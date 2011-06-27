  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1995 Acura NSX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Acura offers an open-top version of the NSX, called the NSX-T. The "T" stands for targa (removable) top. Other than the pop-top, the NSX-T is identical to the standard NSX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Acura NSX.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I have ever owned.
enkrypt3d,04/01/2009
This is my second NSX. My first one was a black 1991 NSX coupe. I kind of miss having the coupe due to the better handling, but the NSX-T can be a lot of fun in the summer time! My current NSX is a 95 Midnight Pearl. This thing turns heads and no one really knows what it is. I have many performance mods - custom coilovers suspension, stiffer sway bars, intake, headers, hiflo cats, and exhaust and this thing screams! It can out run just about anything on the road.
Engineered with brains
TexasAcura,09/30/2005
People will always love their brand of car. But this Acura NSX surprised me. I wanted a mid engine, reliable car. Difficult to find at any price. My husband checks it out but I drive it!I have never had a problem although I admit this is no longer my everyday car. I hope it becomes a classic. It continues to amaze me that this is a 1995! The technology is still awesome.
Mine's a Red One
OZZY,10/03/2007
Don't even think about buying one without T-tops, what a blast. Just sounds terrific, handles great and there aren't many cars around that'll beat you away from a light. Holds two sets of golf clubs and gets amazing gas mileage. Built like a swiss watch and sturdy as a tank. And if you've ever driven a Viper, you won't miss the 200HP - NSX build quality and driveability leave the Dodge embarassed. Big wow factor, even at the club, too much fun for what I spent, pleased with my purchase.
Awesome!
nsx,10/13/2002
A work of art!!!
See all 6 reviews of the 1995 Acura NSX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 7100 rpm
See all Used 1995 Acura NSX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Acura NSX

Used 1995 Acura NSX Overview

The Used 1995 Acura NSX is offered in the following submodels: NSX Coupe. Available styles include T 2dr Coupe.

