Casino White Pearl Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ebony; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Acura NSX is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Acura Stevens Creek. This vehicle was tastefully optioned. With just 16,643 miles, this car is barely broken in. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! This car comes with the balance of its existing factory warranty. One of the most attractive color combinations available on a NSX! This NSX is the epitome of craftsmanship. We have all manuals and all sets of keys. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 22 Highway)

VIN: 19UNC1B03HY000220

Stock: HY000220

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020