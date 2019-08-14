2020 Acura NSX
What’s new
- The NSX carries over mostly unchanged for 2020
- Indy Yellow Pearl paint is now an available color
- Part of the second NSX generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Accessible handling for both novice and experienced drivers
- Comfortable ride and great visibility
- Hybrid drivetrain provides strong acceleration and good fuel economy
- Doesn't evoke much emotion
- Cramped, hot cargo area
- Paltry in-cabin storage
- Infotainment system is clunky and outdated
2020 Acura NSX Review
Technology can be both a blessing and a curse, which is evident in regards to the 2020 Acura NSX. On the one hand, it relies heavily on technology, seamlessly blending a gasoline-powered V6 with three electric motors. On the other hand, technology can be a crutch and reduce the driver's engagement and enjoyment. The NSX is undeniably easy to drive fast, but it doesn't stir the soul the way other sports cars do.
At the same time, the Acura NSX is as expensive as other exotic coupes, but the impression behind the wheel doesn't back that up. One reason: the use of components from supporting Honda and Acura models. An exotic sports car costing $200,000 shouldn't have the same touchscreen as a Honda Civic, nor should it share parts with commonplace SUVs. We expect better and so should you.
To its credit, the 2020 Acura NSX isn't as common as some of its rivals, giving it more of a sense of rarity and turning more heads. Like most drivers who may be considering an exotic coupe, we're drawn to the raw excitement and challenge that comes from taming a fire-breathing beast. The NSX is properly fast, but you'll have a more rewarding experience with one of its rivals.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Acura shot for the moon with the flexibility of the NSX and it shows. Stop-and-go traffic can be handled largely under electric power, cities can be traversed smoothly and quickly, and back roads and racetracks can be tamed with unbelievable efficiency. This might be the NSX's strongest feature, and it's a differentiator in the class.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The climate controls, oddly, are split between physical and touchscreen buttons. The air vents are too small, lack articulation and look like they're from older Acuras. Even though cabin cooling and heating are adequate, the system is largely disappointing in a car at this price. The quiet cabin is somewhat spoiled by the piped-in intake noise, which can be too loud at times and lacks the crucial authenticity of an exotic car.
How’s the interior?8.0
There's adequate headroom and shoulder room for most drivers, though taller drivers might run out of legroom before anything else. The center tunnel serves as a nice brace for spirited driving, and the airy cabin doesn't feel claustrophobic. Forward visibility is excellent, but the rearview mirror is mounted a bit low and can block upward visibility.
How’s the tech?6.0
The cabin noise in the more aggressive driving modes made it difficult for the voice controls to work effectively. In quieter modes, they took multiple steps to complete a simple process. Along with the multimodal stability assistance and traction control, and the ability to fully disable them, the NSX includes a standard array of driver-assist features. Radar-guided cruise control, though, is not one of them.
How’s the storage?6.0
Only the most minimal of storage is available in the cabin. There's room for a phone, sunglasses, and maybe some breath mints, but not much more. You can't even put a jacket behind the seats. The cupholders are detachable but will either intrude on the passenger's space or take up most of the glove compartment.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?7.0
The NSX does offer strong four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranties as well as a four-year/50,000-mile roadside assistance program. That the NSX lacks the near endless customization options offered by its competitors, though, could be a deal-breaker.
Wildcard9.0
It's safe to say that any car at this level can deliver a thrilling high-speed driving experience, but the NSX does so with great aplomb. That said, the NSX can also be perceived as less playful since it feels tuned overwhelmingly for safety except under very specific circumstances.
Which NSX does Edmunds recommend?
Acura NSX models
The 2020 Acura NSX is available only as a two-seat, two-door coupe in a single performance specification. Power comes from a combination of a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine and electric motors with 573 horsepower and 476 lb-ft of torque combined.
The V6 powers the rear wheels alone, and each front wheel has its own electric motor. This setup lets the car's onboard computers carefully accelerate or decelerate each wheel to keep the NSX on course during high-performance driving. A third electric motor pairs with the V6 engine in common hybrid electric fashion, adding torque at low speeds and enabling very smooth engine starts.
Standard equipment highlights include LED headlights, magnetorheological adaptive dampers, 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather and simulated suede upholstery, power-adjustable seats with heating, a nine-speaker premium ELS sound system with satellite radio and two USB inputs, a 7-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the AcuraLink smartphone connectivity system.
A couple of packages that outfit the NSX with extra exterior and interior carbon-fiber trim are also available. Stand-alone options include carbon-ceramic brakes, upgraded performance summer tires, premium paint hues, a long list of cosmetic carbon-fiber components (roof panel, interior trim, engine cover, rear spoiler), a different style of wheels, lightweight manually adjustable sport seats (at no additional cost), premium leather upholstery, and a simulated suede headliner.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Acura NSX.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Go drive one. Make sure before you do you are cleared by your doctor and have no heart problem.
2020 Acura NSX videoAcura NSX Review: Pricing, Specs, Interior and More!
Acura NSX Review: Pricing, Specs, Interior and More!
KURT NIEBUHR: Back in 2017, I had a chance to drive the then-all-new Acura NSX, and I was surprised that I came away from the whole experience not really liking the car that much. Maybe that's because I've been privileged to spend a not inconsiderable amount of time in an older NSX. And those cars are just electric, like you want to drive them all the time. You look for any excuse you can to just get in the car and drive it. And I didn't really have that with the new NSX. Is it unfair to compare the two? Not if you name it the same thing. But there are other reasons why I didn't really gel with the new NSX. And most of them centered around the interior, the infotainment system, its head unit. There's no interior storage space. The trunk got hot, like Easy-Bake Oven hot. Have I mentioned its head unit? Yeah. That. And they were really expensive. All that seems kind of vague, I'm sure. And I think it's because I'm having a hard time putting it into words here. But I already have. I rated the car back in 2017. So let's just use those words here. Or here. Now, at the end of our exhaustive rating process, the Acura NSX scored a 6.9. To put that into context, its direct competitor, an Audi R8, that got 8.1. Even the BMW i8, a quasi-supercar hybrid, scored a 7.5. Now, that score might seem a little harsh. But those numbers are a result of our exhaustive rating process, and we stand by them. Acura has worked to solve some of these issues. They've improved the infotainment system. They've made the upgraded ELS audio system, navigation, and proximity sensors as standard equipment. They've even included heated power seats. But they've done work to the suspension and the electronics tuning, the stuff that's going to make the car more exciting and more fun to drive. There's a new rear sway bar, a new front sway bar. They've made the rear hubs stiffer. They've even worked with Continental, the tire supplier, to come up with a SportContact 6 as the base tire because not everybody is going to go for the option tire because they don't drive on a racetrack every single day. Speaking of racetracks, Acura claims this new NSX is two seconds a lap faster around Suzuka than the old one. Well, who cares? What's it like out here? Has Acura changed my mind about the NSX? So Acura has made improvements to the infotainment system. The graphics look a little bit modern. And it just-- it presents itself better than the last one. But the response times are still a little bit on the slow side. There's still a feeling of Honda-ness to the graphics. It's not bad, but it's your flagship and it should represent the best of the Acura brand. Now, that being said, Acura has a really good-looking infotainment system in their RDX, but it's not a touchscreen system. It's got that weird, little concave pad, which you don't want. But if they could make the screen a touchscreen, that would be fantastic. And that would then force them to redesign the rest of the center console, including the climate system, which is an issue. Being able to redesign the center console area would allow Acura to make all the climate control buttons physical. As it sits right now, it's about half and half. So you've got basic climate control settings here, like temperature and on and off and recirc. But you don't have other basic controls, like the fan speed. For that, you have to press the climate control button and then select your fan speed or the way you want the air blowing on you. And then you have to push the climate control button, and it goes back. It should be all one or all the other. Having it split like this is not good. This would be great to redesign, which means they could do something about this mode selector. Let's talk about the mode selector for a second. Why is it so big? Why is it this big? What they should do is take this and put it where Porsche puts it or where a Lamborghini puts it or Audi puts it. Put it on the steering wheel right in here, right down here where you're not going to hit it. That frees this whole area up for a more efficient use of space. And now we can talk about the transmission selector. I know how this works. I can figure it out, and it's not a pain in the butt. But it's not efficient. It's not. And there's very limited cargo space inside the car as it is. So if they shrank this, they put a little gear selector knob, just something like maybe the new 911-style thing-- it's that big-- that opens it up for more cell phone capacity, more sunglasses capacity. This car has a cup holder, but it's in the glove compartment. And you have to take it out of the glove compartment and put it here to use it. Your passenger might not like that. Unfortunately, Acura really hasn't made any improvements with regards to interior storage. There still isn't a lot of place to put even a small, basic smartphone like this one. Just kind of got to wedge it into place. You can put your sunglasses, your wallet, maybe a garage door opener back here. But there's really no room. There aren't even pockets in the doors for a bottle of water. You can't put a jacket in here. You can barely put a laptop if you have passenger. And I know what you're saying. Well, you have a trunk. Like, why can't you just put stuff in the trunk? We're going to get to that. In the last NSX, the trunk got really hot, like Easy-Bake Oven hot. So I want to see if they improved that. So we're going to take this bag and put it in the trunk, and we're going to leave it there for the entire shoot. At the end of the shoot, we're going to take this digital thermometer and check the temperature of the bag. See if they fixed it. I know all this stuff sounds kind of silly, but if you're paying 200 large for a car, it shouldn't have any of these issues. Now let's go drive it. So driving fast is all about having feel. And I know that feel is very subjective. But if you have the feel, you can push, you can explore, and you can enjoy the speed. And that's why you buy a car like the NSX, is speed, right? The 2017 NSX-- well, it didn't feel like that. There's the quote. Of course, all the early reviews of the car in 2017 were positive. Everybody came back and said, oh, it's amazing, It's great, the traction, the confidence, everything. But all those people drove it on a racetrack, and they drove it on the optional Trofeo tires. But everything's fun on a racetrack and everything's going to be fun on Trofeo tires. You put good tires on a Honda Fit, it's fun on a racetrack. If you put good tires on an Acura ILX, it's fun on a racetrack. Now, to my knowledge, Edmunds was the first set of reviewers that drove the car on the normal tire-- you know, a tire that has to take into account stuff like water and lasting more than 5,000 miles. And in that situation, the tires and the car just really didn't work that well together. I'm not going to say it was slow. I mean, you could drive the car at 7/10, and 7/10 in this car is pretty quick. It's quicker than most anything you can find on the road. Except, you know, maybe in Los Angeles. But when you started to push and ask more out of the car, like you would an NSX, to try and get more out of that cool, electric front axle, that's when the NSX should start to distinguish itself from other cars on the road. And it really wasn't able to. Your crystal ball of performance started to get a little cloudy the faster you went, and you just didn't really have the faith or the feel to push it, at least not on a public road. Carlos Lago put it this way in his test notes when he tested the car back in 2017-- So, yeah, if you don't like it, you can take it up with Carlos. But he was right. The car was this weird combination of pushy and loose. You'd go into a corner and you'd feel the understeer. So you'd lift off a little bit, hoping to get a little bit of rotation, a little bit more grip on the front, and the electronics would cause the car to get loose. And you'd wind up having to countersteer just a little bit before the electronics came all the way in and shut down all the fun. Now, if you wanted to turn everything off, you could. But on a public road, that's taking some risks that I'm not really prepared to take. But I think that's where the NSX really needed to shine. Cars like the 911, cars like the R8 and even the AMG GT R-- they encourage you to push, and they work with you to help you go faster. The NSX from 2017 didn't work that way with you. Acura really needed to get this right. So let's put it into sport plus, turn the big knob, and see if they did. [ENGINE REVS] [LAUGHS] Oh! Yeah, this is way better than it used to be. Now, what Acura changed-- and the most important thing you can change are the tires. And Acura went to Continental, and they developed a new tire, the SportContact 6. And it sounds silly to say that just the same manufacturer, two different tires can transform a car, but immediately I can notice the change just from the tires. Other-- oh, yeah! Other changes they made-- the rear sway bar is different. The front is, as well. That helps keep the car-- there's just that much less body roll, which makes you feel better at these elevated speeds that we're traveling. Another change they made-- and this seems really minor-- but they stiffened the rear hubs by 6%. That's not a lot. It might not seem like a lot of stuff. But they also increased the stiffness of the trailing leg pushins. I think that's what they're called. All those are little, tiny changes, but they all have a knock-on effect to how much you trust the car, how the car makes you feel. And I feel much more confident in this car than I did in the last one. I want to drive fast. Oh, man. Acura also spent some time tuning the drive systems. They're kind of vague about that. But I'm going to guess that's a lot of electronic work. It's very subtle electronic work. But it's worked. In the earlier version of the NSX, that electric front axle with two electric motors seemed like it was a millisecond ahead of the mid-engined twin-turbo V6. You'd ask for some power, it seemed like the front reacted just a little bit quicker than the back. Not anymore. This seems-- the car is working in unison and-- oh, man. Sorry, I'm not looking at the camera because I'm, you know, driving. [ENGINE REVS] Yeah, they got it right. It's right. It's righter. Much righter. The feel through the front end is better. The throttle response somehow feels slightly better. Oh, it feels like a 911. The front feels light and fast. [SHIFTS GEARS] That sound. That intake hog. Yeah, everything is just better. Everything is better. But because we're in an NSX, we're also in a hybrid. So I'm going to turn the big knob and put us into quiet mode. And it's important to keep this part of the NSX's personality in mind. This is still a hybrid. This drives like a really nice Prius. The transition from electric drive to gasoline drive is so subtle, I find myself driving on the freeway not even realizing that it's switched over. It rides well. It's comfortable. It's still firm. You're not in a luxury car. There's not a lot of suspension travel. But it can be supple, and it rounds off bigger bumps. What the NSX was always capable of is transitioning from electric and fuel-efficient transportation to all-out, canyon-carving murderer. Acura has kept the easy-to-drive hybrid bit, and they've sharpened the ax of the canyon murderer. So it's better. Acura made the NSX better. And it's better to drive when it counts, when you're pushing it. That's the way this car should be. And because it's better, it's given me a new appreciation for all the really interesting tech that they've crammed into this little car. Think