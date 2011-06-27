Vehicle overview

It's hard to believe, but the NSX has been around for 15 years now. Well, that alone isn't hard to believe -- after all, Porsche's 911 has been around for more than four decades. But when you consider that the NSX has made it through those 15 years without a major update or redesign, and that the Civic has been redone three times in the same period, it is a bit of an eye-opener. Except for a horsepower increase and upgrading from a five-speed to a six-speed transmission in 1997, and some styling changes in 2002, the 2005 Acura NSX is essentially the same as the one offered to exotic-car buyers back when the first Bush was president. As such, newer rivals outclass it in horsepower (a Dodge Viper makes 210 hp more), and it lacks typical luxury features like a stability control system or a navigation system. Even the cabin has a dated '80s look. So, is this a bad thing? Er, well, yes. But this is still an exotic that turns heads everywhere it goes. All-aluminum unibody construction and lightweight aluminum suspension components give the car a nimble feel, despite its large dimensions, and the electrically assisted power steering provides sublime feedback. In terms of handling, the 2005 Acura NSX can run with just about anything. And don't forget that the NSX is part of the Acura (Honda) family, which means it will spend most of its time in your garage instead of the dealer's repair bay. But overall, we don't see much of a reason to purchase a new NSX. For the same money, there are simply better choices, from the Chevrolet Corvette to the Porsche 911. And really, if you desire an NSX, buying a '97-up car will satisfy just as much and save you thousands in the process.