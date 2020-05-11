  1. Home
2021 Acura NSX

Release Date

  • November 2020

What to expect

  • No significant changes for 2021
  • Part of the second NSX generation introduced for 2017
Price Range
$158,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Acura NSX Review
by the Edmunds Experts
05/11/2020

What is the NSX?

The 2021 Acura NSX is a hybrid sports car from Honda's premium car division. The second-gen NSX debuted for 2017, reviving the name of one of the most iconic sports cars of all time. The current model uses a twin-turbocharged V6 paired with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission and a hybrid system. The NSX sends 573 horsepower to all four wheels, though electric motors handle traction up front.

In addition to the hybrid powertrain, the Ohio-built NSX makes extensive use of carbon fiber and aluminum to shed weight and improve performance. The interior is well appointed, though we wish it felt a little more special, especially given the price. We're not expecting any significant changes for the 2021 model year.

Edmunds says

There's nothing else on the road today that's quite like the NSX. There are other sports cars in this segment that compete on price or performance, but nothing else uses a hybrid powertrain to achieve peak performance.

