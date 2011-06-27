  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura NSX
  4. Used 2003 Acura NSX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2003 Acura NSX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Reliable as a Honda Civic, midengine design provides superb balance and handling.
  • Too much money, too little horsepower, dated design, a much better version will likely become available in a couple of years.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Acura NSX for Sale
2018
2017
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used NSX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A 12-year-old exotic that offers competitive performance. Overpriced for what you get, though. Buy a used one and get virtually the same car without the depreciation.

2003 Highlights

There are no changes in store for the 2003 Acura NSX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Acura NSX.

5(90%)
4(10%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wonderous
Julius,01/24/2003
I love the feel of this car. When I'm traveling 80 mph, I feel like I'm on cloud 9.
The BEST Car
Hector Vaj,02/03/2003
this certain type of automotive is a great buy. its an exotic car and a sporty car with many luxerious fundamentals added with its great horsepower and great performance.
EXOTIC to say the least
NSXterblue,02/08/2003
Having recently purchased an NSX, i have to say that this car is very specific. what i mean is that its not for everyone. It has the look of a ferrari or lambro, and a similar price,however it doesnt have the performance of them. Its close though. This car isnt one you should get if your looking for pure performance. You should get this if your looking for Exotic with Performance. THis car is more exotic than Ferrari's and Lamborginis, its great with the new interiors and 13 seconds is more than enough for me
Cool Car
Leif Perry,02/09/2003
Stylish, comfortable, luxurious, a nice car but overpriced... I recommend finding a used one.
See all 10 reviews of the 2003 Acura NSX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
290 hp @ 7100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Acura NSX features & specs
More about the 2003 Acura NSX

Used 2003 Acura NSX Overview

The Used 2003 Acura NSX is offered in the following submodels: NSX Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M), and 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Acura NSX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Acura NSXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Acura NSX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Acura NSX.

Can't find a used 2003 Acura NSXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura NSX for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,681.

Find a used Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,737.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura NSX for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,337.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,232.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Acura NSX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura NSX lease specials

Related Used 2003 Acura NSX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles