2021 Acura NSX Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/11/2020

The 2021 Acura NSX is a hybrid sports car from Honda's premium car division. The second-gen NSX debuted for 2017, reviving the name of one of the most iconic sports cars of all time. The current model uses a twin-turbocharged V6 paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission and a hybrid system. The NSX sends 573 horsepower to all four wheels, though electric motors handle traction up front.

In addition to the hybrid powertrain, the Ohio-built NSX makes extensive use of carbon fiber and aluminum to shed weight and improve performance. The interior is well appointed, though we wish it felt a little more special, especially given the price. We're not expecting any significant changes for the 2021 model year.