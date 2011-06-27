  1. Home
1993 Acura NSX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A passenger airbag is introduced this year, as is a cupholder for the center console. Warranty coverage is improved from three years/36,000 miles to four years/45,000 miles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Acura NSX.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

93 NSX review
Dale Peterson,01/04/2003
Bought vehicle used with 112000 miles on it. Car was like new in every respect. Everything works perfectly. Driving is really fun and comfortable.This car gets lots of attention. Corvettes are too common.As a bonus it is very reliable and gets good gas milage. Dale
1993 NSX
MichaelJohnson,05/03/2002
The only thing that I wish I had done differently was purchase the NSX-T (with he T tops)
Batmobile
Sandy Bill,01/26/2018
2dr Coupe
I have owned this car for 25 glorious years and I love it. I’m 80 so getting in or out is not easy but worth it for the ride. I have 170000 miles on it and no major problems yet. Still drives like a dream.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 7100 rpm
See all Used 1993 Acura NSX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Acura NSX

