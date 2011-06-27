1999 Acura NSX Review
Pros & Cons
- Exotic, mid-engine sports car for less than $100,000.
- Not much faster than the new Corvette.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Since its introduction eight years ago, the Acura NSX has been heralded by much of the motoring press as the best sports car ever produced. We're inclined to agree. With its 24-valve V6 engine, all-aluminum body, mid-engine layout and traditionally Honda-correct ergonomics, the NSX is one helluva car. In a word, it's awesome.
Well-balanced, perfectly poised, easy to drive, powerful, graceful -- the NSX is a precision instrument that is forgiving enough to make drivers of diverse skill feel like pros. The 3.2-liter engine cranks out 290 horsepower and moves the car to 60 mph in about five seconds. While other cars may be faster, no sports car handles so well as the NSX. Though largely unchanged from the 1991 introductory model, the current NSX is still a dream ride. The mid-engine design provides excellent weight distribution, keeping the wheels securely planted around turns. Braking is also an NSX strong point, at 122 feet from 60 to zero.
Inside, the NSX is as comfortable to drive as the Honda Accord. All controls are logically placed, the seating position is nothing short of perfect, the targa top is easily stored and visibility is better than any other sports car in the world.
If you can overlook the fact that the car's styling has not been touched since it was born, the NSX is still quite attractive. In fact, rather than revise the appearance, Acura has decided to treat enthusiasts to a special Alex Zanardi Edition NSX for 1999, available in one color: Formula Red. Tipping their hats to their two-time CART champ, Honda has developed the special edition with performance in mind: the car loses 150 pounds of weight and is further enhanced with a stiffer suspension and manual steering. Only 50 of the special edition cars will be built for sale in North America, and Alex Zanardi himself will be honored with the first one off the assembly line. So act now while supplies last.
As a purist test of automotive excellence, the NSX is unsurpassed. Shift action is simply amazing, the clutch and brake pedals are well-placed and provide excellent feedback, and steering is razor-sharp. Where the car fails, however, is in the price of greatness. It's simply too expensive. For the same price as a three-car garage complete with Chevrolet Corvette, Jeep Wrangler and Honda Accord, one can afford a single Acura NSX.
While the future of the NSX is not certain, it's still a car worth considering. Its rev-happy powerplant makes it appealing for those desiring a supercar, while its livable interior and excellent ergonomics make it practical enough to live with on a daily basis. And it's sure to set the stage for quite a tailgate party in the parking lot of Laguna Seca on race day.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Acura NSX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the NSX
Related Used 1999 Acura NSX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX