1991 Acura NSX Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1991 Acura NSX. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Acura NSX.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
13 reviews
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car Period
NSX2NSX,09/20/2004
I sell highline cars for a living and have driven almost EVERY car out there (except for the Lamborghini Murcialago, spelling might be off). This NSX is the best all around car you can buy. Unlike JohnJohn's post of all the girls that look at him, most of my admirers have been men. They have been in the 4yrs- 48yr. range.
NSX = Fun For Driving Enthusiasts
Pat,07/18/2010
I have owned this car for 2 years and never cease to have fun while driving it. It always pleases and never disappoints. Although it was 18 years old when purchased, after only a few maintenance items (suspension, brakes and dealer recommended engine maintenance) and a little TLC, the car runs and drives like new. It is now 20 years old and starts and drives like it came off the showroom floor. The engine has 119,000 miles and never skips a beat, even at the 8000 RPM red line. Incredible!
One of the All-time Greats
phomat,07/29/2011
Best irrational decision I ever made. Does very well as a car (fast, handles great, quiet when it should be and sounds incredible above 5000 rpm. But it's not really a car--it's a big trophy. It gets stares and attention wherever I go, particularly from 20-somethings. The other day I parked it at the Porsche dealer, where it was surrounded by cars costing 5 times as much. A couple arrived and made a beeline to the NSX, ogling it and ignoring all the expensive toys nearby. The only problem with it is that it's too nice to drive in traffic or park in parking lots.
One of the finest exotic cars even built
sbfnsx,03/09/2003
A premier exotic. It's origin has kept it from the respect it deserves. Reviewers agree it is one of the best exotics ever made. It willbe superceded by a 2nd version, as it has had an long life span. This car will become a collector's item and will be a rare find in the future. Even with only summer driving, occasional road trips or track events, the car is well worth having in your stable. It can be used as a daily driver, but some, only enjoy it's excellence on special occasions. It will perform flawlessly. This is one exotic that won't need $1000 oil changes! If you are lucky enough to drive or own an NSX, you will never be disappointed!
See all 13 reviews of the 1991 Acura NSX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 7100 rpm
See all Used 1991 Acura NSX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Acura NSX

Used 1991 Acura NSX Overview

The Used 1991 Acura NSX is offered in the following submodels: NSX Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Acura NSX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Acura NSXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Acura NSX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Acura NSX.

Can't find a used 1991 Acura NSXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura NSX for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,776.

Find a used Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,292.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura NSX for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,072.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,808.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Acura NSX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

