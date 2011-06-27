  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
1999 Acura NSX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exotic, mid-engine sports car for less than $100,000.
  • Not much faster than the new Corvette.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since its introduction eight years ago, the Acura NSX has been heralded by much of the motoring press as the best sports car ever produced. We're inclined to agree. With its 24-valve V6 engine, all-aluminum body, mid-engine layout and traditionally Honda-correct ergonomics, the NSX is one helluva car. In a word, it's awesome.

Well-balanced, perfectly poised, easy to drive, powerful, graceful -- the NSX is a precision instrument that is forgiving enough to make drivers of diverse skill feel like pros. The 3.2-liter engine cranks out 290 horsepower and moves the car to 60 mph in about five seconds. While other cars may be faster, no sports car handles so well as the NSX. Though largely unchanged from the 1991 introductory model, the current NSX is still a dream ride. The mid-engine design provides excellent weight distribution, keeping the wheels securely planted around turns. Braking is also an NSX strong point, at 122 feet from 60 to zero.

Inside, the NSX is as comfortable to drive as the Honda Accord. All controls are logically placed, the seating position is nothing short of perfect, the targa top is easily stored and visibility is better than any other sports car in the world.

If you can overlook the fact that the car's styling has not been touched since it was born, the NSX is still quite attractive. In fact, rather than revise the appearance, Acura has decided to treat enthusiasts to a special Alex Zanardi Edition NSX for 1999, available in one color: Formula Red. Tipping their hats to their two-time CART champ, Honda has developed the special edition with performance in mind: the car loses 150 pounds of weight and is further enhanced with a stiffer suspension and manual steering. Only 50 of the special edition cars will be built for sale in North America, and Alex Zanardi himself will be honored with the first one off the assembly line. So act now while supplies last.

As a purist test of automotive excellence, the NSX is unsurpassed. Shift action is simply amazing, the clutch and brake pedals are well-placed and provide excellent feedback, and steering is razor-sharp. Where the car fails, however, is in the price of greatness. It's simply too expensive. For the same price as a three-car garage complete with Chevrolet Corvette, Jeep Wrangler and Honda Accord, one can afford a single Acura NSX.

While the future of the NSX is not certain, it's still a car worth considering. Its rev-happy powerplant makes it appealing for those desiring a supercar, while its livable interior and excellent ergonomics make it practical enough to live with on a daily basis. And it's sure to set the stage for quite a tailgate party in the parking lot of Laguna Seca on race day.

1999 Highlights

An new Alex Zanardi Edition of the 1999 Acura NSX is available, but only 50 will be made for sale in North America. The special-edition car features a fixed roof, lighter rear spoiler and manual steering in its quest to shed nearly 150 pounds. The Zanardi Edition adds BBS alloy wheels, a titanium shifter and softer red-stitched leather seats. And it wouldn't be a tribute to the CART champion without a stiffer suspension and lower height.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Acura NSX.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 99 NSX
Gavazza,04/10/2002
I bought this car after about 2 years research. I had looked at Porsches and Corvettes. The build quailty and the reliability and just how fun it is to drive this car sold me. Great performance, great handling and it is even very comfortable on those long drives. Plus I think the lines of the car look wonderful, people are always coming up to me and asking about the car or making a positive comment about it. Great car
Best not-a-station-wagon car ever made
Rainbby,10/23/2009
This silver NSX-T has been our daily driver for ten years. Unless you're hauling goats to a vet, this is the best way for two people to get from here to there we've found in a pretty long life. We've owned a dozen cars in fifty years together. Over half were sports cars. Getting out can be a challenge at our age. Otherwise we've never had a car so satisfying in every way. I raced Formula Ford and I'm an aerospace engineer. This is a superbly designed car in all ways. We only get 21 mpg, but Corvette friends grimace at that. Our first clutch lasted 97K and both have been a pleasure to use. Headroom's fine for a 6 footer and someone has a tall mod.
Killer Kaiser!
k12dad,12/06/2002
The clutch is too difficult but otherwise, my Kaiser Silver NSX-T is just stunning! It is the same experience as a race car with the civility and dependability of a Honda!
nsx
hk4site,03/12/2003
I love the car it is everything I though it would be. The build quality is excellent maybe the best cat I have owned
See all 4 reviews of the 1999 Acura NSX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
290 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1999 Acura NSX Overview

The Used 1999 Acura NSX is offered in the following submodels: NSX Coupe. Available styles include T 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

