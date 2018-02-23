Overall rating 6.9 / 10

The 2018 Acura NSX is an all-wheel-drive, mid-engine hybrid supercar that sits at the top of Acura's product range. It's a formidable technical achievement and a potent performer but is flawed in a few ways, and we think it could benefit from a dose of emotion.

The 2018 NSX's power starts with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 and a nine-speed transmission that are purpose-designed and -built for the NSX. On top of that, there are three electric motors: one to assist the engine and two at the front axle to provide traction and to influence its handling. Meanwhile, its chassis is a mix of aluminum and steel, and it has magnetorheological variable dampers all around.

The NSX's advanced design makes for an exotic sports car that is easy to drive quickly every day. Forget that it will hit 60 mph in about 3 seconds and get the fuel economy of what an Acura TL used to get back in the 1990s. Its organic driving experience in the face of enormous complexity is probably the most striking accomplishment of the NSX.

And yet, as sophisticated as it is, the NSX lacks a sense of occasion. Its V6 doesn't have a particularly exotic sound to it, its cabin borrows elements from Hondas in the $20,000 range, and the car's styling, while safe and well-proportioned, does not invite you to linger or admire. Meanwhile, its extensive hardware is totally concealed. That the NSX has a Quiet mode but not a Loud mode speaks volumes.

The NSX has personality but not attitude. It's a supercar without swagger.