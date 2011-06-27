  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura NSX
  4. Used 1992 Acura NSX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

1992 Acura NSX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Acura NSX for Sale
2018
2017
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used NSX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

No changes for the sweetest looking car since the Ferrari 308.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Acura NSX.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

92 NSX, truly remarkable exotic
Steve's NSX,12/30/2006
Design & production of the NSX is truly remarkable. Probably one of the most thought out designs of any exotic sports car ever built. The NSX was hand-built, making it a rare & special high performance car. An all aluminum/magnesium body coupled with 270 hp produces a potent pound/hp ratio. The NSX had the 1st VTEC engine in a mass produced car. Handling is excellent. Interior & exterior design is like nothing else. I don't plan on changing any features, performance nor visual.
Nothing But Fun!!!
Kish,12/16/2002
The Car has incredible handling not to mention the sleekl aerodynamic design makes it an incredibly hot design and an awesome car to drive.
Still on top
swbatte,01/01/2004
If you want a reliable supercar, that will turn more heads than any Porsche, the NSX is for you! Still one of the finest cars on the road.
1992 Pristine NSX
JohnS710,04/14/2004
This car is as perfect a sports car get. Handling is superior to all other sports cars in the 30-60k range. Only downfall is the small trunk space
See all 8 reviews of the 1992 Acura NSX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 7100 rpm
See all Used 1992 Acura NSX features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Acura NSX

Used 1992 Acura NSX Overview

The Used 1992 Acura NSX is offered in the following submodels: NSX Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Acura NSX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Acura NSXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Acura NSX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Acura NSX.

Can't find a used 1992 Acura NSXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura NSX for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,510.

Find a used Acura for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,798.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura NSX for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,568.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,406.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Acura NSX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura NSX lease specials

Related Used 1992 Acura NSX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles