L TwinPower Turbo generating 240hp and 255 lb-ft of torque at just 1250rpm. Matched with the 8-speed Sport Automatic the 228i goes from 0-60 in just 5.4 seconds. The M235i features a 320hp M Performance 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that boasts a maximum torque of 330 lb-ft between 1,300-4,500 rpm launching from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds. The Auto Start-Stop function switches off the engine when the vehicle is stationary and the driver engages the brake and as soon as the driver's foot leaves the brake pedal, the engine starts up again. With Parking assistant the 2 Series will scan for parking spots and when one is found it is shown on your control display. Shift into reverse and Parking Assistant takes control of steering your vehicle into the selected space; all you have to do is operate the accelerator and brake pedals. The new iDrive 4.2 operating system features a touchpad controller and 8.8-inch display screen. This takes the Navigation system to the next level with state-of-the-art technologies such as real-time traffic data. The available Track Handling Package adds Variable Sport Steering, Adaptive M Suspension, and M Sport Brakes together with specifically designed non run-flat Michelin Pilot Super Sport performance tires. The camera-based driver assistance system consists of Lane Departure Warning, Frontal Collision Warning/City Collision Mitigation, and Pedestrian Warning. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW 2 Series M235i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA1J7C55FV288866

Stock: P10779A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020