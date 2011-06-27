1992 Acura NSX Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
No changes for the sweetest looking car since the Ferrari 308.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Steve's NSX,12/30/2006
Design & production of the NSX is truly remarkable. Probably one of the most thought out designs of any exotic sports car ever built. The NSX was hand-built, making it a rare & special high performance car. An all aluminum/magnesium body coupled with 270 hp produces a potent pound/hp ratio. The NSX had the 1st VTEC engine in a mass produced car. Handling is excellent. Interior & exterior design is like nothing else. I don't plan on changing any features, performance nor visual.
Kish,12/16/2002
The Car has incredible handling not to mention the sleekl aerodynamic design makes it an incredibly hot design and an awesome car to drive.
swbatte,01/01/2004
If you want a reliable supercar, that will turn more heads than any Porsche, the NSX is for you! Still one of the finest cars on the road.
JohnS710,04/14/2004
This car is as perfect a sports car get. Handling is superior to all other sports cars in the 30-60k range. Only downfall is the small trunk space
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
270 hp @ 7100 rpm
