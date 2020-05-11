2021 Acura NSX
Release Date
- November 2020
What to expect
- No significant changes for 2021
- Part of the second NSX generation introduced for 2017
What is the NSX?
The 2021 Acura NSX is a hybrid sports car from Honda's premium car division. The second-gen NSX debuted for 2017, reviving the name of one of the most iconic sports cars of all time. The current model uses a twin-turbocharged V6 paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission and a hybrid system. The NSX sends 573 horsepower to all four wheels, though electric motors handle traction up front.
In addition to the hybrid powertrain, the Ohio-built NSX makes extensive use of carbon fiber and aluminum to shed weight and improve performance. The interior is well appointed, though we wish it felt a little more special, especially given the price. We're not expecting any significant changes for the 2021 model year.
Edmunds says
There's nothing else on the road today that's quite like the NSX. There are other sports cars in this segment that compete on price or performance, but nothing else uses a hybrid powertrain to achieve peak performance.
Related 2021 Acura NSX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- GMC Lease Deals
- Honda Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Mazda Lease Deals
- Kia Lease Deals
- Cadillac Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals