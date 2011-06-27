  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
1996 Acura NSX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since its 1991 introduction, the Acura NSX has been heralded by much of the motoring press as the best sports car ever produced. Certainly, with its 24-valve, 3.0-liter V6, all-aluminum body, mid-engine layout and traditionally Honda-correct ergonomics, the NSX is a heckuva car. But the best sports car ever made? We're not too sure about that.

For 1995, the slow-selling NSX got a targa roof and a slick new transmission called SportShift that operates much like Porsche's Tiptronic. The targa option increased sales of the NSX by 100 percent in 1995 so the concept is being carried over to 1996. The hardtop has been reintroduced this year in the hopes that it will broaden the NSX's appeal. While we don't doubt that this is an alluring car, it seems that there are a limited number of Americans who are in the market for $80,000 Japanese two-seaters, especially since the LT4 Corvette offers equal peformance for half the asking price and Dodge's Viper offers nostalgic styling, a throaty V10, and is a guaranteed babe magnet. Witness the difficulty that other excellent Japanese sports cars have been experienceing over that past few years. The Nissan 300 ZX is getting axed, the Mazda RX-7 is not having a 1996 model shipped to the US because of all of the 1995s sitting in showrooms and the Toyota Supra lost its six-speedmanual transmission on turbo models due to ever increasing emissions requirements.

Still, the exotic looks and excellent engineering of the NSX should prove to be attractive and we would be saddened by its departure. If the more financially able motoring public in this country doesn't quit spending all of their luxury-vehicle dollars on SUVs, the Acura NSX may go the way of the Corvette ZR1.

1996 Highlights

The hardtop is reintroduced to the 1996 Acura NSX lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Acura NSX.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

nsx
dargos,07/23/2002
this car iz cool, you cant get any thing better for that price.it is like a lamborginie but cheaper.
Thanks to Honda!
ss5153,09/07/2003
The Acura NSX-T is without a doubt the most reliable exotic sports car you can buy. It is one thing to have the money to buy an exotic sports car, and another to fund the extraordinarily expensive maintenance and repairs to the vehicle. I just bought a low mileage 1996 Acura NSX T in Formula Red. I can't believe that it still looks brand new! The previous owner took really good care of it! I can still tell people that it's a 2002 model! 2003 changed to new headlights and bumpers.
Simply Awesome
pr,04/27/2003
For anyone reading this, I will tell you that this is simply a car enthusiasts' dream. This is simply the best sports car I have ever owned. Everything you read and hear about this car is true. It handles better than any car, it is unbelievably reliable, and exceptionally fast. It turns heads at every corner.
The perfect sports car?
Mountainbear1,03/16/2004
I've owned my NSX for two years now and have been very happy with it. Even though its basic design is 13 years old, it is an ideal combination of style, reliability, economy, price and fun available.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 7100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1996 Acura NSX Overview

The Used 1996 Acura NSX is offered in the following submodels: NSX Coupe. Available styles include T 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

