2004 Acura NSX Review
Pros & Cons
- Honda reliability, superb balance and handling, thrilling exhaust note.
- Too much money, too little horsepower, dated interior design.
Other years
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used NSX for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2004 Acura NSX is a 13-year-old exotic that offers competitive performance. It's overpriced for what you get, though. Buy a used one and get virtually the same car with less depreciation.
2004 Highlights
The 2004 Acura NSX gains a trunk-mounted CD changer, keyless entry, a restyled transmission shifter knob and new gauge cluster surround trim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Acura NSX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
six7777,10/12/2007
To have this car in my garage, and drive it whenever I want, is a dream come true. This is my 2nd NSX, my first one was a white 1993. The 2004 is amazing. I have the yellow/yellow. The paint on this car is flawless. Just an amazing car in so many ways. Love the fact that not many people "get" what this car is all about. It's not about power, it;s about balance. You have to own one to understand. I have owned many cars, but nothing compares to the NSX, and I will have it for years to come.
dan canter,11/25/2003
until you have the opportunity to drive this car every day, it is hard to give the car enough credit. everyone talks about the lack of horsepower for an exotic but if you know how to drive the car it is plenty!!! the build quality is superb and the handling is unbelievable. what a joy to get in every day!
dldurst ,09/28/2004
I leased a 2004 NSX this spring. This car is flawless. I've had several Legends in the past and the NSX carries on that tradition. I now have 3000 miles on the car and it only gets better. It is definitely faster than when I first received it. It is the easiest manual transmission I've ever driven--ratios are perfect, gates easy to hit, throw is short and silky, unfortunately, my wife loves it. The brakes are strong. The acceleration is very good, but my son says the Z-06 he has driven is much faster. The handling is superb though, and the steering is very precise. The fit and finish is better than my wife's Lexus and the paint is unbelievable.
Cpat,06/03/2004
The car is a very nice looking car. Although i cannot afford such a car like that or any car i would love to just sit in it, i would love to own my on Acura. They are beautiful cars!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Acura NSX features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
290 hp @ 7100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6600 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the NSX
Related Used 2004 Acura NSX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX