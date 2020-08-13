Used 2018 Acura NSX for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Acura Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina

CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, Acura Certified. NSX trim. Leather, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, EBONY, MILANO LEATHER/ALCANTARA SEAT ..., NOUVELLE BLUE PEARL, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Serviced here.Acura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Trip-Interruption Services, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio includedPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESNOUVELLE BLUE PEARL, EBONY, MILANO LEATHER/ALCANTARA SEAT TRIM. Acura NSX with Nouvelle Blue Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 573 HP at 6500 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORT"Exhilarating acceleration is the standard for this class, and the NSX does not disappoint. More impressive is the way it can accelerate out of low- and medium-speed corners with full confidence in all conditions." -Edmunds.com.MORE ABOUT USHendrick Acura Southpoint strives to provide the best sales, service, and experience possible to make your car buying process stress free. Don't take our word for it, come down to 212 Kentington Drive in Durham and see the Hendrick difference for yourself!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 19UNC1B08JY000106

Stock: PSA0002

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-21-2020