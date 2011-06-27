Vehicle overview

Ever since its 1991 introduction, the Acura NSX has been heralded by much of the motoring press as the best sports car ever produced. We're inclined to agree. With its 24-valve V6 engine, all-aluminum body, mid-engine layout and traditionally Honda-correct ergonomics, the NSX is a helluva car. We'd describe it as "awesome." In fact, the NSX-T is Edmund's pick for Ultimate Sports Car (Ultimate as in "money-no-object").

To answer critics who claimed that the NSX lacks the gusto of a true supercar, Acura increased the NSX's displacement to 3.2-liters and added a six-speed manual transmission. (Models equipped with an automatic transmission make do with the previous 3.0-liter engine.) The new engine cranks out 290-horsepower and moves the car to 60 mph in about five seconds. Still, we'd love to see what a V8 would do behind those seats. But while other cars may be faster, no sports car handles as well as the NSX.

But with the Acura's prohibitive price, the competition looks very attractive. Retailing for $84,000, the NSX is not a bargain and is dangerously close in price to the Dodge Viper and the Porsche 911 Carrera. Additionally, a redesigned Corvette, and new roadsters from BMW, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, are available for roughly half of the price of the NSX.

While the future of the NSX is uncertain, we think that it is a car worth considering. Its revitalized powerplant makes it more appealing for those desiring a supercar, while its livable interior and excellent ergonomics make it practical enough to live with on a day-to-day basis.