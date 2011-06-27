Having recently purchased an NSX, i have to say that this car is very specific. what i mean is that its not for everyone. It has the look of a ferrari or lambro, and a similar price,however it doesnt have the performance of them. Its close though. This car isnt one you should get if your looking for pure performance. You should get this if your looking for Exotic with Performance. THis car is more exotic than Ferrari's and Lamborginis, its great with the new interiors and 13 seconds is more than enough for me

