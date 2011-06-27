1995 Acura NSX Review
Other years
Used NSX for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Acura offers an open-top version of the NSX, called the NSX-T. The "T" stands for targa (removable) top. Other than the pop-top, the NSX-T is identical to the standard NSX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
enkrypt3d,04/01/2009
This is my second NSX. My first one was a black 1991 NSX coupe. I kind of miss having the coupe due to the better handling, but the NSX-T can be a lot of fun in the summer time! My current NSX is a 95 Midnight Pearl. This thing turns heads and no one really knows what it is. I have many performance mods - custom coilovers suspension, stiffer sway bars, intake, headers, hiflo cats, and exhaust and this thing screams! It can out run just about anything on the road.
TexasAcura,09/30/2005
People will always love their brand of car. But this Acura NSX surprised me. I wanted a mid engine, reliable car. Difficult to find at any price. My husband checks it out but I drive it!I have never had a problem although I admit this is no longer my everyday car. I hope it becomes a classic. It continues to amaze me that this is a 1995! The technology is still awesome.
OZZY,10/03/2007
Don't even think about buying one without T-tops, what a blast. Just sounds terrific, handles great and there aren't many cars around that'll beat you away from a light. Holds two sets of golf clubs and gets amazing gas mileage. Built like a swiss watch and sturdy as a tank. And if you've ever driven a Viper, you won't miss the 200HP - NSX build quality and driveability leave the Dodge embarassed. Big wow factor, even at the club, too much fun for what I spent, pleased with my purchase.
nsx,10/13/2002
A work of art!!!
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety
