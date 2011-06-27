  1. Home
1998 Acura NSX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exotic, mid-engined sports car for less than $100,000.
  • Not any faster than the new Corvette.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Ever since its 1991 introduction, the Acura NSX has been heralded by much of the motoring press as the best sports car ever produced. We're inclined to agree. With its 24-valve V6 engine, all-aluminum body, mid-engine layout and traditionally Honda-correct ergonomics, the NSX is a helluva car. We'd describe it as "awesome." In fact, the NSX-T is Edmund's pick for Ultimate Sports Car (Ultimate as in "money-no-object").

To answer critics who claimed that the NSX lacks the gusto of a true supercar, Acura increased the NSX's displacement to 3.2-liters and added a six-speed manual transmission. (Models equipped with an automatic transmission make do with the previous 3.0-liter engine.) The new engine cranks out 290-horsepower and moves the car to 60 mph in about five seconds. Still, we'd love to see what a V8 would do behind those seats. But while other cars may be faster, no sports car handles as well as the NSX.

But with the Acura's prohibitive price, the competition looks very attractive. Retailing for $84,000, the NSX is not a bargain and is dangerously close in price to the Dodge Viper and the Porsche 911 Carrera. Additionally, a redesigned Corvette, and new roadsters from BMW, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, are available for roughly half of the price of the NSX.

While the future of the NSX is uncertain, we think that it is a car worth considering. Its revitalized powerplant makes it more appealing for those desiring a supercar, while its livable interior and excellent ergonomics make it practical enough to live with on a day-to-day basis.

1998 Highlights

No changes for the 1998 Acura NSX.

Most helpful consumer reviews

if only
billibob,09/01/2003
once in a lifetime you're able to drive an exotic at merely a luxury price give the nsx a try. great driving thrill on curve or staight . Acceleration is truly exhilarant . Balance is amazing -I felt glued to the road on curves. While the cockpit is comfortible my bald spot atop my 6ft frame kisses the targa roof. This car seems to hold a good resale value. I picked up a 98 in flawless condition for 50k. Not a bargain but given the slight design and performance changes over the last 12 years I feel like i'm driving a new car selling in the $90's.
THE greatest sportscar value ever...
Number 6,04/06/2002
This is my second NSX-T... The NSX is simply the greatest value EVER in an exotic sportscar. Why it has languished all these years with steadily declining sales and production numbers is a mystery. Of course, stories of things or people who were not appreciated in their own time are legion. Where else can you get the excitement and style of a Ferrari or Lamborghini, performance to match those two great names, but yet pay no more than a Honda Accord to maintain it and insure it? The NSX is truly a niche car, Honda's proof to the world that they can build a real supercar... and still bring it in at half the cost of the competition.
Supercar
khausmann,08/20/2014
T 2dr Coupe
Best car I have ever owned, which is saying a lot since I have had 79 cars. Beautiful from every angle, everyone wants to see it up close and ask about it. Many people have never heard of it, but most assume it is 2 or 3 years old and costs 100K or more. It is confused with a Ferrari a lot. It is comfortable, handles like it is on rails, great stereo, convertible. We drove from Colorado to Austin, never below 75 mph, and never got less than 26 mph. Surefire investment, they are going up fast since the new model came out this year. Market value is now low 50's on mine.
Absolutely a wonderful car
Kushbudz,10/28/2005
In this day and age where you see Bimmers and Porsches everywhere it's amazing how many heads a 15 year old design turns. True marks of a classic. Besides the looks the car is an absolute thrill to drive. The brakes are amazing, the road feel is unmatched and the engine hits right where you need it.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
290 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1998 Acura NSX Overview

The Used 1998 Acura NSX is offered in the following submodels: NSX Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and T 2dr Coupe.

