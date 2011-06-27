Used 2003 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Wonderous

Julius, 01/24/2003
I love the feel of this car. When I'm traveling 80 mph, I feel like I'm on cloud 9.

The BEST Car

Hector Vaj, 02/03/2003
this certain type of automotive is a great buy. its an exotic car and a sporty car with many luxerious fundamentals added with its great horsepower and great performance.

EXOTIC to say the least

NSXterblue, 02/08/2003
Having recently purchased an NSX, i have to say that this car is very specific. what i mean is that its not for everyone. It has the look of a ferrari or lambro, and a similar price,however it doesnt have the performance of them. Its close though. This car isnt one you should get if your looking for pure performance. You should get this if your looking for Exotic with Performance. THis car is more exotic than Ferrari's and Lamborginis, its great with the new interiors and 13 seconds is more than enough for me

Cool Car

Leif Perry, 02/09/2003
Stylish, comfortable, luxurious, a nice car but overpriced... I recommend finding a used one.

super car love it

mr nsx, 06/11/2003
driving this car is like a dream everyone should be lucky enough to have the chance.

