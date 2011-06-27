To have this car in my garage, and drive it whenever I want, is a dream come true. This is my 2nd NSX, my first one was a white 1993. The 2004 is amazing. I have the yellow/yellow. The paint on this car is flawless. Just an amazing car in so many ways. Love the fact that not many people "get" what this car is all about. It's not about power, it;s about balance. You have to own one to understand. I have owned many cars, but nothing compares to the NSX, and I will have it for years to come.

