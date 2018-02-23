2018 Acura NSX Review
Pros & Cons
- Accessible handling for both novice and experienced drivers
- Comfortable ride and great forward visibility
- Hybrid drivetrain provides strong acceleration and high fuel economy
- Doesn't evoke much emotion
- Cramped, hot cargo area
- Paltry in-cabin storage
- Infotainment system is clunky and outdated
Which NSX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2018 Acura NSX is an all-wheel-drive, mid-engine hybrid supercar that sits at the top of Acura's product range. It's a formidable technical achievement and a potent performer but is flawed in a few ways, and we think it could benefit from a dose of emotion.
The 2018 NSX's power starts with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 and a nine-speed transmission that are purpose-designed and -built for the NSX. On top of that, there are three electric motors: one to assist the engine and two at the front axle to provide traction and to influence its handling. Meanwhile, its chassis is a mix of aluminum and steel, and it has magnetorheological variable dampers all around.
The NSX's advanced design makes for an exotic sports car that is easy to drive quickly every day. Forget that it will hit 60 mph in about 3 seconds and get the fuel economy of what an Acura TL used to get back in the 1990s. Its organic driving experience in the face of enormous complexity is probably the most striking accomplishment of the NSX.
And yet, as sophisticated as it is, the NSX lacks a sense of occasion. Its V6 doesn't have a particularly exotic sound to it, its cabin borrows elements from Hondas in the $20,000 range, and the car's styling, while safe and well-proportioned, does not invite you to linger or admire. Meanwhile, its extensive hardware is totally concealed. That the NSX has a Quiet mode but not a Loud mode speaks volumes.
The NSX has personality but not attitude. It's a supercar without swagger.
2018 Acura NSX models
Unlike some of its competition, the 2018 Acura NSX is available only as a two-door, two-seat coupe in a single performance specification. There are no other body styles or trim levels. It comes standard with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, a nine-speed transmission, and a trio of electric motors that continually monitor and optimize the NSX's traction.
The V6 powers the rear wheels alone, and each front wheel has its own electric motor. This lets the car's onboard computers carefully accelerate or decelerate each wheel to keep the NSX on course during high-performance driving. A third electric motor pairs with the V6 engine in common hybrid-electric fashion, adding torque at low speeds and enabling very smooth engine starts. The combination of gasoline V6 and electric motors generates 573 hp and 476 lb-ft of torque.
Standard equipment includes LED headlights, adaptive suspension dampers (magnetorheological), 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather and simulated suede upholstery, manually adjustable seats with heating, an eight-speaker sound system with two USB inputs, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and the AcuraLink smartphone connectivity system.
There are a few features that are optional. Its main optional package is the Technology package, which gets you a navigation system, parking sensors, and a nine-speaker premium ELS sound system with satellite radio. A couple of packages that outfit the NSX with extra exterior and interior carbon-fiber trim are also available.
Stand-alone options include carbon-ceramic brakes, upgraded performance summer tires, premium paint hues, a long list of cosmetic carbon-fiber components (roof panel, interior trim, engine cover, rear spoiler), a different style of wheels, power seats in two leather choices, and a simulated-suede headliner.
Trim tested
Driving8.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility4.0
Technology5.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the NSX models:
- Vehicle Stability Assist
- Influences the car's willingness to slide in varying degrees selectable by the driver.
- Brake Assist
- Supplies additional braking pressure during a panic stop.
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Provides three different views (rear, top and wide) of the car to aid reversing and parking.