about it. It has three electric motors, two of which are on the front axle. Each front wheel gets its own electric motor. That's real torque vectoring. It has a mid-mounted V6 engine with two turbo chargers. It's brake by wire. It's a hybrid. And the seats are really genuinely comfortable. Now, its base price is 157,000 bucks. And that is spot-on for this car. But as you see the one parked right here, that's $194,000. Now, most of those options are cosmetic, but that still puts it in some pretty extreme territory. That's Audi R8 territory. That's upcoming Porsche Turbo territory. That's McLaren 570S territory. But the Acura NSX has one thing that those cars don't have, and that's all the technology that's in this. That technology, when performance is relatively similar across all of those cars, that can sway some buyers. Are you swayed? That's it, right? CREW: What about the bag in the trunk? KURT NIEBUHR: Oh, yeah. Hand me the thermometer. Yes, thank you. Let's go. Where's that? There we go. They fixed it. It's under 80 degrees. If you liked this video, make sure to visit Edmunds for more videos and for all your car shopping needs to help you find the perfect car for you.
The idea of a new Acura NSX was extremely appealing, but when the second generation arrived at our test track in 2017, we expected a little bit more than what it delivered. Since that test, Acura has improved many parts in the car and made suspension changes and recalibrated the drivetrain. How do these changes improve the driving experience?
Sponsored cars related to the NSX
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM
|MSRP
|$157,500
|MPG
|21 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|9-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|573 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite NSX safety features:
- Vehicle Stability Assist
- Influences the car's willingness to slide in varying degrees selectable by the driver.
- Brake Assist
- Supplies additional braking pressure during a panic stop.
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Provides three different views (rear, top and wide) of the car to aid reversing and parking.
Acura NSX vs. the competition
Acura NSX vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
On paper, the NSX and the AMG GT R are almost in lockstep when it comes to price and power output. That's where any similarities end. The AMG GT R is simply one of the most exciting cars to drive, with a burly V8 creating thrust and a glorious soundtrack. Tech is also used to enhance performance, but it's far less intrusive than it is in the NSX. Neither is very practical, but the AMG's interior is much nicer.
Acura NSX vs. Porsche 911
With over 50 years of evolution under its belt, the 911 is one of the best sports cars on the road. That said, its familiar shape and popularity make it feel a lot less exotic than the newer and more modern NSX. Even with this in mind, the Porsche's interior is better built with high-quality components, making it feel more worth the money.
Acura NSX vs. Audi R8
Just like the NSX, the Audi R8 delivers incredible performance but has far fewer drawbacks. The Audi's interior is elegantly simple and surprisingly comfortable considering how well it performs, and the V10 engine is fantastic. We wouldn't consider the R8 a practical car, but it is easier to live with than the Acura when it comes to cargo space as well as interior storage.
FAQ
Is the Acura NSX a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Acura NSX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Acura NSX:
- The NSX carries over mostly unchanged for 2020
- Indy Yellow Pearl paint is now an available color
- Part of the second NSX generation introduced for 2017
Is the Acura NSX reliable?
Is the 2020 Acura NSX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Acura NSX?
The least-expensive 2020 Acura NSX is the 2020 Acura NSX 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $157,500.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM) which starts at $157,500
What are the different models of Acura NSX?
More about the 2020 Acura NSX
2020 Acura NSX Overview
The 2020 Acura NSX is offered in the following submodels: NSX Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Acura NSX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Acura NSX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 NSX 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 NSX.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Acura NSX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 NSX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Acura NSX?
Which 2020 Acura NSXES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Acura NSX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Acura NSX.
Can't find a new 2020 Acura NSXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Acura NSX for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,851.
Find a new Acura for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $21,530.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Acura NSX?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Acura lease specials
Related 2020 Acura NSX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Sienna 2017
- Used GMC Acadia 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2014
- Used Cadillac CTS-V
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2013
- Used Toyota RAV4 2010
- Used BMW 5 Series 2016
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2015
- Used Subaru Forester 2017
- Used Lincoln Aviator
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2021 Acura RDX
- 2020 ILX
- Acura RLX 2020
- Acura RDX 2019
- 2019 MDX
- Acura MDX 2019
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX
- Acura RLX 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Porsche 718 Cayman 2019
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4