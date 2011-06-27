  1. Home
2005 Acura NSX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superb balance and handling, thrilling exhaust note, everyday ergonomics, Honda reliability.
  • Twitchy at the limit, high cost-to-power ratio, dated interior design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A 15-year-old exotic that offers competitive performance. Overpriced for what you get, though. Buy a used one and get virtually the same car with less depreciation.

Vehicle overview

It's hard to believe, but the NSX has been around for 15 years now. Well, that alone isn't hard to believe -- after all, Porsche's 911 has been around for more than four decades. But when you consider that the NSX has made it through those 15 years without a major update or redesign, and that the Civic has been redone three times in the same period, it is a bit of an eye-opener. Except for a horsepower increase and upgrading from a five-speed to a six-speed transmission in 1997, and some styling changes in 2002, the 2005 Acura NSX is essentially the same as the one offered to exotic-car buyers back when the first Bush was president. As such, newer rivals outclass it in horsepower (a Dodge Viper makes 210 hp more), and it lacks typical luxury features like a stability control system or a navigation system. Even the cabin has a dated '80s look. So, is this a bad thing? Er, well, yes. But this is still an exotic that turns heads everywhere it goes. All-aluminum unibody construction and lightweight aluminum suspension components give the car a nimble feel, despite its large dimensions, and the electrically assisted power steering provides sublime feedback. In terms of handling, the 2005 Acura NSX can run with just about anything. And don't forget that the NSX is part of the Acura (Honda) family, which means it will spend most of its time in your garage instead of the dealer's repair bay. But overall, we don't see much of a reason to purchase a new NSX. For the same money, there are simply better choices, from the Chevrolet Corvette to the Porsche 911. And really, if you desire an NSX, buying a '97-up car will satisfy just as much and save you thousands in the process.

2005 Acura NSX models

The two-door 2005 Acura NSX sports car is Acura's most expensive model, but a lack of updates leaves it without the kind of modern amenities you would expect for a car in this price range. Standard features include 17-inch wheels, a removable aluminum roof panel, HID headlights, remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, a 165-watt Bose stereo with a CD changer and leather seating.

2005 Highlights

The 2005 Acura NSX continues unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 3.2-liter V6 engine makes 290 horsepower and 224 pound-feet of torque. It's coupled to a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission. A four-speed automatic is also available, but equipping the car as such mandates a smaller 3.0-liter V6 and drops the horsepower rating down to 252. With the six-speed, the NSX can accelerate to 60 mph in about 5 seconds and has a top speed of 175 mph.

Safety

The NSX lacks some of the more current safety features, such as side airbags or a stability control system. It does have traction control and antilock brakes. Crash testing has not been performed by the NHTSA or the IIHS.

Driving

Around turns, the 2005 Acura NSX still has the goods to hang with just about any other car sold today. Well-balanced, perfectly poised, easy to drive, powerful, graceful -- the NSX is a precision instrument that is forgiving enough to make drivers of varying skill feel like pros. The midengine design provides excellent weight distribution, keeping the wheels securely planted around turns. Braking and steering are also NSX strong points. There could definitely be more horsepower, though. Spending nearly $90,000 to get 290 hp doesn't seem quite right.

Interior

The NSX's cabin is comfortable and refined, and one might even call its styling '80s retro, though we don't think that has anything to do with Acura trying to be hip. All controls are logically placed, the seating position is nothing short of perfect, the targa top is easily stored and visibility is certainly acceptable for a midengine sports car. Optional high-impact interior colors like Vivid Blue and Targa Silver are available to capture the flavor of many aftermarket kits.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Acura NSX.

Absolute Dream
Shawn So. Cal,11/03/2008
I've had this car for almost 1 year. The drive is superb, tight, quick, and responsive. The style and attention to detail of the body hasn't been matched. Everywhere you go, people comment. One catch, it is mainly guys that comment, women have no clue what they are seeing, so if your goal is to attract women, buy a Ferrari or a Porsche. The women that do notice tend to know a lot about the history of the car and what it is. The look and feel of the drive is awesome. Recently drove an M6 with over 500hp and love the NSX even more. You feel like you are one with the road. The NSX is an extension of you and your skills. Anyone considering this car drive the others first, and you will see
i love this car
goodbuy,11/11/2004
this car is a trip what a head turner gets almost 30mpg on the hwy and out performs most anything on the road
My second NSX
High Desert NM,11/05/2005
This is my second NSX. I owned a '91 automatic and now own a Spa Yellow '98 6spd targa. I love this car for its beautiful, timeless style, reliablity, and of course it's exclusivity. I lived in NM 2+ years and have only seen 2 other NSXs. The view out the front window is the best in the business--- GT Prototype-like. The car is subtly fast-- 0-60 in 5.0 and 30-80 in a snap. The NSX has remarkable handling without too much drama. The car thinks along with you-- I guess that's what they mean when they say you become one with the car. This car looks as good standing still as it does flying by. The six speed transmission is Mazda Miata-like is quickness and short shifting distance.
A smart mans exotic car
Brad Tuski,02/02/2006
The car is unbelievable it handles like a gem and is a constant head turner.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
290 hp @ 7100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
252 hp @ 6600 rpm
