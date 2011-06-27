Used 2003 Acura NSX Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See NSX Inventory
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/407.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|252 hp @ 6600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|165 watts stereo output
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|4 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|36.3 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.5 in.
|Front leg room
|44.3 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.8 in.
|leather
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|Front track
|59.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|5 cu.ft.
|Length
|174.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3197 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|.30 cd.
|Height
|46.1 in.
|Wheel base
|99.6 in.
|Width
|71.3 in.
|Rear track
|60.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P255/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the NSX
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$89,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2003 Acura NSX Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic