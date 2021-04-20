  1. Home
2022 Acura NSX

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $160,000 (estimated)
2022 Acura NSX
  • No significant changes expected for 2021
  • Part of the second NSX generation introduced for 2017
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Acura NSX Review
by the Edmunds Experts
04/20/2021
What is the NSX?

Acura is primarily known for producing comfortable, moderately exciting sedans and SUVs, but its halo car is unlike anything else in the range. The Acura NSX is a two-seat coupe with an exotic powertrain, unrelenting thrust and striking good looks. Acura's most prestigious vehicle is a supercar through and through.

There are no fewer than four motors powering the NSX. A twin-turbocharged V6 and electric motor send power to the rear wheels, while the fronts each enjoy an electric motor of their own. The result is an all-wheel-drive juggernaut with a combined 573 horsepower on tap. That might not seem like a lot compared to exotic sheetmetal from Italy or Germany, but the NSX is among the quickest cars we've ever tested, sprinting from zero to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.

Supercar snobs might turn their noses up at the less-than-a-V8 soundtrack, while everyday drivers could be put off by the poorly executed touchscreen interface. Otherwise, the NSX is an exceptional supercar that offers an incredible amount of performance at a much lower cost than a rival Lamborghini, McLaren or Porsche.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Acura NSX's turbocharged V6 doesn't offer the aural chills delivered by its eight- and 12-cylinder rivals, but its engine and three electric motors provide more than enough power to silence critics.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Acura NSX.

