2003 Acura NSX Review
Pros & Cons
- Reliable as a Honda Civic, midengine design provides superb balance and handling.
- Too much money, too little horsepower, dated design, a much better version will likely become available in a couple of years.
Other years
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
A 12-year-old exotic that offers competitive performance. Overpriced for what you get, though. Buy a used one and get virtually the same car without the depreciation.
2003 Highlights
There are no changes in store for the 2003 Acura NSX.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Acura NSX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Julius,01/24/2003
I love the feel of this car. When I'm traveling 80 mph, I feel like I'm on cloud 9.
Hector Vaj,02/03/2003
this certain type of automotive is a great buy. its an exotic car and a sporty car with many luxerious fundamentals added with its great horsepower and great performance.
NSXterblue,02/08/2003
Having recently purchased an NSX, i have to say that this car is very specific. what i mean is that its not for everyone. It has the look of a ferrari or lambro, and a similar price,however it doesnt have the performance of them. Its close though. This car isnt one you should get if your looking for pure performance. You should get this if your looking for Exotic with Performance. THis car is more exotic than Ferrari's and Lamborginis, its great with the new interiors and 13 seconds is more than enough for me
Leif Perry,02/09/2003
Stylish, comfortable, luxurious, a nice car but overpriced... I recommend finding a used one.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Acura NSX features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
290 hp @ 7100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6600 rpm
